The Daily Beast

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyHe’s one of the richest men in the world and the largest individual owner of farmland in the country. Now Bill Gates appears to have acquired a slice of their tiny city, and locals near Pembina, North Dakota, aren’t happy about it. The news is making waves across the state, as well.“The public's kind of in an uproar,” said Doug Goehring, North Dakota’s agriculture commissioner. “It's a matter of… he has no tie to the land, he has no tie t