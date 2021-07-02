Analysis-Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Joseph Tanfani and Jan Wolfe
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Joseph Tanfani and Jan Wolfe

(Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president.

Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more than $900,000 in taxes by taking part of his annual pay in benefits including apartments, luxury cars and a cash bonus at the holidays, described in financial records as “holiday entertainment."

Judges are often reluctant to sentence elderly defendants with no prior record to prison time, said Ethan Greenberg, a retired New York judge who is now a defense lawyer. But the indictment - detailing a deliberate scheme to avoid taxes on $1.7 million in income over 16 years - "convinces me, and should convince Weisselberg, that a substantial prison sentence is possible," Greenberg said.

And that's the point: convincing Weisselberg. The case, filed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, will provide an acid test of Weisselberg’s loyalty to the family he has served for nearly five decades. Prosecutors moved to charge the accountant after months of failed attempts to secure his cooperation in the wide-ranging probe into possible financial fraud at the Trump Organization. Now they'll see whether the prospect of felony charges and prison changes his mind.

Weisselberg pleaded not guilty during an appearance in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday. In a brief statement, his lawyers said he would fight the charges in court.

Trump was not indicted on Thursday but prosecutors levied fraud charges against the Trump Organization, which experts say could create some headaches for Trump in dealing with banks. The indictment implicates others who were not charged, including Weisselberg’s son Barry, who worked for the Trump Organization, and an unnamed “Co-Conspirator Number 1.”

Trump released a statement calling the case a continuation of “the political Witch Hunt by the Radical Left Democrats, with New York now taking over the assignment.”

Vance’s office said the investigation will continue, as did the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is also probing Trump's business.

Weisselberg has been a key figure in Trump's empire for decades. He started working for Trump’s father, Fred, at the company’s office in Brooklyn before joining the son as Donald Trump broke into Manhattan real estate. Weisselberg served alongside Trump's children on the board of the Trump's now-dissolved family foundation and on the trust that ran his business when he became president.

Although it’s unusual for prosecutors to bring criminal charges based on untaxed benefits, former prosecutors and other criminal law experts say the allegations are more serious than most. The indictment describes a long-running scheme by Weisselberg and the company to avoid taxes, by taking part of his $940,000 annual salary in apartments, cars and other off-the-books benefits. The untaxed compensation totaled $1.76 million, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization kept internal records that made clear that all of those benefits were part of Weisselberg’s annual compensation – in essence, a separate set of records contradicting Weisselberg's tax returns.

The most serious of the charges against Weisselberg, second degree grand larceny, carries a sentence of up to 15 years. Criminal law experts said its unlikely Weisselberg would get a sentence that long. Daniel Alonso, Vance’s former deputy, said that a charge involving $900,000 tax fraud would more commonly lead to a sentence of one to three years, but possibly more.

State law allows for probation in such cases, Alonso said, "but I don’t see a judge giving him probation."

Weisselberg faces 14 other charges, including tax fraud and conspiracy. The Trump Organization was charged with 10 counts of crimes including tax fraud and falsifying business records, which could lead to financial penalties.

The indictment alleges that Weisselberg accepted more than $133,000 in federal and state tax refunds that he was not owed.

“He’s also affirmatively going to the federal treasury and saying, give me money that wasn’t his. That’s called stealing,” said John Moscow, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Dan Horwitz, a white-collar defense lawyer and former Manhattan prosecutor, said the charges ramp up the pressure on Weisselberg to provide investigators with information on Trump.

“Is that a sufficient hammer for someone to think about cooperation? I would think so,” he said.

The case is based in part on information provided by Jennifer Weisselberg, the ex-wife of Allen’s son, Barry. The son worked for the Trump Organization as a manager of ice-skating rinks and a carousel in Central Park, under contracts with New York City. Jennifer Weisselberg spoke multiple times with prosecutors and provided tax returns and other records that documented apartments, private school tuition and other benefits that were not reported as income.

Any legal threat against Weisselberg's son also could be an inducement for the father to cooperate.

Notably, the indictment does not contain any charges related to one key focus of Vance’s investigation - whether the Trump Organization illegally manipulated values of Trump’s property holdings - inflating them to receive loans, for instance, or lowering them to avoid property taxes.

Weisselberg’s testimony could be crucial to a case based on those valuations. Trump was questioned in a civil case in 2007 about how he assigned values to his properties on financial statements. He said he would give his opinion – but left the final decisions on values to Weisselberg.

Both Vance’s office and Attorney General obtained records and testimony involving some Trump properties, notably the Seven Springs estate north of New York City. Trump agreed to forego building luxury homes on part of the property, making him eligible for a $21.1 million charitable deduction. Vance subpoenaed development records for three towns and from Trump’s representatives on the deal.

Jessica Roth, a former federal prosecutor and now a professor at the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law, said she was struck by the specificity of the charges – and the fact that Weisselberg was not the only person who received such benefits.

“I think it is reasonable to expect that these will not be the last charges we see in this case," she said.

(Reporting by Joseph Tanfani and Jan Wolfe; additional reporting by Tom Bergin; editing by Brian Thevenot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Trump family business criminally charged: five key takeaways

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company and its chief financial officer have been criminally charged with tax fraud. Below are five key takeaways from the indictment which was unsealed on Thursday. -- Allen Weisselberg and the Trump Organization were charged by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr with scheming to provide "off the book" compensation to Weisselberg and other unidentified executives, reducing tax obligations.

  • Ghosts of taper tantrum to haunt EMFX, stir volatility memories: Reuters poll

    Volatility risks in coming months are high on the radar of emerging market currency investors still familiar with past Fed tightening, a Reuters poll of strategists found, but commodity prices are offering support amid slow vaccination rates. Having more than reversed a pandemic-induced slump and hit a record high last month, the wider index of emerging market currencies fell to over a one-month low after the Fed projected an acceleration to its policy tightening timeline. Wary that U.S. stimulus could be tapered sooner, in coming months investors may shun the currencies coined the "fragile five" of Brazil, India, Indonesia, Turkey and South Africa, as they did in 2013 when the Fed tightened rates.

  • Gamer’s 69PWNDU vanity license plate is ‘offensive,’ Tennessee says. Now she’s suing

    Leah Gilliam said her constitutional rights were violated when state officials revoked the vanity plate she’s had for more than a decade.

  • Trump Organization and CFO expected to be charged Thursday: RPT

    The Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be charged Thursday, according to the Wall Street Journal. Yahoo Finance's Akiko Fujita shares the details.

  • Forget-me-not: London palace's garden redesigned for Diana statue

    A favourite spot of the late Princess Diana, the Sunken Garden at her former London home Kensington Palace has been redesigned to house a statue in her honour to be unveiled on Thursday by her sons, Princes William and Harry. "This has been a very special project to work on, as the Sunken Garden was a favourite place of Diana, Princess of Wales," Pip Morrison, who designed the new layout, said in a statement. "We have worked carefully to ensure that the new layout and planting scheme compliments the statue, providing a calming place for people who visit Kensington Palace to remember the princess."

  • ‘Debbie is dead, I will be in a moment’: Husband’s text to friend after killing wife who left him

    A dog breeder who shot his wife on the Prime Minister's family estate sent a text message to her friend saying: "Didn't go too well... Debbie is dead, so sorry", before later turning the gun on himself, an inquest has heard. John Zurick, 67, killed his wife Deborah, 56, at their home in the Exmoor village of Winsford, Somerset, after she left him for another man. The pair, who were respected breeders of working clumber spaniels, had bought the cottage from Stanley Johnson, the Prime Minister's f

  • Trump Organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg Charged With 15 Felony Counts in Tax Scheme

    The Trump Organization and longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg have been charged with 15 felony counts in what prosecutors call a long-running scheme to evade taxes, according to an indictment unsealed Thursday. Weisselberg, who was accused of evading taxes on $1.7 million in income and surrendered to Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., pleaded not guilty and was released on his own personal recognizance. Trump Organization attorney Alan Futerfas stated after the arraignment that “political

  • Watch the moment a truck carrying thousands of pounds of illegal fireworks exploded in LA, injuring 16

    The bomb squad was loading the fireworks onto a trailer parked on a residential street when the explosion occurred.

  • Man gets jail time for misbehaving in Yellowstone National Park

    An Indiana man was sentenced to 60 days imprisonment and banned from Yellowstone National Park for five years for what he did in the park.

  • How a Bitter Ex-Police Chief Could Plunge Milwaukee Into Chaos

    Nuccio DiNuzzo/GettyTari Davis was at home in Milwaukee watching a movie with his two children just after midnight when he heard the sirens.It was Sept. 8, 2019, and the sound was not exactly foreign in the 43-year-old Black man’s neighborhood. Still, he grew concerned when the wailing kept getting closer, and more so when he got a phone call from his 19-year-old daughter’s fiancee, Kevin Brown.According to Davis, Brown didn’t say anything on the phone, but the father soon came to realize the 22

  • Death hearing begins for Nebraska woman convicted of murder

    A three-judge panel began hearing evidence Wednesday to decide whether a woman should become the first female sentenced to death in Nebraska for her role in the killing and dismemberment of a woman she met through a dating app. Bailey Boswell was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder last year for the slaying of Sydney Loofe. Boswell's boyfriend during the murder, 54-year-old Aubrey Trail, was sentenced to death last month for fatally strangling Loofe and dismembering her body.

  • San Jose Will Force Gun Owners to Cover Costs of Gun Violence After Mass Shooting

    Reuters/Peter DaSilvaJust five weeks after last month’s massacre at a San Jose light-rail yard that left nine people dead, the city has taken unprecedented gun-control action.In a unanimous vote Tuesday night, San Jose’s city council approved a national first that will see gun owners being forced to compensate taxpayers for the spiraling costs of gun violence. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, gun owners in California’s third-largest city will be required to take out liability insurance

  • The Trump Organization kept 'internal spreadsheets' documenting its alleged criminal conduct, prosecutors say

    Prosecutors accused the Trump Org. of illegally labeling cash it paid to Allen Weisselberg as "Holiday Entertainment" to avoid paying taxes on it.

  • Prosecutor: Honolulu police killing of Black man justified

    Honolulu police officers' use of deadly force was justified and no charges will be filed against them in a shooting that killed a Black man because an investigation found that he entered a home uninvited and physically attacked the officers, the city's prosecuting attorney said Wednesday. The April 14 shooting death of Lindani Myeni, 29, has drawn international attention, including from civil rights activist the Rev. Al Sharpton, at a time when police violence in other parts of the U.S. have prompted protests over racial injustice. Honolulu Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm said his office's investigation refutes those who said the shooting shows that despite Hawaii's multicultural diversity, police are racist.

  • A Former Cop Charged In The Capitol Attack Has Amassed An Arsenal Of Weapons Since Jan. 6

    Thomas Robertson, who was released from custody on the condition that he not possess firearms, had an M4 rifle, ammunition, and a partial pipe bomb when authorities searched his home. And he had just ordered 34 more guns online.View Entire Post ›

  • Judge orders release of Wisconsin woman in Slender Man case

    A Wisconsin judge on Thursday ordered the release of a woman who has spent 3 1/2 years in a state mental health facility after being convicted of stabbing her classmate to please the Slender Man character. Anissa Weier, 19, was sentenced to 25 years at the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in December 2017. Waukesha County Judge Michael Bohren gave state officials 60 days to draw up a conditional release plan and sent Weier back to the mental hospital pending another hearing on Sept. 10.

  • Watch Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg being led into court in handcuffs

    Weisselberg turned himself in on Thursday to face charges in the Manhattan District Attorney office's investigation into the Trump Organization.

  • Video: Man tackles, gropes woman on Brooklyn street

    Surveillance video captured the man running up to the woman, tackling her to the ground, and forcibly touching her underneath her clothes before running off.

  • Kentucky man who was convicted in homicide but pardoned must stay in jail, judge rules

    A prosecutor had argued it would be dangerous to release Patrick Baker.

  • Police chief loses job after leaving KKK note for Black officer, Ohio mayor says

    An Ohio police chief lost his job after leaving a racist note for a Black officer, the mayor says.