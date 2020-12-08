Analysis: Second COVID-19 wave tests Turkey's commitment to austerity, higher rates

FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul
FILE PHOTO: Spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul
Berna Suleymanoglu, Orhan Coskun and Daren Butler

By Berna Suleymanoglu, Orhan Coskun and Daren Butler

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - A surge in COVID-19 infections and the prospect of another economic downturn could sorely test Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's reluctant acceptance of much higher interest rates and the need for greater austerity.

Already, record COVID-19 infections and deaths have led to new curfews and shorter business hours, hitting Turkey's large hospitality sector and many others struggling with double-digit inflation, and raising fears of a winter recession.

Erdogan is also facing serious geopolitical headwinds, with the European Union and the United States both weighing economic sanctions, respectively over a gas drilling dispute and Turkey's purchase of Russian missile defences.

"It remains to be seen if the government will really stick to the recent tightening in economic policy if growth decelerates markedly," said Yesenn El-Radhi, senior sovereign analyst at Capital Intelligence Ratings.

Last month, Erdogan's newly installed central bank governor jacked up the policy rate by 475 points to 15%, cheering foreign investors. The currency rallied but more tightening is expected, given the lira is still down 24% this year versus the dollar.

New Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan has promised fiscal policies that support macroeconomic and price stability

The government has aggressively reined in credit growth to below 10% from 50% in the summer. A burst of state-driven cheap credit had triggered a sharp rebound in the third quarter but the pivot towards what Erdogan calls a new economic era with "bitter pills" could now lead to a technical recession on a sequential basis through the first quarter of 2021.

STAYING THE COURSE?

Some analysts believe Erdogan and his economic team will stay the course, while hoping - like governments around the world - for a swift rollout of anti-COVID vaccines in coming weeks that could lead to an economic rebound by April.

Deutsche Bank has predicted rate rises this month and early next year to 17.5%.

Others, however, fear a repeat of 2018, when Erdogan - who long resisted tighter monetary policy, arguing against economic orthodoxy that it causes inflation - backed a rate hike to 24% only to criticise it once the currency crisis started to fade.

His past performance, said Wolfango Piccoli of consultancy Teneo, has "significantly undermined confidence in the government's ability to manage the intertwined public health and economic crisis".

Annual inflation was 14% last month and the lira remains among the worst performing currencies in emerging markets (EMs) after shedding half its value since mid-2018.

Calls for a change of course are likely to get louder.

While wage supports and a layoff ban remain in place, shopkeepers say they need more tax and rent relief to survive.

For individual Turks, borrowing costs have nearly doubled to 20% since the summer and banks are extending far less credit.

"The situation is awful," said Nurten Karagoz, 43, whose Istanbul restaurant has been restricted to takeaway service due to the pandemic just as she started repaying a loan that had kept it afloat during the initial spring lockdowns.

"We have debts that we can't pay and they are building up. Even if I shut down, we still have to pay rent," she said.

The lockdowns in the first wave of coronavirus lopped nearly 10% off Turkey's economy.

Government officials told Reuters they expected only a mild slowdown this time round because most of the economy, including manufacturing and trade, will remain open.

An economy official said the new restrictions would "be predominantly seen at shopping malls and in the service sector".

On Monday, Turkey reported a record 203 new coronavirus deaths, pushing the total death toll above 15,000.

Turkey has signed a contract to buy 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinovac Biotech Ltd and aims to start vaccinations this month.

For a graphic on Turkey's COVID-19 death toll hits new records:

https://graphics.reuters.com/HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS/TURKEY-DEATHS/jznvnnlwmvl/chart.png

(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu and Canan Sevgili; Writing by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Latest Stories

  • Trump is reportedly planning a made-for-TV exit on Air Force One from the White House to a rally on Inauguration Day, hoping to pull viewers from Biden

    Trump is reportedly considering breaking democratic tradition by boycotting Joe Biden's inauguration and staging a rally instead.

  • U.S. Supreme Court hears World War Two-era Jewish property claims

    The lingering legacy of World War Two reached the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday as the justices weighed two cases involving claims by Jews in Germany and Hungary and their descendants whose property was taken amid persecution that culminated in the Holocaust. The justices heard arguments in the two cases that hinge upon a federal law called the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that limits the jurisdiction of American courts over lawsuits against foreign governments. In one case, the justices considered Germany's bid to avoid facing in a U.S. court a lawsuit that accused its former Nazi government of pressuring Jewish art dealers to sell a collection of medieval artwork in the 1930s.

  • South Korean health minister warns of virus 'war zone'

    South Korea’s health minister said Monday that the Seoul metropolitan area is now a “COVID-19 war zone,” as the country reported another 615 new infections and the virus appeared to be spreading faster. The president, meanwhile, issued a call to expand testing and contact tracing. The country has recorded more than 5,300 new infections in the past 10 days and Monday was the 30th day in a row of triple-digit daily jumps.

  • Hundreds pay respects at funeral of Chechen refugee who beheaded French teacher

    Several hundred people paid their respects last week at a funeral in Russia for the Chechnyan teenager who beheaded a teacher in France over cartoons mocking the Prophet Muhammad. Samuel Paty, a 47-year old history teacher, became the target of a hostile online campaign after discussing the cartoons in a class on freedom of speech and was eventually attacked and murdered by Abdoulakh Anzorov, an 18-year-old Chechen refugee, in October. Anzorov was shot dead by police shortly after the attack on October 16. His body was repatriated to Russia last week to allow his family to bury him in his ancestral village in the predominantly Muslim region of Chechnya. Several hundred people attended the funeral on Friday in the village of Shalazhi, chanting prayers on their way to the cemetery, a video released by several media outlets showed. Salman Magamadov, the village chief, insisted in an interview with the Podyem media outlet on Monday that Anzorov received an ordinary burial without “any special honours”. Prominent Muslim clerics in Russia have used the attack to condemn French authorities for mocking their religion. Ramzan Kadyrov, the strongman leader of Chechnya, said French President Emmanuel Macron was to blame for allegedly encouraging insults against Muslims. Mr Kadyrov later sought to distance his region from the attack, insisting that the teenager, an ethnic Chechen, was born in Moscow and moved to France when he was a small child.

  • Trump suggests Rudy Giuliani's crusade to overturn the election results is 'more important' than when he led New York's 9/11 response

    Giuliani was lauded for his 9/11 response, but his public image has cratered in recent years as he spins a web of increasingly incoherent conspiracies.

  • Despite Biden pledge, coronavirus bill in Congress now may be all Americans get: analysts

    President-elect Joe Biden has called the $908 billion coronavirus aid bill taking shape in Congress a "downpayment" toward a bigger stimulus next year, but if it passes, that is all U.S. businesses and workers should count on, economists and political analysts say. There is likely to be little appetite among Republicans for supporting a second round of $1 trillion-plus spending after Biden takes office on Jan. 20 - a task that would be made more difficult if Republicans retain control of the Senate in Jan. 5 runoff elections in Georgia - said John Lieber, managing director of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy. "If they do the full bipartisan $900 billion, then I think it's a big ask to do anything new after Biden takes office," said Lieber, a former adviser to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

  • Former Alabama state senator dies of Covid, warns in his last words, 'We messed up'

    "We let our guards down. Please tell everybody to be careful. This is real, and if you get diagnosed, get help immediately," former Sen. Larry Dixon said.

  • Schools confront 'off the rails' numbers of failing grades

    The first report cards of the school year are arriving with many more Fs than usual in a dismal sign of the struggles students are experiencing with distance learning. School districts from coast to coast have reported the number of students failing classes has risen by as many as two or three times — with English language learners and disabled and disadvantaged students suffering the most. “It was completely off the rails from what is normal for us, and that was obviously very alarming,” said Erik Jespersen, principal of Oregon's McNary High School, where 38% of grades in late October were failing, compared with 8% in normal times.

  • The Trump administration reportedly rejected an offer from Pfizer for more COVID-19 vaccine doses, and now other countries might get them

    The Trump administration purchased 100 million doses of Pfizer's vaccine, but it's a two-dose treatment so it will only go to 50 million Americans.

  • Rep. Trent Kelly Becomes Highest-Ranking Military Member in Congress

    An engineer and combat veteran, Kelly served in the 1991 Persian Gulf War and deployed to Iraq in 2005 as operations officer.

  • 10 Indoor Plant Stands That Seriously Stand Out

    Take your home garden to the next level this winterOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Schumer: Biden ‘Considering’ Forgiving $50,000 in Student Loan Debt via Executive Action

    President-elect Joe Biden is “considering” forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for low-income and middle class students, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said Monday.Schumer held a press conference alongside Democratic Congressmen-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones and Jamaal Bowman of New York, during which the group announced they have “come to the conclusion” that Biden can “forgive $50,000 of debt the first day he becomes president.”“You don’t need Congress, all you need is the flick of a pen and President-elect Biden — then President Biden — can make this happen,” Schumer said.> JUST IN: Sen. Chuck Schumer: President-elect Joe Biden is "considering" forgiving $50,000 in federal student loan debt for all borrowers. pic.twitter.com/KS4WNgAb79> > -- The Hill (@thehill) December 7, 2020He added that the group is urging Biden to choose a secretary of education who will support student loan forgiveness because “it’s up to the secretary of education officially, but if President Biden wants it, I’m sure it will happen.”“This debt is a huge burden on the backs of our students standing in the way of them and their economy and it stays with them for a very long time,” he said.He said they are calling on Biden to take executive action to administratively cancel up to $50,000 in student loan debt for federal student loan borrowers with an income below $125,000, and to do so in a way that the borrowers would have no tax liability when they receive the forgiveness.Schumer said he has spoken to Biden about "how important" the loan forgiveness is and that he is "considering" it.Asked if Biden will have the executive authority to forgive the debt, the New York Senator said the president-elect is researching that and "I believe when he does his research, he will find that he does."When asked what the forgiveness would mean for families who have “made sacrifices to pay off student loans” Schumer said it would be “good for everybody.”“Lots of students paid off student loans but it’s such a burden it’s good for everybody to make sure that this debt is vanquished,” he said. “It’s never been this high.”He added that when he finished college it cost $1,700 but “people can’t afford it now.”

  • Thousands protest in London against India's farming reforms

    Thousands of people protested and blocked traffic in central London on Sunday over Indian agricultural reforms that have triggered mass demonstrations in India, and police made 13 arrests over breaches of COVID regulations. Tens of thousands of farmers have protested in India against three laws the government says are meant to overhaul antiquated procurement procedures and give growers more options to sell their produce. Farmers fear the legislation, passed in September, will eventually dismantle India's regulated markets and stop the government from buying wheat and rice at guaranteed prices, leaving them at the mercy of private buyers.

  • Former Florida health official posts video of state police entering her home, drawing their weapons

    Rebekah Jones, a former Florida Health Department official, tweeted a video in which it appears state police entered her home to confiscate her computer and other devices. The video appears to show police drawing their weapons.

  • New stamps honor Japanese American vets, Chinese American physicist

    The stamps recognize Japanese Americans who fought for a country that imprisoned them, and a woman physicist who excelled in a male-dominated field.

  • Trump twice asked Pennsylvania House speaker to help overturn election results

    Over the past week, President Trump twice called Bryan Cutler, the Republican speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, asking for assistance in the quest to overturn his loss in the state."The president said, 'I'm hearing about all these issues in Philadelphia, and these issues with your law,'" Michael Straub, a spokesman for Cutler, told The Washington Post. "'What can we do to fix it?'" Straub, who described the calls as being "amicable," said Cutler explained to Trump that the legislature did not have the power to overturn Pennsylvania's chosen slate of electors.Late last week, Cutler and roughly 60 other GOP state lawmakers signed a letter encouraging Pennsylvania's congressional representatives to object to the Electoral College votes received from Pennsylvania during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.Trump continues to spread his baseless claims about voter fraud, despite the fact that his campaign has lost dozens of legal challenges across the country and has yet to produce any tangible evidence. The president has asked Republicans in Michigan and Georgia to overturn their results, with Trump telling Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) he should call a special legislative session in order to change how the state's electors are selected; Kemp rejected the request, saying the law would not allow it.More stories from theweek.com The post-Mitch McConnell GOP is going to be a carnival of madness Police raid home of fired Florida data scientist who challenged state government on COVID-19 numbers I'm rooting for pro-democracy Republicans

  • Mellissa Carone, Giuliani's star witness in the Trump campaign's election fraud case, harassed her fiance's ex-wife by sending her sex tapes

    Mellissa Carone recently finished probation after agreeing a plea deal for sending sex videos to the woman.

  • Schumer says Biden ‘considering’ forgiving $50K in student loan borrowers

    Sen. Chuck Schumer says President-elect Joe Biden could cancel student loans with an executive order. According to Senator Chuck Schumer, President-elect Joe Biden is considering forgiving $50K for student loan borrowers. Schumer made the announcement Monday during a press conference also attended by Democratic Congressman-elect Ritchie Torres, Mondaire Jones, and Jamaal Bowman of New York.

  • 'Melania Antoinette': First lady faces backlash after unveiling tennis pavilion at the White House

    Weeks before her family turns the White House over to President-elect Joe Biden, Melania Trump has announced that a new tennis pavilion on the south grounds is ready for action. The project included sprucing up an existing tennis court and children's garden, in addition to building a pavilion to replace a smaller structure. The first lady's office said on Monday that the pavilion's design was inspired by the architectural style of the White House, especially the East and West Wings. A colonnade, parapet wall and fanlight windows tie the new building to the look and feel of the White House. But critics expressed anger at the White House's announcement while the US is in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. On Twitter there were comparisons to Marie Antoinette and the quote “Let them eat cake”, which is often attributed to her. Molly Jong-Fast, an editor at The Daily Beast, tweeted: "Oh Good, those people in their ICU Beds will feel so much better knowing that Melania has finished her tennis pavilion."

  • San Francisco officer who seriously injured suspect indicted

    Accused burglar, whose leg was amputated after arrest, also charged; DA declines to give details before arraignment.