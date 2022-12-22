Analysis-Short sellers gain nearly $304 billion after tumble in U.S. stocks

A trader works on the trading floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City
Carolina Mandl and David Randall
·4 min read

By Carolina Mandl and David Randall

NEW YORK (Reuters) - This year's steep decline in U.S. equities is juicing the returns of short sellers, who are on track for their first yearly gain since 2018 thanks in part to bets against shares of Tesla, Amazon.com and other megacap growth stocks that have led markets higher for years.

Short sellers - investors who bet on declines in a company's share price - are sitting on $303.7 billion in realized and unrealized gains, a fourfold increase compared with 2018, their last profitable year, data from analytics firm S3 Partners showed. That works out to a 31.2% return on total average short interest of $973.6 billion throughout the year, according to S3 Partners.

Bets against electric-vehicle maker Tesla Inc lead the pack in terms of dollar gains, with investors seeing $15 billion in realized and unrealized profits on some $19.3 billion of shares sold short. Shares of the electric carmaker, whose meteoric rally over the last few years has burned many bearish investors, are down roughly 60% year-to-date.

Other top winners for shorts include Amazon, Meta Platforms, Apple Inc and used car seller Carvana Co, S3 data showed. The S&P 500 is down almost 19% this year and on track for its biggest yearly percentage loss since 2008 after the Federal Reserve's most aggressive rate increases in decades dried up risk appetite.

This year "was easier for shorting because the economic environment felt like a headwind to the whole market, instead of the tailwind seen in previous years," said Moez Kassam, portfolio manager at long-short hedge fund firm Anson Funds, which oversees around $1.7 billion and posted a 4.9% gain through November. "Shorts have been impossible for years," he said.

Among the fund's top positions were bets against biotech company Novavax Inc, which fell over 90% year-to-date, and electric-vehicle maker Rivian Automotive Inc, down roughly 80%.

Stanphyl Capital portfolio manager Mark Spiegel, who has been short Tesla "constantly, in varying size" since 2014, said a bet against Tesla was his fund's most profitable individual short position this year. The $18 million fund is up roughly 60% in 2022. Tesla's shares are up 1,271% since 2014.

While higher interest rates have punished growth stocks, some investors believe Tesla CEO Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter is diverting his time running the electric car company. Musk's Tesla share sales have also weighed on the stock, and investors have been watching for signs that consumer demand for electric vehicles is cooling.

Spiegel has maintained his bearish bets against Tesla, believing the stock has a long way to go before reaching a fair price.

The last several years haven’t been kind to bearish investors. Shorts lost $142.4 billion in 2021, a year when huge rallies in so-called meme stocks such as GameStop hurt several firms that had bet against GameStop and similar companies. They took a $241.7 billion hit in 2020, when the Fed cut rates to historic lows in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking a massive rally in markets.

(Graphic: Short sellers' gains: https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/mypmooqqwpr/Pasted%20image%201671664061622.png)

Not all short strategies worked this year. Long-short hedge funds, which bet on stock prices rising or falling, posted a 9.7% loss through November, according to data provider HFR.

Market swings sparked by economic data and Fed decisions have often wrong-footed investors and fueled lockstep moves in asset prices, making it more difficult to select individual stocks, traders said.

"It's a very difficult environment because correlations (among stocks) are high," said Venu Krishna, head of U.S. equity strategy at Barclays in New York.

At the same time, energy stocks such as Exxon Mobil Corp, Occidental Petroleum Corp, Chevron Corp and Marathon Petroleum notched big gains following a surge in energy prices, bruising those who bet against them.

Charles Lemonides, portfolio manager at $226 billion hedge fund ValueWorks LLC, believes tight monetary policy will weigh on risk appetite next year. His fund now has its highest ever level of overall short positioning.

"It's much less likely that we will get back to the sort of dangerous enthusiasm on the part of investors for stocks like Tesla that took short-sellers to the cleaners in years past," he said.

Companies that Lemonides is betting against include aircraft component supplier Transdigm Group, whose shares are up 1.45% year-to-date, and semiconductor company Broadcom, whose shares are down almost 16%.

"There are a bunch of companies out there … that have a significant amount of debt, but equity investors are perceiving them as bulletproof right now," he said.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and David Randall in New York; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Leslie Adler)

Recommended Stories

  • Carvana Stock Gains Nearly 7% as a Former Bull Moves to the Sidelines

    The stock’s recovery came on the same day as Truist ‘s Naved Khan rating cut to Hold from Buy. Khan’s downgrade follows a similar move to the sidelines in the past month by analysts at Needham, Bank of America, and at least two other firms who also formerly held bullish outlooks. It’s a wait-and-see game for Wall Street when it comes to the stock; overall nearly 80% of all analysts tracking Carvana on FactSet rate it as Hold.

  • Actively Managed Stock Funds Top List of Best ETF Launches of 2022, While Bitcoin Is Worst

    Actively managed stock funds have struggled in the past couple of years, but they won top honors for the best two new exchange-traded funds.

  • Tesla offers discount on some car models in U.S., Canada

    The company is giving a $7,500 credit in the United States and a $5,000 credit in Canada on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before the end of the year, and also free supercharging for 10,000 km (6,000 miles), the pages showed. Tesla has been one of the main beneficiaries of the Biden administration's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which offers rebates of up to $7,500 on EV purchases as part of a law intended to push automakers to reduce their reliance on China. The latest discount comes just days after the U.S. Treasury Department delayed releasing its proposed guidance on the required sourcing of electric vehicle batteries.

  • Tesla driver in multi-car crash told police self-driving software malfunctioned

    The driver of a 2021 Tesla Model S involved in an eight-vehicle crash last month on San Francisco's Bay Bridge told police he was in Full-Self Driving (FSD) mode which had malfunctioned, according to a police report made public Wednesday. Chief Executive Elon Musk has touted Tesla "Full Self-Driving" software as a potential cash cow for the world's biggest electric carmaker. Tesla sells the $15,000 FSD software as an ad-on which enables its vehicles to change lanes and park autonomously.

  • Alphabet links more of CEO Pichai's pay to performance

    The board recognizes Pichai's "strong performance" as CEO, the company said, adding that the vesting of a significant portion of the award would depend on Alphabet's total shareholder return relative to other S&P 100 companies. Alphabet said the award was tweaked to increase the performance stock units (PSUs) to 60% from 43% in 2019, while increasing the performance requirement for the payout.

  • Is a 2023 stock-market rebound in store after 2022 selloff? What history says about back-to-back losing years.

    History shows back-to-back losing years for the stocks are rare --- but a rebound might not be a sure thing. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Needham Names NVIDIA a Top Stock Pick for 2023

    After several years of enormous real-world growth reflected in the stock’s ascent, NVIDIA's (NVDA) 2022 has been a rather different affair. A sharp drop in gaming sales, softness in the data center business and the constraints put on the exports of state-of-the-art data center chips to China have all been issues the company has had to contend with. The result has been a stock that has shaved 44% off its value, a worse showing than the SOX’s (the major semiconductor index) 33% drop. But with 2023

  • Fast-Thawing China-Australia Ties Raise Hopes for Trade Easing

    (Bloomberg) -- Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s visit to Beijing this week cemented a surprisingly fast thaw in diplomatic relations with China, although it remains to be seen whether the summit will result in a loosening of trade barriers thrown up during their recent feud.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will R

  • Markets: Bitcoin, Ether continue slide; U.S. equities gain on consumer confidence boost

    Bitcoin and Ether fell in Thursday morning trading in Asia, along with all other non-stablecoin top 10 cryptocurrencies. Polkadot led losses with a drop of more than 2%, with Cardano and BNB following close behind.

  • Possible Tesla bounce good for a trade, but not an investment, says technical analyst

    A potential bounce for beaten-down Tesla Inc. shares could be worthwhile for short-term traders, says a widely followed technical analyst.

  • Tesla sends Shanghai boss and aides to jumpstart US output

    Tesla Inc's China chief Tom Zhu and a team of his reports has been brought in to troubleshoot production issues in the United States, fueling talk among colleagues he is being groomed for a bigger role at a time when Chief Executive Elon Musk has been distracted by Twitter. Tom Zhu, who heads Tesla's Asia operations, has been traveling with a team including Shanghai gigafactory manager, Song Gang, to Tesla's plants in California and Texas, and was there as recently as last week, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. Tesla did not respond to written requests for comment from Reuters sent to its Shanghai and global media relations accounts.

  • Tesla stock hits new 52-week low, continues month-long decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss why Tesla stock continues to underperform.

  • Analysis-Euro zone governments must court private buyers for mountain of debt

    Euro zone governments will have to charm private buyers to step in and buy 400 billion euros of additional debt next year, which will keep the bloc's battered bond markets under pressure as the European Central Bank further unwinds its support. The ECB, effectively a guaranteed debt buyer since it launched quantitative easing (QE) in 2015, even hoovering up all the new bonds governments sold from at least 2019 to 2021, will start offloading its holdings. As governments scramble to soften the blows from soaring energy prices, they require extra funds.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) vs. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM): Which is the Better Investment for 2023?

    Nvidia (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) remain at the top of the semiconductor food chain in terms of diversity. Let's see which of these semiconductor leaders could be the better investment going into 2023.

  • Global Stocks Advance for Third Day; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of global stocks rose for the third day and Asian equities snapped a five-day losing streak after US shares climbed on improved consumer confidence and better-than-expected earnings.Most Read from BloombergI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tesla Shares RetreatMusk Will Resign as Twitter CEO and Focus on EngineeringPrivate Jet Costs, Sketchy Deduct

  • How 2022 shocked, rocked and rolled global markets

    Trillions of dollars wiped off world stocks, bond market tantrums, whip-sawing currency and commodities and the collapse of a few crypto empires - 2022 has been perhaps the most turbulent year investors have ever seen, and for good reason. Yes, global equities are down $14 trillion and heading for their second worst year on record, but there have been nearly 300 interest rate hikes and a trio of 10%-plus rallies in that time making the volatility freakish. The main drivers have been the war in Ukraine, combined with rampant inflation as global economies broke out of the pandemic, but China remained shackled by it.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks — They Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    2022 is almost over and although 2023 brings with it plenty of uncertainty, most investors will no doubt be happy that a tumultuous year for the stock market is finally coming to an end. The selling pressure has at times been so severe that it didn't really matter whether a stock has strong fundamentals or not, the reflex has been to throw the baby out with the bathwater. The upshot to the relentless selling is that now investors get a chance to load up on their favorite names at a big discount.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Says Recession Is Likely, but Stays Heavily Invested in These 2 Stocks

    The voices issuing warnings of an impending recession have been growing louder. The feeling on Wall Street is that one is all but inevitable right now. One prominent name to wade in on the matter is billionaire David Rubenstein. The Carlyle Group co-founder believes that due to the current economic environment of "jacked up" interest rates, gross domestic product growth is set to decelerate, bringing in to play a recession. Not only that, but he also thinks the Fed is unlikely to put the brakes

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • If You Invested $10,000 in Tesla Stock at Its IPO, Here's How Much You'd Have Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) became a publicly traded company in June 2010, and back then, electric vehicles were the whole of its business. Here's how the company got there, and just how much early investors have been rewarded. Despite a tough economy, 2022 has been a landmark year for Tesla.