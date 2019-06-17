ANALYSIS-Sky's the limit: Rise of delivery drones has cities asking who owns airspace

By Carey L. Biron

WASHINGTON, June 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - B lacksburg was already well prepared when the U.S. government announced in April that the Virginia town would be home to the country's first commercial drone delivery service.

Virginia Tech University, based in Blacksburg, has for years hosted a major drone development programme, which has carried out experimental deliveries of ice cream, fast food and more.

"I moved (to Blacksburg) last August, and when I was telling people I was moving, they said, 'I know somebody there had their Chipotle (Mexican restaurant chain) delivered by drone!'" said Megan Duncan, a communications professor at Virginia Tech.

So, when Wing became the first drone company to be approved as an air carrier by the federal government, allowing the Google parent Alphabet Inc company to start drone deliveries in and around Blacksburg, many of the locals were excited, Duncan said.

"I think there's super-interesting possibilities for remote areas that are underserved, particularly with people who need prescriptions and can't make a 45-minute drive," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone.

But Duncan, who has done studies on public perceptions of drones, also foresees a looming problem: the potential for people to see drones flying over their yards, en route to filling a neighbour's order, as trespassers on their property.

She recalled a recent talk she gave in Chicago in which some audience members "were completely convinced that if a drone flew over their house, they had the absolute right to destroy (it)."

"People really believe they own everything above their property," she said.





'NO CLEAR ANSWER'

In recent years, there have been several cases of outraged U.S. landowners shooting down privately owned drones — and the response from courts has been mixed.

Concerns about drones — among the public, event planners, security officials and others — has given rise to an industry of anti-drone technology designed to take down the devices.

Most of those tools are not legal for purchase by the general consumer in the United States, according to a report from the Center for the Study of the Drone at Bard College in New York.

But that has not diminished demand: The maker of the DroneDefender, which blocks a drone's signals and forces it to land, said in emailed comments that the company receives "many, many inquiries" from people in the United States wanting to buy one.

A Wing spokeswoman said the company currently had nothing to share about the new Virginia operations, which are yet to begin, but noted it would "act in compliance with all applicable rules and regulations needed to conduct our operations".

But some of those rules are unclear, property experts warn — in part because the traditional airline industry has never had to address the issue of flying through someone's garden.

Under U.S. law, the federal government claims "exclusive sovereignty of airspace" in the country, but where that line starts has always been fuzzy, said Stuart Banner, law professor and property expert at the University of California, Los Angeles.

"Landowners also own the airspace above their land. Otherwise it wouldn't be possible to build houses or anything else above the ground," he said.

At the same time, "there's no clear answer as to how high a landowner's airspace rights extend," Banner added.

"It's basically a reasonableness standard."

According to the agency in charge of these issues, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), drones "shouldn't be operated over people or in a way that endangers property on the ground", spokeswoman Lynn Lunsford said by email.

But it does not distinguish between airspace over private property and other types, nor does it specify minimum altitudes that drones can fly, she said.

Further, another FAA spokesman said, as an aviation safety agency, "our regulations do not address privacy."





DEFINING TRESPASS

But it is in the areas of privacy and property rights that tensions between the public and drone technology are rising.

"Here's the biggest problem: The law is just not clear," said Stephen Rice, an associate professor at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, as he urged a "nationwide set of regulations that makes it very clear what you can and can't do".