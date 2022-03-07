Analysis - Southeast Asian equities shine as commodities rally on Ukraine crisis

FILE PHOTO: An investor walks past an electronic board displaying live market data at a stock broker's office in central Bangkok
Alun John and Anshuman Daga
·4 min read

By Alun John and Anshuman Daga

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Southeast Asian stocks are becoming a haven for international investors fleeing a worsening outlook for global equities who are hoping for sustained strength in the commodity-heavy economies of the region.

Driving the renewed interest is a surge in commodity prices that spells good news, particularly for key producers Indonesia and Malaysia, coupled with the sparse economic links between Southeast Asia and the warring nations of Russia and Ukraine.

Supply disruptions caused by the conflict and subsequent Western sanctions have sent commodities prices soaring, with Brent crude, coal, palm oil and nickel hitting multi-year highs.

"Commodity prices are now likely to be higher for longer," said Jerry Goh, an Asian equities investment manager at fund house abrdn.

"We expect Malaysia and Indonesia to continue enjoying trade surpluses, which should bolster government revenues and encourage consumer spending."

Foreign flows into stocks in Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest economy, rose to $1.2 billion in February, Reuters data shows, the most since April 2019, following net outflows for much of 2019 and 2020 and only small inflows in 2021.

February's flows into Thai stocks were their highest since at least 2008 and the Philippines also saw inflows. In contrast, India and Taiwan, investor darlings in 2021, both saw outflows in February.

Indonesia is the world's top exporter of palm oil, thermal coal and a major producer of nickel, copper and refined tin, while Malaysia is the world's second largest producer and exporter of palm.

"As economic activity resumes in these two markets, this should also support a recovery in domestic earnings," Goh added.

Defensive qualities in the ASEAN grouping of nations could exert themselves in the coming months, as the Russia-Ukraine conflict escalates, said Kenneth Tang, a senior portfolio manager for Asian equities at Nikko Asset Management.

MSCI's broadest index of world shares has fallen 11% year-to-date, but Indonesia, with year-to-date gains of nearly 5%, is the best performing Asian market after the Jakarta Composite Index hit a record last week.

Coal producers Adaro Energy and Bayan Resources have soared to record highs.

Stocks in neighbouring Malaysia hit a 10-month high last week, after February's jump of 6.3%.

Thus Indonesia and Malaysia offer a "perfect stagflation hedge" as the the only two net commodity exporters in Asia ex-Japan, Morgan Stanley economists said.

Abrdn says it fancies sectors exposed to commodity markets, but also highlighted that low-cost Southeast Asia was well placed to draw more foreign direct investment in building supply chains in areas such as electric vehicles and energy storage.

The strong performance in Indonesian markets could bode well for equity listings, as its biggest tech firm, GoTo, looks to launch a domestic IPO that could raise at least $1 billion in the first half, sources have said.

Last year, Indonesian fundraising via IPOs rose to its highest in a decade, fuelled by investor interest in tech firms.

"SELL WHAT YOU OWN"

The foreign flows into Southeast Asian stocks are a sharp change from previous years, when the COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on lives and economic growth in many countries in the region.

Economic prospects are brightening.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's largest economy, booked a budget surplus of $2 billion in January as tax revenues soared.

That has driven a shift in perception that Malaysia and Indonesia are vulnerable during periods of Fed policy tightening, such as now, thanks to a large foreign presence in their bond markets.

Foreign ownership accounted for 28% of Indonesian stocks in January, down from 37% in March 2013, according to Nomura. Non-residents now hold only a quarter of Malaysian government debt. They hold less than a fifth of Indonesian government debt, down from 39% at the end of 2019.

"There's an adage, 'You sell what you own', and what foreign investors own at the moment in Asia is India, Taiwan, and a little bit of Korea," said Chetan Seth, an Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Nomura.

"They don't own much Southeast Asia, so how much can they sell?"

(Reporting by Alun John in Hong Kong and Anshuman Daga in Singapore; Additional reporting by Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Export Growth Moderates as Global Demand Stabilizes

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s export growth moderated in the first two months of the year, pointing to more stable global demand as multiple risks cloud the outlook.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsExports ros

  • Aston Martin to develop battery cell technology with Britishvolt

    British luxury carmaker Aston Martin has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with lithium-ion battery cell technologies company Britishvolt. The companies will work together towards developing battery cell technology designed for high performance cars. Aston Martin plans to launch its first battery electric vehicle in 2025, which is expected to be a direct replacement of one of the automaker's current sports cars.

  • Oil prices jump to 13-year high amid possible Western ban on Russian oil over invasion of Ukraine

    US in ‘active discussions’ with European allies to boycott Putin’s main export

  • Investors See Bullish Signals Under the Stock Market’s Surface

    Many investors see reason for optimism when stocks from different corners of the market rally simultaneously. Such moves hint at the underpinnings of a durable advance.

  • Airbnb emerges as tool for direct donations to Ukrainians

    It's not quite what Airbnb was designed for, but a significant number of people are using the housing rental site as a way to quickly get money in the hands of Ukranian families.How it works: People are booking listings in Ukraine, then letting their hosts know that it was a donation, not a rental. Because Airbnb is waiving fees, all the money can go directly to people in Ukraine.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The approach lacks some

  • Bleach London Inks Deal With Walmart to Sell in 3,500 Stores, Online

    The London-based company opened an L.A. salon last year, and prides itself on taking a “high-low” approach.

  • Oil Shock Risks Becoming ‘Nightmare’ for Indian Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- The impact of the war in Ukraine on global supply chains could force India’s central bank to raise its inflation forecast, but may leave little scope for it to tighten monetary policy amid a deteriorating global growth outlook, according to economists.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin S

  • Live updates: New Zealand considering law to sanction Russia

    New Zealand’s government plans to rush through legislation that will allow it to impose economic sanctions against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine. New Zealand’s existing laws don’t allow it to impose meaningful sanctions except as part of a broader United Nations effort. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Monday the new legislation would allow New Zealand to target people, companies and assets associated with the invasion, including Russian oligarchs.

  • Behind the scenes of the Pfizer vaccine

    Dr. Albert Bourla, the pharmaceutical giant's chairman and CEO, talks about vaccine hesitancy, COVID misinformation, and the development of his company's coronavirus vaccine, an effort he writes about in the book "Moonshot."

  • ‘Lake Changjin II’ Leads China Box Office for Fifth Weekend

    ‘The Battle at Lake Changjin II’ headed the mainland Chinese box office for the fifth successive weekend as cinemas await significant new content. “Changjin II” earned $7.5 million over the latest weekend, according to data from consultancy Artisan Gateway. The increment expanded the film’s aggregate to $626 million since release on Feb. 1, 2022, the […]

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Russia's central bank is scrambling to prop up the country's economy. Here's everything it's done to stave off sanctions and what it could do next.

    Russia's central bank is struggling to keep the economy going, but it might not have much more room to navigate. Experts predict what it can do next.

  • I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

    Bear markets can come about for various reasons, including a slowdown in economic activity, a tightening of fiscal and monetary policy, and a geopolitical crisis like the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Regardless of the cause, the common theme among bear markets is that investors look for security in less risky stocks and assets. Resiliency is often measured by the degree to which a business's sales and profits fall due to the factor or combination of factors that cause the bear market.

  • GOOG or GOOGL: Which Stock to Buy?

    Google created a corporate structure under a new holding company and moniker called Alphabet in 2015. The short answer is a stock split, but a longer answer is an attempt by the company’s top shareholders—Google co-founders Sergey Brin and Larry Page, along with company chair Eric Schmidt—to retain as much control of the company as possible. Google split its stock in April 2014, which created the A- and C-share classes.

  • 3 Brand-Name Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million in 10 Years (or Less)

    Through March 1, both the benchmark S&P 500 and technology-dependent Nasdaq Composite were lower by a double-digit percentage from their respective all-time closing highs. After all, every stock market crash and correction throughout history has eventually been put into the rearview mirror by a bull-market rally. Perhaps the smartest move investors can make right now is to scoop up shares of brand-name growth stocks.

  • Stocks plunge, oil rockets, gold tops $2,000 on Ukraine fears

    Equity markets plunged Monday, while oil prices soared to a near 14-year high and safe-haven gold broke $2,000 as investors grew increasingly fearful about the impact of the Ukraine war on the global economy.

  • Want to Be a Stock Market Millionaire? Try This Warren Buffett-Approved Investment.

    Becoming a millionaire in the stock market may seem like a lofty goal, but it's more attainable than you might think. You don't need to be rich to generate wealth in the stock market, but you do need the right investments. While there are seemingly endless options to choose from, there's one, in particular, that legendary investor Warren Buffett strongly endorses: The S&P 500 index fund.

  • Arlan Hamilton Went From Homeless to Running $20 Million in VC Funds. Here's How She Did It

    Arlan Hamilton was homeless and sleeping on the floor of the San Francisco Airport in 2015, when an investor wrote the first check that set her on the way to becoming a venture capitalist. Hamilton, then 34, hadn’t attended college and had been working in the music industry. Now, six-and-a-half years later, Hamilton’s VC firm, Backstage Capital, has invested about $20 million in nearly 200 companies, and is in the process of raising a new $30 million investment fund.

  • Spring Cleaning Is Almost Here: Time to Get These Stocks Out of Your Portfolio

    If you own this trio of REITs, it might be time to find better alternatives. Here are some options you'll want to consider.

  • Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

    The world is a turbulent place right now, and some investors are worried it could lead to more volatility within the stock market. If you're nervous about potential volatility, it may be tempting to either pull your money out of the market or press pause on investing for now. In theory, it may make sense to pull your money out just before stock prices fall, then reinvest when prices are at rock bottom.