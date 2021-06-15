Analysis: Subdued Iran vote will still impact wider Mideast

  • FILE - In this Saturday, June 12, 2021 file photo made available by Young Journalists Club, YJC, presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi leaves a final debate of candidates, at a state-run TV studio in Tehran, Iran. The presidential election on Friday is likely to be a coronation for Raisi, a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But the vote still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/ Young Journalists Club, YJC via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this May 15, 2021 file photo, Ebrahim Raisi, head of Iran's judiciary, waves to journalists while registering his candidacy for the upcoming presidential elections, in Tehran, Iran. The presidential election on Friday, June 18, is likely to be a coronation for Raisi, a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shown in poster. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi, File)
  • FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, Presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi, points during a campaign rally in Eslamshahr, southwest of Tehran, Iran. The presidential election on Friday, June 18, is likely to be a coronation for Raisi, a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)
  • FILE - In this Saturday, June 12, 2021 file photo made available by Young Journalists Club, YJC, presidential candidates for June 18, elections Alireza Zakani, left, Mohsen Mehralizadeh, second left, Saeed Jalili, center, Abdolnasser Hemmati, second right, and Ebrahim Raisi leave at the conclusion of a part of the final debate of the candidates at a state-run TV studio in Tehran, Iran. The presidential election is likely to be a coronation for Raisi, a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/ Young Journalists Club, YJC via AP, File)
1 / 4

Iran Elections Analysis

FILE - In this Saturday, June 12, 2021 file photo made available by Young Journalists Club, YJC, presidential candidate Ebrahim Raisi leaves a final debate of candidates, at a state-run TV studio in Tehran, Iran. The presidential election on Friday is likely to be a coronation for Raisi, a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. But the vote still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West. (Morteza Fakhri Nezhad/ Young Journalists Club, YJC via AP, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JON GAMBRELL
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran's presidential election on Friday, though likely more a coronation for a hard-line candidate long cultivated by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, still carries implications for a wider Middle East already roiled by years of tensions between Tehran and the West.

Khamenei holds final say over Iran's military and its nuclear program, but the presidency does control domestic matters such as the economy, and serves as the public face of the Islamic Republic.

Its decisions, though on a narrow bandwidth, can affect how the rest of the world interacts with Iran. The far different tenures of hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad and that of the relative moderate President Hassan Rouhani, whose administration reached the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, are a stark reflection of that.

How an administration overseen by hard-line judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi would behave, remains in question. Raisi — who analysts and polling suggest is the clear front-runner after a panel overseen by Khamenei disqualified his major rivals — already faces strong skepticism from the West. That is in part for running a judicial system in Iran that remains one of the world's top executioners and sees its Revolutionary Courts operate many trials behind closed doors.

In 2019, the U.S. Treasury under President Donald Trump sanctioned Raisi “for his administrative oversight over the executions of individuals who were juveniles at the time of their crime and the torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment of prisoners in Iran.”

Raisi as the head of the judiciary also oversees a system long criticized by families of detainees and activists as targeting dual nationals and those with Western ties to use them as bargaining chips in negotiations.

The Treasury also noted Raisi's time in the Tehran's prosecutor's office, describing him as being “involved” in the security force crackdown on Iran's 2009 Green Movement protests surrounding Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election at the time. The Treasury said Raisi participated in the so-called “death panels” of 1988, which Amnesty International says oversaw the execution of as many as 5,000 people at the end of the Iran-Iraq war.

President Joe Biden's administration so far has made no move to remove Raisi from the sanctions list. The State Department and the Treasury declined to answer questions about how sanctions on Raisi could affect American foreign policy if he's elected.

It probably would not help matters that Raisi in early January threatened Trump — still president at the time — with assassination while speaking at the first anniversary of the U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

“The enemy should not think that if someone (who) appeared in the guise of the American president (and) is responsible for the assassination, they will be safe from justice," Raisi said then. "None will be safe anywhere in the world. The resistance is determined to take revenge.”

In recent presidential debates, however, Raisi said he would oversee a return to the nuclear deal reached by Rouhani. That accord saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions. Since Trump's unilateral withdrawal of America from the agreement, Iran has been enriching small amounts of uranium to up to 63% purity — a record high though still below weapons-grade levels of 90%.

Iran's economy has cratered since America's withdrawal from the accord. Rejoining the deal, even though the agreement remains despised by hard-liners, could help ease the economic hardship.

The deal “would not be executed by you," Raisi told his moderate competitor, Rouhani's former Central Bank chief Abdolnasser Hemmati, at the final pre-election debate Saturday. “It needs a powerful government to do this.”

Those remarks followed his previous comments during his failed 2017 campaign for president against Rouhani, in which he compared the deal to a “check that has not been cashed” through government inaction.

Raisi has not offered other hints on foreign policy during the campaign, though he's praised the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in the past and criticized normalization efforts between Israel and Arab nations as undermining the Palestinians. A return to the nuclear deal could have a knock-on effect for Hezbollah as Iran is its main patron, freeing up cash as Lebanon faces what the World Bank has described as the world's worst financial crisis since the 1850s.

Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors meanwhile have sought to improve ties in recent months as they anticipate a return by the Biden administration to the nuclear deal.

Saudi Arabia and Iran held talks in Baghdad in April, with Riyadh likely hoping it can avoid a direct confrontation such as the one it saw in 2019, when a suspected Iranian attack struck the heart of its oil industry. The United Arab Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai, similarly held talks after tankers off its coast came under attack in another assault suspected to have been carried out by Tehran. Those attacks, as well as others in a shadow war between Tehran and Israel, can be linked directly back to Trump's withdrawal from the deal.

That doesn't mean a rapprochement with Tehran is immediately in the cards. But that hedging could indicate a possibly easier time for Raisi in managing ties to other countries, especially to the UAE, which had been a crucial economic outlet for Iran.

But for Raisi himself, the immediate danger may be coming from inside Iran itself. Anger over its ailing economy has seen nationwide protests erupt twice in recent years and spin out of control. Polling from the state-linked Iranian Student Polling Agency puts turnout — long viewed by officials as a sign of support for the theocracy — on track to be the lowest since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

With that public disenchanted with the government, Raisi is likely to soon become its face both at home and abroad.

___

EDITOR’S NOTE — Jon Gambrell, the news director for the Gulf and Iran for The Associated Press, has reported from each of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, Iran and other locations across the world since joining the AP in 2006. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • New Israel government vows change, but not for Palestinians

    Israel's fragile new government has shown little interest in addressing the decades-old conflict with the Palestinians, but it may not have a choice. Jewish ultranationalists are already staging provocations aimed at splitting the coalition and bringing about a return to right-wing rule. In doing so, they risk escalating tensions with the Palestinians weeks after an 11-day Gaza war was halted by an informal cease-fire.

  • Britain and Australia agree free trade deal

    Britain and Australia have agreed a trade deal after talks between their prime ministers ironed out outstanding issues, Australia's minister for trade Dan Tehan said on Tuesday. Britain had made securing a trade deal with Australia a priority for its post-Brexit strategy as it seeks to build stronger commercial and diplomatic links in the Indo-Pacific region, but negotiations have dragged on for months. Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson overcame sticking points during a

  • ‘Identity crisis’: will the US’s largest evangelical denomination move even further right?

    Thousands of Southern Baptists are gathering to elect their next president amid deep divides over addressing systemic racism and sexual misconduct Pastor Ronnie Floyd of the Southern Baptist Convention, in June 2016. Photograph: Jeff Roberson/AP Thousands of Southern Baptists from across the US are heading to Tennessee this week to vote for their next president, a choice laced with tension that could push America’s largest evangelical Christian denomination even further to the right and potentia

  • DNMR LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving Danimer Scientific, Inc.

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased Danimer Scientific, Inc. ("Danimer Scientific") (NYSE: DNMR) between October 5, 2020 and May 4, 2021.If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/danimer-scientific-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=16863&wire=5Allegations against DNMR include

  • INVESTOR ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against Skillz Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

    Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2021) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Skillz Inc. ("Skillz" or "the Company") (NYSE: SKLZ) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.Investors who purchased the Company's securities between December 16, 2020 and April 19, 2021, inclusive ..

  • A 1-of-10 Ferrari J50, One of the Rarest Prancing Horses Ever Built, Is up for Sale for $3.6 Million

    The exclusive 488 Spyder variant was released to celebrate the marque's 50th anniversary in Japan back in 2018.

  • CS Deadline Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors or June 15, 2021 Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit

    Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2021) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) ("Credit Suisse") investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired Credit Suisse American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") between October 29, 2020 and March 31, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired ...

  • Israeli Opposition Swears in New Government, Ousts Netanyahu

    Israeli opposition parties were sworn in as a new governing coalition on Sunday, formally ousting longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

  • Asian delivery driver stabbed in the back in Brooklyn in latest possible hate crime

    The panicked victim ran to look for attacker after finishing his food run

  • Biden calls Putin 'a worthy adversary' pre-summit

    Two days before their meeting, President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a "worthy adversary" but declined to say what he hopes to gain from the summit. Biden also said it would be "a tragedy" if Alexei Navalny died in prison. (June 14)

  • US Entices Allies With Incentives For Banning Cheaper Priced Huawei 5G Equipment Over Security Concerns: WSJ

    The U.S. government has started extending financial incentives and other enticements to countries severing ties with China's Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd and ZTE Corp (OTC: ZTCOF) that allegedly pose national security risks, the Wall Street Journal reports. What Happened: The U.S. foreign-affairs agencies are developing workshops and a handbook to guide Central and Eastern Europe and other developing countries' policymakers to build next-generation 5G cellular networks with non-Chinese equipment

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Apologizes for Holocaust COVID-Restrictions Comparison

    Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene (R., Ga.) apologized Monday for her comments last month comparing COVID-19 restrictions to the persecution of Jews by the Nazis.

  • Stocks can grow 5% in second-half of 2021 -advisor

    "So I don't mind them (The Federal Reserve) saying something about maybe thinking about tapering in response to the strong, strong inflation numbers that we're seeing," said Johnson. "But they want to be very careful that they don't imply that Federal Reserve policy is now changing towards restraint."If the Fed doesn't rock the boat, then Johnson expects large-cap tech names like Facebook, Amazon and Google parent Alphabet to lead the market higher in the second-half of the year.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One of the biggest trends to take shape over the past decade has been the growing adoption of cloud computing. Since Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) introduced Amazon Web Services (AWS) in 2006, an entire industry has grown up around infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS). This provides investors with a multitude of ways to profit from the accelerating move to the cloud.

  • Pelosi Denies ‘Rebuking’ Omar over U.S.-Taliban Comparison: ‘She Clarified, We Thanked Her’

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) denied that House leadership rebuked Representative Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) following a tweet in which Omar compared the U.S. and Israel to Hamas and the Taliban, in comments on CNN's State of the Union on Sunday.

  • Huawei CFO seeks publication ban on HSBC documents in U.S. extradition case

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on Monday will seek to bar publication of documents her legal team received from HSBC, a request opposed by Canadian prosecutors in her U.S. extradition case who say it violates the principles of open court. Meng's legal team will present arguments in support of the ban in the British Columbia Supreme Court. Meng, 49, was arrested at Vancouver International Airport in December 2018 on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's business dealings in Iran and potentially causing the bank to break U.S. sanctions on business in Iran.

  • Ore Billionaire Sets Sights on Reviving Congo’s Hydro Vision

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore magnate Andrew Forrest is looking to help revive a long-delayed multi-billion dollar hydroelectric project in Africa as part of his strategy to move into green energy.His Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has held talks with the Democratic Republic of Congo for exclusive rights to develop the Grand Inga suite of projects, the Perth-based company said in a statement Tuesday, although no formal binding agreement had been yet concluded.Forrest has set his sights on turning Fortesc

  • Israel OKs contentious Jerusalem march, weeks after war

    Israel's new government on Monday approved a contentious parade by Israeli nationalists through Palestinian areas around Jerusalem's Old City, setting the stage for possible renewed confrontations just weeks after an 11-day war with Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip. Hamas called on Palestinians to “resist” the march. The parade, scheduled for Tuesday, creates an early test for the fledgling government led by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett — a patchwork of parties that includes hard-line nationalists as well as the first Arab party to sit in a governing coalition.

  • Biden, Erdogan upbeat but no breakthrough

    BIDEN: “I just finished meeting with President Erdogan of Turkey. We had a positive and productive meeting, much of it one-on-one.” Despite U.S. President Joe Biden’s upbeat tone, no major breakthroughs were announced Monday in the relationship between the United States and Turkey. BIDEN: "Our teams are going to continue our discussions and I'm confident we'll make real progress with Turkey and the United States.”Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan echoed that optimism, saying that areas of cooperation between the two nations are richer and larger than the problems.ERDOGAN (TURKISH WITH ENGLISH TRANSLATION): "...I have also invited (Mr. Biden) to Turkey. He said he may be able to come after our busy schedules are cleared.”But neither Biden or Erdogan provided any details on how exactly they would cut through existing tension.Turkey, with NATO's second-largest military, has angered its allies in the Western alliance by buying Russian surface-to-air missiles and intervening in wars in Syria and Libya. It is also in a standoff with Greece and Cyprus over territory in the Eastern Mediterranean.Washington has already removed Ankara from the F-35 fighter jet program and imposed sanctions over Turkey's purchase of the Russian missiles.At the start of Monday's main leaders' session at NATO, Biden spoke to Erdogan at length in a small group… but later, the two leaders and their top aides sat mostly silently on opposite sides of a table, ignoring questions shouted to them by reporters briefly invited into the room. One area where Erdogan hoped to showcase a central role in NATO is Afghanistan. Turkey has offered to guard and operate Kabul’s international airport after U.S. and NATO forces withdraw from the country in the coming weeks. NATO head Yens Stoltenberg said Turkey would play a key role… but said no decision was made on the issue at Monday’s summit.

  • Top Justice Department officials Sessions, Barr and Rosenstein all deny knowledge of secret subpoenas targeting Democratic lawmakers

    Two attorney generals and a deputy attorney general said they did not know the phone records of Democratic lawmakers critical of Trump being seized.