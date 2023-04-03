Analysis: Saudi prince pivots to peace after years of war

JON GAMBRELL
·5 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — In the years since Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman catapulted to power, it has been hard to find a controversy in the Middle East that doesn't somehow involve the 37-year-old heir to the throne. Now he's pivoting to his next audacious plan: Giving peace a chance.

The moves toward reaching a détente with Iran, reestablishing ties to Syria and ending the kingdom's yearslong war in Yemen could extricate Prince Mohammed from some of the thorniest regional issues he faces.

Whether it succeeds will have profound impacts on the wider Middle East and on his expansive plans to reshape the kingdom away from oil and further into his image. Failure threatens not only his impending rule over a nation crucial to global energy supplies, but a wider region shaken by years of tensions, inflamed in part by his decisions.

Prince Mohammed's rise accelerated in 2015 after his father, King Salman, appointed him as deputy crown prince. That year saw Mohammed, also the country's defense minister at the time, plunge Saudi Arabia into a military campaign in Yemen, a civil war that grew into a regional proxy battle still continuing today. Riyadh supports Yemen's exiled government against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who hold Sanaa, the country's capital.

The tensions with Iran, at the time still in a nuclear deal with world powers, escalated with Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shiite cleric in 2016. Protesters stormed Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran, and Riyadh broke off ties to Tehran.

In 2017, Saudi Arabia joined three other Arab nations in boycotting Qatar, which maintains ties to Iran. The same year, the prince made what appeared to be a heavy-handed attempt to break Iranian-backed Hezbollah's domination of Lebanon's government by inviting Lebanon's prime minister to the kingdom and then allegedly forcing him to announce his resignation. The attempt failed and Saudi Arabia's influence in Lebanon has been diminished ever since.

Prince Mohammed days later launched a purported anti-corruption campaign that saw the Saudi elite locked in the Ritz Carlton until they handed over billions in assets. The slaying of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, believed by the United States and others to be at the prince's orders, followed in 2018.

But an attack that followed likely changed the prince's calculations. In September 2019, a barrage of cruise missiles and drones struck at the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, temporarily halving production.

While the Houthis initially claimed the assault, the West and Saudi Arabia later blamed the attacks on Tehran. Independent experts also linked the weapons to Iran. Though Tehran still denies carrying out the attack, even United Nations investigators said that “the Houthi forces are unlikely to be responsible for the attack.”

Saudi Arabia never retaliated publicly for the attack, nor did the U.S. under President Donald Trump as the longtime security guarantor for the Gulf Arab states. That, as well as America's later chaotic 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, led to a reconsideration in the region of how much to rely on U.S. promises.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia maintained a close relationship with Russia as part of the OPEC+ group. The organization's oil production cuts, even as Moscow's war on Ukraine boosted energy prices, angered President Joe Biden and American lawmakers. China, emerging from the coronavirus pandemic, also wants to secure its supply of Saudi oil.

Both Russia and China offer Saudi Arabia and Prince Mohammed the cachet of being respected by the world's great powers without the persistent human rights concerns of the West. Prince Mohammed has hosted and spoken by phone with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

The Chinese-mediated deal on the kingdom reestablishing ties with Iran also provides Prince Mohammed with a new opportunity to show the U.S. that others can shape Mideast politics. It also offers a needed lull to allow the prince to instead focus on his planned $500 billion futuristic desert smart city project called Neom in the kingdom's northwest, and the Mukaab in Riyadh — a 400-meter-high (523-yard) cube-shaped mini-city full of holograms and entertainment venues — to anchor a new downtown in the Saudi capital, likely to cost billions more if completed.

A lull in tensions is desperately sought by Iran as well, particularly in the wake of the Mahsa Amini protests that represent one of the greatest challenges to its theocracy since the chaotic years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. U.S. sanctions over Tehran's collapsed nuclear deal as well still choke Iran's economy.

For Prince Mohammed, the time must have appeared right to make the move. Already, Saudi Arabia led efforts to reestablish ties to Qatar in 2021. Easing tensions with Iran may provide him the avenue to finally fully pull out of the Yemen war.

Still, Prince Mohammed instructing Saudi officials to sit down with Iranian counterparts to reopen embassies represents a dramatic change for a leader who in 2018 said: “I believe the Iranian supreme leader makes Hitler look good.”

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing on restoring ties with Syria, still under Iranian-backed President Bashar Assad after years of civil war. An upcoming Arab League summit being hosted by the kingdom in May could see Syria formally brought back into the fold. Even Lebanon, beset by crises ranging from fiscal to even time keeping, could benefit from a Saudi-Iran rapprochement.

The kingdom will also face a transition in the future. King Salman is already 87. His predecessor, King Abdullah, was the oldest Saudi monarch when he died at the age 90. Prince Mohammed likely will be the youngest ever to take the throne — and could have decades more to make his mark on the kingdom.

What that mark will be depends just as much on him as it does on whether he can cool the tensions he helped kindle.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Jon Gambrell, the news director for Gulf Arab countries and Iran for The Associated Press, has reported from each of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iran and other locations across the world since joining the AP in 2006. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine loses most experienced pilots who could train on F-16s due to allies' delays

    Ukrainian pilots have said that they need Western aircraft to fight the more advanced Russian planes. As they state, unfortunately, Ukraine is losing experienced pilots who could fly F-16s. Source: The Telegraph, citing Ukrainian pilots Details: Ukrainian Armed Forces Major Vadym Voroshylov told the newspaper that it was becoming increasingly difficult to deter the Russians with outdated Soviet aircraft.

  • Can vouchers for private and religious schools survive a Kansas Constitution challenge? | Commentary

    Education savings account and tax-credit scholarship bills could touch off a new war over school funding.

  • War crimes trial of Kosovo ex-president Thaci to start

    Former Kosovo president Hashim Thaci goes on trial at a Hague war crimes tribunal Monday accused of a bloody campaign of murder and torture in the 1998-1999 independence war with Serbia. They each face six counts of crimes against humanity and four counts of war crimes, including murder, torture, forced disappearances, persecution and cruel treatment. 

  • Italy's ski industry fires cannon against climate change

    Monte Cimone, a popular ski resort in Italy's Apennine Mountains, invested 5 million euros in artificial snowmaking before the winter season in an attempt to stave off the impact of global warming. The snow cannon proved useless because the water droplets they fire into the air need freezing weather for them to fall to the ground as snow, and until mid-January the temperature never fell below zero Celsius (32 Fahrenheit). "The ski-lifts were closed, the ski instructors and seasonal workers had nothing to do and we lost 40% of our revenue for the whole season," said Luciano Magnani, head of the local consortium of ski tourism operators.

  • Overuse of Venice's floodgates risks turning city into a 'stinking swamp'

    Venice’s charming canals risk being turned into stinking swamps as rising sea levels prompt overuse of the city’s flood barriers.

  • Nation's declining values could signal 'the end of the American empire,' think tank president says

    Brownstone Institute's Jeffrey Tucker said that unless the U.S. sees renewed appreciation, the decline in common values could mean "the end of the American empire."

  • Disappointing photos show what it's really like to visit Times Square in New York City

    Times Square is known as a tourist hotspot, but visiting the attraction can be a crowded, claustrophobia-inducing experience.

  • As banking jitterbug dies down, Fed returns to its main dance partner

    Federal Reserve officials, increasingly confident they have nipped a potential financial crisis in the bud, now face a difficult judgment on whether demand in the U.S. economy is falling and, if so, whether it is coming down fast enough to lower inflation. If the U.S. central bank's policy meeting two weeks ago was dominated by concern that a pair of bank failures risked broader financial contagion - a potential reason to pause further interest rate increases - debate has quickly refocused on whether tighter monetary policy has started to show its impact on the broader economy, or if rates need to rise higher still. The decision will be a critical one as the Fed plans the final steps in what has been a historic rate hiking cycle, with policymakers still hoping to avoid the sort of deep economic downturn triggered by raising rates too far, but also determined not to do too little and allow inflation to remain high.

  • Pete Carroll on considering Lamar Jackson: ‘We couldn’t afford him’

    Acquiring Lamar Jackson is going to cost more than a pretty penny, and it's one the Seahawks weren't willing to pay.

  • Russian military blogger killed in St Petersburg bombing

    STORY: A well-known Russian military blogger who championed Moscow’s war effort was killed in a bomb blast at a St Petersburg café on Sunday. The explosion injured dozens of other people, in what appeared to be the second assassination on Russian soil of a figure closely associated with the war on Ukraine.Vladlen Tatarsky has more than half a million followers on Telegram.Russia’s TASS news agency said the bomb was hidden in a miniature statue handed to him as he addressed a group of people in the cafe. There was no indication Sunday night as to who was behind the blast. However, Russia's state Investigative Committee said it had opened a murder investigation. Tatarsky’s real name was Maxim Fomin.He was one of the most prominent military bloggers that championed the war in Ukraine while also being critical of Moscow’s top military brass. That group has enjoyed broad freedom from the Kremlin to publish hard-hitting views on the war, now in its 14th month. Last September, Tatarsky was at a Kremlin ceremony attended by hundreds to proclaim Russia’s annexation of four partly-held regions of Ukraine... a move rejected by most countries as illegal. In a video from that ceremony, Tatarsky said, quote: ‘We'll defeat everyone, we'll kill everyone, we'll rob everyone we need to. Everything will be as we like it.’ On Sunday, a member of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said that he quote, 'He would not blame the Kyiv regime' for Tatarsky’s death. The Russia-installed leader of the occupied part of Donetsk pointed the finger at Ukraine for Tatarsky’s death, without providing evidence. Meanwhile a Ukrainian presidential adviser said ‘domestic terrorism’ was breaking out in Russia. The blogger’s death follows the killing of Darya Dugina last August, the daughter of an ultranationalist, by a car bomb attack near Moscow. Russia accused Ukraine’s secret services of killing her, while Kyiv denied involvement.

  • The stock market is facing a 'pain trade' that suggests the latest rally will extend into April

    "Why is April usually strong? It could be a combination of springtime buying, good riddance to winter, or putting tax refunds to work."

  • Ryuichi Sakamoto, Pioneering Electronic Music Composer, Dead at 71

    Sakamoto was a founding member of Yellow Magic Orchestra. Ryuichi Sakamoto, Pioneering Electronic Music Composer, Dead at 71 Bryan Kress

  • NBA players now allowed to smoke weed without being penalized, according to tentative labor agreement: report

    Under the new seven-year agreement that has yet to be ratified, NBA players would no longer be tested for marijuana use.

  • Arrested US reporter in Russia must be immediately released from espionage case, Blinken says

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday directly urged Russia to free an American journalist who was detained last week on suspicion of espionage -- which the White House has called "ridiculous." The State Department said Blinken had spoken with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Sunday.

  • What if the Fed hadn't made a 'mistake'? A hypothetical to consider.

    Hypotheticals are hard, but what if we considered an alternative world where the Fed had done what critics say should've happened?

  • Pete Davidson Says It’s ‘Confusing’ How Much People Care About His Dating Life

    The comedian boasts a long list of high-profile loves, but says he doesn’t think his dating life is “interesting” enough for all the hoopla.

  • DeSantis faces political peril with Trump indictment

    Former President Donald Trump’s indictment is throwing a wrench into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign-in-waiting.

  • Pope Francis leaves hospital, saying 'I'm still alive'

    ROME (Reuters) -Pope Francis left hospital and returned to the Vatican on Saturday after being treated for bronchitis, making light of his illness by saying: "I'm still alive you know". The pope, 86, was taken to Rome's Gemelli hospital on Wednesday after complaining of breathing difficulties, but responded rapidly to an infusion of antibiotics, his medical team has said. Looking to show he was fully recovered, Francis got out of his car before leaving left the hospital grounds, using a walking stick to support himself.

  • Should you ask ChatGPT for medical advice? We asked an expert — and ChatGPT.

    Looking for advice about getting medical advice from a chatbot? We asked a chatbot — and an expert — what you should know.

  • Pope Francis leaves hospital; 'Still alive,' he quips

    A chipper-sounding Pope Francis was discharged Saturday from the Rome hospital where he was treated for bronchitis, quipping to journalists before being driven away that he's “still alive.” Francis, 86, was hospitalized at Gemelli Polyclinic on Wednesday following his weekly public audience in St. Peter's Square after reportedly experiencing breathing difficulties. The pontiff received antibiotics administered intravenously during his stay, the Vatican said.