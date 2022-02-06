Analysis-Singapore bets on niche SPAC listings to capture tech boom

FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore
Anshuman Daga
·5 min read

By Anshuman Daga

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - After years of struggling to emerge from the shadows of regional rivals, Singapore Exchange is looking to establish itself as the hub for blank-cheque firms, riding on regulatory overhaul, support by state firms, and a tech boom in its back yard.

Encouraged by the flurry of Southeast Asian tech start-ups seeking funding and the bourse's revised rules, Singapore could list up to a dozen special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) within the next 12-18 months, bankers, venture capitalists, and analysts say.

A key test for SGX will come when such companies, also known as blank-cheque or shell firms, have to seal merger targets within two years, a "de-SPACing" process already weighing on U.S. deals as hundreds of SPACS chase targets.

Analysts say Singapore faces a challenge to get its traditionally risk-averse investors interested in a new asset class, especially after SGX has met with limited success in its previous attempts to shore up its equity market.

In contrast, large international institutions have turned to Hong Kong for blockbuster equity listings over the past decade.

While a craze in SPACs has fizzled out in the United States since early 2021 amid regulatory scrutiny and poor returns, SGX hosted three SPACs last month in their first major debut in Asia. The attraction is that they are simpler and typically more rewarding for startups than an IPO.

"Looking at the response for the first SPACs, the pipeline is very strong," said Eng-Kwok Seat Moey, capital markets head at DBS, joint issue manager on two SPAC IPOs with Credit Suisse.

Singapore SPACs are likely to chase targets in fintech, tech and consumer sectors, bankers say. Valuations of targets could range between S$800 million ($596 million) to up to S$2 billion, with dealmaking likely as early as this year.

"The size of the opportunity, of younger companies scaling up and going for listings, is several times what it was many years ago and over the next decade it'll be multiples of those," said Ashish Wadhwani, a Singapore-based managing partner at IvyCap Ventures, an Indian firm managing about $400 million of assets.

Last year, fundraising on SGX halved to $565 million, a six-year low, with just eight listings, Refinitiv data shows.

Underlying Singapore's cautious approach, state investor Temasek-linked entities featured among cornerstone investors in two of the three SPACs, all of which were oversubscribed.

Vertex Venture Holdings, a Temasek subsidiary, and one of Southeast Asia's largest funds, was the first to launch a S$200 million tech SPAC in January.

CAUTIOUS START

"I expect the exchange and regulators to be quite careful in all these processes. I don't think they will suddenly just open up the floodgates and everybody can come," said Chua Kee Lock, CEO of Vertex, which manages $5.1 billion of assets.

Backers of regional tech and industrial buyout fund Novo Tellus' S$150 million SPAC included a Temasek unit.

European asset manager Tikehau Capital, which has two Europe-listed SPACs, also chose Singapore for a S$170 million SPAC listing, with co-sponsors including LVMH chairman Bernard Arnault.

The latest moves could lead to more global funds playing an active role in public equity markets in Singapore, which is already a leading Asian finance and wealth hub.

"It's a chicken-and-egg situation. Maybe if you create this SPAC market, then more investors will come," Wadhwani said.

SPACs typically offer stock with warrants, which are viewed as a key way to attract early investors.

Still, for wealthy investors such as Prantik Mazumdar, the listing of big regional names in Singapore and successful business mergers of SPACS are crucial before he chooses them over directly investing in pre-IPO U.S. tech companies.

"Unless there are exclusive opportunities in specific sectors and differentiated structures that SPACs offer, I'm probably on the fence," Mazumdar said.

In 2010, SGX deliberated on SPACs but didn't get favourable market feedback. Last year, it launched a SPAC framework, with a focus on scrutinising track record of sponsors. It required them to invest in their SPACs and unlike in Hong Kong, SGX allowed participation from retail investors.

"A SPAC listing can definitely help a start-up exit and raise funds faster with less hassle," said Chandra Tjan, co-founder of Indonesia-focussed Alpha JWC Ventures.

Last year, Singapore also announced two funds with S$2 billion in capital for late-stage funding and IPOs as dealmaking surges.

Twenty private companies in Southeast Asia joined the ranks of those valued at $1 billion or more in 2021, while 53 firms joined the list of those with near-term potential of being valued at $1 billion, data from research firm Tracxn shows.

"Fundamentally, the benchmark to be a sponsor in Singapore is higher, between the capital requirements and the willingness to embrace independent directors who will decide the de-SPAC," said Neil Parekh, CEO of Pegasus Asia, the Tikehau-backed Singapore SPAC.

Singapore's success as a global hub for real estate investment trusts (REITs) could be a template to build a SPAC market.

"Singapore has the necessary ingredients to build a healthy SPACs market, and it can develop in the same way as the REIT market if we keep a close watch over the quality of sponsors and maintain overall listing standards," said Mohamed Nasser Ismail, SGX's head of equity capital markets.

($1 = 1.3426 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • How China’s Communist Officials Became Venture Capitalists

    (Bloomberg Markets) -- In early 2020, as the pandemic pushed it to the verge of bankruptcy, China’s highest-­profile rival to Tesla Inc. was shunned by the venture capital funds and foreign investors that had powered its rise. So Nasdaq-listed Nio Inc. turned to China’s newest class of venture capitalists: Communist officials.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawki

  • Giant Pension Sold Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Bought.

    Dutch pension PGGM cut investments in Apple, Intel, and Qualcomm in the fourth quarter, and started a position in Nvidia.

  • Alphabet Stock Just Split – What Does That Mean & How Does It Affect Your Investments?

    When Alphabet stock split earlier this month, many investors saw their net worth rise rapidly. The 20-for-1 stock split meant that each share of Alphabet, Google's parent company, was now worth 20...

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks are showing signs of life, and that's great news for Cathie Wood's Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Ark Invest publishes its transactions daily, so what did Wood -- Ark Invest's CEO, co-founder, and ace stock-picker -- add to her portfolios on Friday? Tesla Motors (NASDAQ: TSLA), Velo3D (NYSE: VLD), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are some of her new purchases, adding to earlier positions in those stocks.

  • Want $2,500 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $27,100 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Whether you favor growth, value, or income stocks, there's a pathway to build wealth over time. Then again, there's no denying the outperformance that dividend stocks have demonstrated over the long run. In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, a division of money-center giant JPMorgan Chase, released a report that looked back at 40 years' worth of data and compared the performance of publicly traded companies that initiated and grew their payouts to companies that didn't pay a dividend.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy No Matter What Happens in 2022

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) caused a frenzy last week by announcing a 20-for-1 stock split. This move really won't matter all that much, although it could spur some individual investors to buy the stock and perhaps secure Alphabet a spot in the Dow Jones Industrial Average index. What makes Alphabet unstoppable (and such a great stock to buy) are its moat and its growth prospects.

  • Want $7,000 in Annual Income? Invest $100,000 in These 3 Dividend Stocks

    Buying solid dividend stocks is a great way to supplement how much you make in retirement. If you want $7,000 in annual income, invest $100,000 in these three stocks. If you bought $33,333 worth of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) shares (one-third of your initial $100,000), the company's dividend would give you around $2,667 in annual income.

  • What the AT&T media spinoff merger will mean for shareholders

    AT&T will be spinning off its WarnerMedia unit as part of a previously-announced $43 billion deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Stock Before Its Stock Split

    Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) has proven quarter after quarter why it is one of the best businesses on Earth. The Google search engine, YouTube, and Google Cloud parent company has a nearly $2 trillion market cap, making it the third-largest company in the U.S. During its fourth-quarter earnings report issued on Feb. 1, Alphabet announced an astounding $75 billion in revenue for the quarter and $257 billion for the entire year.

  • 10 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield

    In this article, we discuss 10 monthly dividend stocks with over 5% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Monthly Dividend Stocks with Over 5% Yield. Dividend paying stocks are considered to be a reliable hedge against the rising inflation that is expected to last for […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks Near 52-Week Lows to Buy Right Now

    The last few months have been brutal for growth stocks. In addition to multiple other factors, macroeconomic shifts and disappointing performance from some industry-leading tech names have led to waning investor confidence in companies with forward-looking valuations. Read on to see why a panel of Motley Fool contributors identified Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) as top buys on the heels of recent market turbulence.

  • 3 Ultra-Safe Dow Dividend Stocks for February

    The S&P 500 index's level has slumped roughly 6.1% across 2022's trading, and the even more tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down roughly 11.3% across the stretch. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down a much milder 3.4%. The Dow is made up of 30 publicly traded blue chip stocks, and the index tends to hold up relatively well in the face of volatility.

  • Adults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big Money

    (Bloomberg) -- Institutional investors are striking back in stocks, upending the brief and kooky reign of the retail day trader.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Prime Fee Rising to $180, Not $139, for Many MembersAdults Back in Charge of Stock Market as Fed Awakens Big MoneyGoodbye Easy Money as Hawkish Central Banks Speed Up Rate HikesU.S. Inflation Is Probably About to Spike Yet Again: Eco WeekBeijing’s Olympic City Has Swabs Aplenty, But No Great FirewallSo says veteran market-structure analyst

  • 3 Income REITs to Buy in February

    Real estate investment trusts (REITs) allow anyone to own a stake in income-producing real estate. This means they can be great for generating passive income. Currently, the average dividend yield across the REIT sector is 2.6%, more than double the 1.2% yield of stocks in the S&P 500.

  • 2 Stocks That Could Soar 150% to 180%, According to Wall Street

    Also, companies capable of rising that much within just 12 months tend to be risky, which means it is essential for investors to proceed with caution when investing in them. With that in mind, let's look at two stocks that could more than double in the next year if we go by price targets set forth by Wall Street analysts: Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNH.F) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF). Planet 13 Holdings produces and sells various cannabis products.

  • Some investors saw their 2021 gains evaporate in a volatile start to 2022. Here's what they're saying now.

    The stock market experienced stratospheric highs through the first two years of the pandemic.

  • It's Time to Load Up on These 3 Stocks

    Many fantastic businesses have sold off recently due to their association with high-growth, unprofitable stocks with unrealistic expectations. Three deserving more respect than what they are receiving are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). While these businesses don't consistently make a profit, each is close to breaking that barrier.

  • Here’s What The January Barometer Says About S&P 500’s Performance in 2022

    As goes January, so goes the year. Here’s how the January Barometer may signal the price performance for S&P 500 in 2022 when interpreting with Wyckoff trading method.

  • 2 Reasons S&P 500 Index Funds Are the Perfect Investment

    Investing your money is a great way to grow it into a much larger sum over time. While there's definitely no such thing as a risk-free investment, there's a degree of protection that comes with buying S&P 500 index funds. Index funds are passively managed funds with a goal of matching the performance of whatever benchmark they're tied to.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy PayPal Stock

    After a disappointing Q4 earnings release, shares in this fintech pioneer look a lot more attractive.