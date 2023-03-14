Analysis-SVB collapse unleashes Treasury volatility, whiplashing investors

A U.S. flag flies outside a branch of Silicon Valley Bank in Wellesley
Carolina Mandl
·4 min read

By Carolina Mandl

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Extreme volatility is rattling U.S. Treasury markets in the wake of Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and investors fear a prolonged bout of gyrations before calm returns to bond markets.

One measure of expected volatility in U.S. Treasuries - the ICE BoFA MOVE Index - has surged past its COVID-era high and now stands around levels last seen in the financial crisis. The yield on the two-year note saw its biggest one-day drop since October 1987 on Monday afternoon, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell to its lowest level since Feb. 3.

Investors had been extremely bearish on Treasuries going into last week, when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers the central bank might have to raise rates higher than expected to cool growth and tame inflation. The Fed chief's hawkish message helped push yields, which move inversely to prices, to their highest levels in years.

But the rapid collapse of Silicon Valley Bank as well as the fall of Signature Bank forced traders to reverse their bets on higher rates amid growing expectations the Fed would pause or slow its rate increases to avoid exacerbating stress in the banking sector. As investors piled back into Treasuries, yields plummeted.

"A bulk of market participants have not experienced a rate hike regime from the Fed nor a large bank failure, let alone simultaneously," said David Klusendorf, chief investment officer at hedge fund Typhon Capital Management. "Expect thinner markets and greater price action until expectations become clearer how many banks are truly affected."

He said that based on his interactions with market participants, most of the short covering came from high frequency trading hedge funds.

GRAPHIC: 2-year- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/lgvdkorxepo/Pasted%20image%201678759825606.png

Hedge funds entered February holding a massive bearish - or short - position in two-year U.S. Treasuries futures, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission going back to the week ending Feb. 7.

The data has lagged by three weeks due to a cyber attack a month ago on the derivatives platform of ION Group, which has delayed trading firms’ reporting.

The short bets further lifted rates on short-term Treasuries above longer term ones, helping push a closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve to its deepest inversion since 1981.

One of the most profitable trades over the last year or so for hedge funds has been "being short global sovereign bonds to take advantage of the rise in yields as central banks fight inflation by raising rates," said Michael Harris, president of Quest Partners, a hedge fund with $2.66 billion in assets under management.

After the big reversal in recent days, "there's definitely been some pain for the hedge fund industry," he said.

Michael Purves, chief executive of Tallbacken Capital, said "a huge part of the thing looks like a short squeeze," a phenomenon in which a rising price forces bearish investors to unwind their bets by buying back Treasuries.

As of late last week, investors had largely been bracing for a 50-basis-point increase at the Fed's March 21-22 meeting, but that hefty hike has been priced out of expectations since the SVB crisis upended financial markets. Odds of a 25-basis-point hike are about 75%, with 25% chance of no hike at the meeting, according to the CME Group's FedWatch tool as of Monday afternoon.

U.S. banking regulators pledged on Sunday to ensure depositors at the now-shuttered Silicon Valley Bank would have access to their funds and set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

To be sure, falling yields and expectations of a more dovish Fed underpinned yield-sensitive areas of the market such as technology stocks on Monday. That helped limit the S&P 500's losses - the index closed down only 0.15% despite sharp declines in bank shares.

Investors are awaiting U.S. CPI data on Tuesday, which some worry could force them to rethink their rate expectations once again if it shows that inflation has remained hot despite a barrage of rate hikes from the Fed over the past year.

The S&P has pared its year-to-date gains and is now up only 2.89% in 2023, after falling 19.4% in 2022.

Over the longer term, sustained rate volatility is unlikely to be good for stocks, said Purves, of Tallbacken Capital.

“If volatility in rates continues to be high, it's going to tighten financial conditions and make it harder for equities to have a sustained rally,” he said.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Writing by Ira Iosebashvili; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-US bank regulators may take wait-and-see approach before intervening again

    U.S. regulators are likely to let emergency measures announced Sunday to shore up investor confidence in the banking sector sink in and increase scrutiny of the industry before intervening with any further steps, regulatory experts said. Some investors have called for further action by banking regulators to reassure markets. "It all depends on what the situation will look like," said Saule Omarova, a law professor at Cornell Law School who President Joe Biden once nominated to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a top banking regulator.

  • US 2-year yield plunges by most since 2008 after SVB collapse

    Short-dated U.S. Treasury yields tumbled on Monday as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank prompted investors to drastically scale back expectations of a big Federal Reserve rate hike and seek the safety of government debt. The yield on the 2-year Treasury note was last down 39 basis points (bps) at 4.192%, its lowest since Feb. 3 and the biggest one-day drop since the financial crisis of 2008. It also recorded its biggest three-day drop, at 87 bps, since the Black Monday stock market crash in 1987.

  • Finance Sector ETFs Sink on Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

    Crypto and private equity ETFs are also down significantly.

  • Treasuries Bull Who Hit Jackpot Sees 10-Year Yield Falling to 2%

    (Bloomberg) -- Back in early March, Akira Takei had been positioned for Treasury yields to drop and the curve to steepen — a bet that looked like a long shot. Not anymore.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Signature Seized by Regulators as Pain Spreads From SVB’s Fal

  • Alaska oil project approval adds yet another climate concern

    The Biden administration’s approval of a massive oil development in northern Alaska commits the U.S. to yet another decadeslong crude project even as scientists urgently warn that only a halt to more fossil fuel emissions can stem climate change. ConocoPhillips’ Willow project would produce 180,000 barrels of oil a day at its peak, and using that crude would result in at least 263 million tons (239 million metric tons) of greenhouse gas emissions over 30 years. Demand for oil isn't dropping as the planet heats, and a bitter political dispute over the project, which was approved Monday, has underscored the Democratic administration’s struggle to balance economic pressures against pledges to curb fossil fuels. The proposal in the remote region north of the Arctic Circle also highlights the paradox facing the U.S. and other nations: The world’s transition to clean energy lags the realities of an economy still largely driven by oil consumption.

  • JPMorgan among suitors for SVB Financial in deal excluding SVB Bank- Axios

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Apollo Management and Morgan Stanley are also in talks with the defunct lender, Axios reported, adding Apollo was interested in financing a deal or acquiring some of the business. A PNC spokesperson told Reuters that it was "not in talks to acquire SVB Financial or Silicon Valley Bank," while the other companies did not respond to requests for comment.

  • Goldman analysts no longer expect Fed rate hike in March after SVB failure

    Goldman previously expected a 25-basis-point hike in March. U.S. regulators on Sunday said the failed Silicon Valley Bank's customers will have access to all their deposits starting Monday and regulators set up a new facility to give banks access to emergency funds. The Federal Reserve also made it easier for banks to borrow from it in emergencies.

  • Bitcoin Surges as Bank Client Rescue Eases Contagion Fears, Fuels Hopes for Fed Dovishness; Binance's $1B Conversion Helps, Too

    Investment banking giant Goldman Sachs analysts have predicted that the U.S. central bank will not raise interest rates at its next FOMC meeting on March 22, according to a report.

  • Schwab Stock Drops Amid Financial Freakout — Is Your Money Safe?

    Looks like the financial stock market freakout is taking down more than just regional banks. Charles Schwab is feeling the heat too.

  • Russian advance stalls in Bakhmut

    Russian forces failed to gain any ground in their advance on the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut over the last 24 hours. Imtiaz Tyab has more on Ukraine's brutal fight to hold the city.

  • First Republic shares dive on contagion fear, dragging U.S. regional banks

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. regional banks slumped on Monday, led by sharp losses in First Republic Bank as news of fresh financing failed to assuage fears of possible bank contagion following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank. San Francisco-based First Republic has been able to meet withdrawal demands with the help of additional funding from JPMorgan Chase & Co, the mid-cap lender's executive chair, Jim Herbert, told CNBC. Other regional lenders also tumbled, with Western Alliance, KeyCorp, Comerica Inc, Huntington Bancshares Inc and PacWest Bancorp down between 16% and 29%.

  • Angela Bassett's Face Said Everything

    She did not clap, nor did she weep. Instead a small sad smile flickered briefly.

  • Raytheon Technologies Stock Sees IBD RS Rating Rise To 71

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Raytheon Technologies shows improving technical performance. Will it continue?

  • Indiana Jones' Hunt For the Idol, Ark, and Holy Grail Continues in 3 New Lego Sets

    We’ve still got over three months to wait before Harrison Ford returns and is joined by Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and while we very well may see some Lego sets released to accompany Indy’s latest adventure, today the toy maker revealed three new Indiana Jones sets recreating some classic moments from the original trilogy.

  • Betting: Who is best pick in West Region?

    Frank Schwab gives his betting advice for the NCAA Tournament’s West Region, including who will make the Final Four, top Cinderella pick and most likely 1st Round upset.

  • How the Silicon Valley Bank collapse is impacting Central Florida Etsy sellers

    The recent bank failures is hitting multiple industries hard, including local Etsy sellers.

  • These are the countries with the biggest gender wage gaps

    The Covid-19 pandemic set back decades of progress towards gender equality, according to a report by the International Labour Organization. On average, the report says, women are currently paid 20% less than men globally.

  • US Treasury to Allow GOP Glimpses of Biden Banking Documents

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Treasury Department is set to allow House Republicans to inspect reports on foreign banking and other business transactions by relatives and associates of President Joe Biden, including his son Hunter Biden.Most Read from BloombergBonds Rocket, Stocks Steady as Fed Rate Path Eyed: Markets WrapBillionaire Charles Schwab’s Fortune Is Slammed by SVB FalloutUS Backstops Bank Deposits to Avert Crisis After SVB FailureHow to Safely Store Deposits If You Have More Than $250,000Sig

  • Asian Startups Lose Confidence in U.S. Banking After SVB Panic

    The bank’s failure reverberated through startups and venture-capital firms from China to Singapore and India.

  • Top Cathie Wood Stock Poised for Explosive Upside: Key Level to Watch

    This e-commerce giant that has risen more than 90% off the bear market lows, and its run may be just getting started.