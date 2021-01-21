Analysis: Surging cases strain UAE's open for business COVID strategy

FILE PHOTO: The Global Village in Dubai
Lisa Barrington

By Lisa Barrington

DUBAI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates has swung open its doors to visitors betting that the blistering pace of its coronavirus vaccine rollout means it can keep infections in check while giving its economy a shot in the arm.

But strains on the strategy have started to show.

New daily cases in the Gulf state of about 9 million people tripled in the past month to about 354 per million this week, according to Oxford University's Our World in Data research programme.

The UAE case rate is still well below Britain with 574 per million, one of Europe's worst hit countries and now in lockdown, but far higher than its neighbours Saudi Arabia with 7 per million or Oman with 33 per million, even as the UAE boasts the second highest level of vaccinations to population on the planet.

The UAE has avoided imposing a new lockdown, while some countries in Europe and elsewhere are on a second or third wave of tough restrictions. But Dubai said on Thursday it had banned live entertainment, although bars and other venues could stay open, and was delaying non-essential surgery.

"We hope that with vaccinations picking up pace we will reach the point of full recovery in the shortest possible time," the UAE's de facto ruler, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, said last week.

The stakes are high for the UAE. Abu Dhabi, its capital and the richest of the seven emirates in the federation, has a huge cushion of wealth from oil reserves to help its economy cope.

But Dubai, the commercial hub, built its busy airport, towering office blocks and glitzy hotels on an open economy whose foundations have creaked under coronavirus restrictions.

'RAISING QUESTIONS'

Amir Khan, a Dubai-based economist at Samba Financial Group, said the spike in infection rates suggested the opening up might have gone too far too fast, even though it helped the economy.

"This is rightly raising questions about the near-term sustainability of the current nascent recovery in the UAE economy and the extent to which it can remain insulated faced with a second wave which is currently unfolding at the global level," Khan said.

The UAE authorities say it has focused on early detection and rapid intervention, helping achieve one of the lowest death rates from COVID-19. Analysts say this is helped by a relatively young population with its large number of expatriate workers.

The UAE, Dubai and Abu Dhabi media offices declined to comment for this report. The national disasters committee did not respond to an emailed request for comment.

The UAE aims to vaccinate half its population before the end of March. It had delivered doses equivalent to more than a fifth of its population by Jan. 20. Only Israel is ahead, delivering doses equivalent to a third of its population.

The Gulf state is largely relying on a COVID-19 shot developed by China's Sinopharm. The vaccine has only been approved in a few countries amid a lack of detailed trial data.

Residents in the UAE are not obliged to take a vaccine but are strongly encouraged. Authorities lowered the minimum age to 16 and those working at government entities who choose not to have a vaccine must pay for a PCR test every week.

"People around the world are just desperate to get a vaccine and it is literally available on a platter for us," said Ali Fehmi, a banker from Pakistan, who took a Sinopharm shot at one of the growing number of walk-in centres offering free vaccinations.

'EVERYTHING OPEN'

Even before the vaccine rollout, parts of the UAE were swift to reopen. Visitors could travel to Dubai from July and to Abu Dhabi from December. Those arriving are given a free PCR test.

As restrictions eased, customers have returned to queuing outside popular Dubai restaurants for tables, hotels reported 71% occupancy in December, down just 10% year on year, and shopping malls are once again buzzing with people, albeit in mandatory facemasks.

The revival of the tourist trade has helped power a rally in local shares. The Dubai Financial Market General Index has risen nearly 10% so far this year and the Abu Dhabi index is 11% stronger compared to a 2% increase in the Saudi index and a near 3% rise for Qatar

"It was lovely to see everything open," said Edward Murray, a data scientist from Britain, who prolonged his Dubai holiday as a new lockdown was announced back home, saying it was "an easy decision to extend".

The UAE does not release location data for infections making it difficult to determine if Dubai, which relaxed COVID restrictions early on, has been the hardest hit by the recent surge.

Other countries, however, are taking notice. Britain has now scrapped a travel corridor with the UAE opened in November that exempted travellers from quarantine when they arrived in UK. The Dubai-London Heathrow route was the busiest international air route in the first week of January, aviation data firm OAG said.

(Writing by Lisa Barrington; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Edmund Blair and Carmel Crimmins)

Latest Stories

  • Republicans built up QAnon backer Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, but now are they afraid of what they created?

    On the eve of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the combative Georgia Republican known for her association with QAnon, was back on Twitter after a 12-hour suspension, and back to making waves. 

  • Kamala Harris won't be moving into vice president's residence immediately

    Vice presidents since Vice President Walter Mondale have been living in the residence at the Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.

  • Jailed Kremlin critic Navalny makes allegations of Putin wealth ahead of protests

    Alexei Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most prominent critic who was jailed at the weekend, on Tuesday released a video in which he and his allies alleged that an opulent palace belonged to the Russian leader, a claim the Kremlin denied. The allegations, which first surfaced in 2010 when a businessman wrote about them to then-President Dmitry Medvedev complaining of official graft, come as Navalny's supporters urge people to join nationwide protests on Saturday. Reuters reported in 2014 that the estate in southern Russia had been partly funded by taxpayer money from a $1 billion hospital project.

  • AD100 Designer Monique Gibson Designs a Tribeca Aerie with High-Impact Views

    800 feet up in the sky, the Dreamy 6,000 square foot space offers panoramic views from the East River to the HudsonOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • China hits Trump officials with sanctions on their way out

    China imposed sanctions on nearly 30 former Trump administration officials moments after they left office on Wednesday. In a statement released just minutes after President Joe Biden was inaugurated, Beijing slapped travel bans and business restrictions on Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and U.N. ambassador, Kelly Craft. Others covered by the sanctions include Trump’s economic adviser Peter Navarro; his top diplomat for Asia, David Stilwell; health and human services secretary, Alex Azar; along with former national security adviser John Bolton and strategist Stephen Bannon.

  • Donald Trump gracelessly leaves the stage

    Donald Trump bragged about his tax cuts and attempted to take credit for an anticipated economic boom under President Biden to the smattering of supporters his team was able to corral for the event.

  • Commanding Officer of Navy Reserve Center Fired After Investigation

    Capt. Scott Moss, who led the NOSC in Knoxville, was relieved of command by Capt. Dale Maxey.

  • Biden introduces sweeping immigration reform bill, rolling back Trump orders 

    In addition to rolling back a number of Trump orders via executive action, Biden’s day-one immigration agenda includes the introduction of an ambitious legislative overhaul of the U.S. immigration system.

  • U.N. aid coordinator halts Venezuela cash transfer programs

    The United Nations Office for Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday it has halted programs in Venezuela that provide cash transfers to the poor via local nonprofit organizations. The U.N. office known as OCHA is asking the government of President Nicolas Maduro to establish clear rules regarding cash transfers. "We're working with pertinent authorities so that the (cash transfer programs) are in line with the country's financial/banking regulatory framework with the aim of reactivating them, guaranteeing the safety of humanitarian workers and continuing to support ... vulnerable people," OCHA said in an email.

  • Trump spends first night as a private citizen 'looking for lawyers for his impeachment trial'

    Donald Trump spent his first night as a private citizen settling into his new home at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, where he has reportedly already begun preparing for his upcoming impeachment hearing. Mr Trump’s final engagement in Washington DC as president was attending his farewell at Joint Base Andrews in DC, which was attended only by some 250 of his most loyal aides and supporters. Notably absent were close White House aides and his own vice president Mike Pence. The former president then left for Florida as President Joe Biden was being sworn in, where he received a much warmer welcome. Supporters lined Mr Trump’s route to Mar-a-Lago, waving “Trump 2020” flags and signs reading “welcome home!”, while others screamed “I love you” as his motorcade drove past. Some still refused to accept the results of the election.

  • Pence moves out and Harris moves in: This is the official home of the Vice President

    Ms Harris is expected to move into the 128-year-old residence once a number of repairs have been made

  • Indonesia ends search for crashed plane's victims, debris

    Indonesian authorities on Thursday ended the search for remaining victims and debris from a Sriwijaya Air jet that nosedived into the Java Sea, killing all 62 people on board. Transportation minister Budi Karya Sumadi said retrieval operations have ended after nearly two weeks, but that a limited search for the missing memory unit from the cockpit voice recorder will continue. The memory unit apparently broke away from other parts of the voice recorder during the crash.

  • Biden’s homeland security nominee pledges to tackle domestic extremism and prevent another attack on the Capitol

    Less than two weeks after a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, Alejandro Mayorkas, President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for Homeland Security Secretary, assured senators that, if confirmed, he will “tackle the threat of domestic extremism” and prevent future attacks.

  • British lawyer declines HK case after being subjected to 'disgraceful' comment

    A British prosecutor hired by the Hong Kong government to lead a case against democracy activists has pulled out after coming under pressure in Britain including 'disgraceful' comments by its foreign minister, city authorities said on Wednesday. David Perry, a Queen's Counsel, was due to lead the case against tabloid media magnate Jimmy Lai and several others, including veteran democracy activists Martin Lee and Margaret Ng. But Hong Kong's Department of Justice noted "growing pressure and criticism" of Perry in Britain for taking the case, adding in a statement that he had "concerns about such pressures and the exemption of quarantine" and "indicated that the trial should proceed without him".

  • Biden tells appointees 'I will fire you on the spot' for showing disrespect to colleagues

    President Joe Biden issued a warning Wednesday to his appointees that a hostile workplace will not be allowed in his administration.&nbsp;

  • US virus death toll tops 400,000 in Trump's final hours

    The U.S. death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 400,000 on Tuesday in the waning hours in office for President Donald Trump, whose handling of the crisis has been judged by public health experts a singular failure. The running total of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in World II. It is about the population of Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tampa, Florida; or New Orleans. While the Trump administration has been credited with Operation Warp Speed, the crash program to develop and distribute coronavirus vaccines, Trump has repeatedly downplayed the threat, mocked masks, railed against lockdowns, promoted unproven and unsafe treatments, undercut scientific experts and expressed scant compassion for the victims.

  • Fire at India's Serum Institute kills 5, AstraZeneca vaccine output unaffected

    A big fire on Thursday at the Serum Institute of India killed five people, a government official told reporters, but the world's biggest vaccine maker said it would not affect production of the AstraZeneca coronavirus shot. Videos and pictures from Reuters partner ANI showed black smoke billowing from a multi-storey building in SII's massive headquarters complex in the city of Pune in Maharashtra state. "We have learnt that there has unfortunately been some loss of life at the incident," SII Chief Executive Adar Poonawalla said on Twitter.

  • Inauguration Day 2021: Obama, Bush and Clinton give message to Biden as Oval Office gets a revamp

    Live news and updates

  • Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

    Turkish prosecutors on Wednesday sought the maximum possible 12 years in prison each for a Turkish private airline official and two pilots accused of smuggling the former Nissan Motor Co. chairman out of Japan, Turkey’s state news agency reported. In the third hearing in the trial of seven people over Carlos Ghosn’s dramatic escape in 2019, prosecutors also requested that the court acquits two other pilots of the charge of “illegally smuggling a migrant,” Anadolu Agency said. Delivering their final opinion on the case, the prosecutors also demanded that charges against two flight attendants be dropped.

  • Biden signs executive orders reversing Trump decisions on COVID, climate change

    Fresh off his inauguration Wednesday, President Biden began his term with executive orders on measures ranging from curbing the coronavirus pandemic to addressing racial inequality, many of which roll back measures enacted by former President Donald Trump’s administration.