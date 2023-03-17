Analysis-SVB's climate tech clients face humbling funding questions

Ross Kerber and Isla Binnie
·4 min read

By Ross Kerber and Isla Binnie

BOSTON / NEW YORK (Reuters) - For years Silicon Valley Bank was a lender of choice for climate technology startups keen to tap specialised support for early-stage companies. Post its collapse, they may face higher finance costs wherever they next choose to bank.

The meltdown of the 40-year-old lender triggered days of stressful phone calls for many types of technology firms as they lined up contingency plans for funds, although some calm returned after U.S. authorities stepped in to insure their deposits.

For businesses with an environmental mission, the big question now is whether investor demand to address climate change will continue to help them secure attractive terms, or if less start-up friendly lenders prove tougher partners as the broader banking system shudders.

At the start of 2022, SVB pledged to provide at least $5 billion in financing by 2027 to support sustainability efforts in industries including green buildings, renewable energy and water technology - seen as growth markets as the world shifts away from fossil fuels.

A number of startup executives and their VC backers, including Michael Sonnenfeldt, Chairman of MUUS Climate Partners, said the bank's collapse could lead to more difficult borrowing terms for their young industry.

The chillier financing climes, already in play as interest rates rose, would be particularly acute for companies looking to spend big as they scale, for example on building infrastructure.

Equity valuations could be impaired between 5% to 50% over the coming year, Sonnenfeldt said, but the wide range shows the uncertainty of the situation: "We don't know how bad it will, but it won't be good," he said.

Jane Melia, CEO of MUUS portfolio company Harvest Thermal, which makes low-energy heating systems and moved funds out of SVB on March 9, said she took heart from policy actions such as the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act, which would direct billions of dollars in subsidies to green energy.

"Very near-term, people are probably shaken... (although) I'm not worried about climate tech as a whole. Fundamentally this is a transition that's only going one way," she said.

Despite SVB's demise knocking the value of banks globally, particularly European lender Credit Suisse, U.N. climate envoy Mark Carney said he, too, did not expect a "material" impact on climate tech funding.

However, finance firm Alantra said it expects the bank sector's challenges to prompt venture capital lenders to focus more on quality firms that can scale and be capital efficient.

"At a minimum, this will likely drive continued tightening of investments and a push to have their portfolio companies cut (cash) burn," it said in a note.

Mona Dajani, partner at law firm Shearman and Sterling, said most of her clean energy clients either banked with SVB or faced some other impact from its troubles. SVB "cultivated a reputation as being very friendly to clean energy... they were willing to underwrite more risk," she said.

While rival banks now will likely pick up the slack, smaller and less-capitalized segments of clean energy will face stiffer terms such as residential or community solar projects, she said.

Climate tech took in more than a quarter of all venture money invested during the 12 months to end-September, but it was down 30% to $52 billion over the first three quarters of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, consultants PwC said, with the number of early-stage deals falling.

TRAINS, RADIO, SOLAR

Cary Krosinsky, an academic and advisor on climate investing to several large asset managers, said the banking crisis will make it harder for companies to sustain recent valuations.

"I've been waiting for a bit of a shakeout. With any new sector there's a pattern. It was true for railroads, radio, and computers," he said. "Not all the companies are going to make it and now that’s happening to climate companies."

Dan Goldman, co-founder and managing partner of climate startup investor Clean Energy Ventures, said SVB had been a "prolific lender" to its portfolio companies, and the VC had "been on speed dial" to them as events unfolded.

"Our team is continuing to work with impacted companies within our portfolio to ensure the leadership teams have answers to immediate challenges like payroll, debt facilities and long-term capital markets strategy."

For many in the sector, the troubles of a bank that pitched itself as one of their own, will prove humbling.

Jonathan Levine, CEO of Folia Materials Inc in Boston, which makes paper products for applications like water purification, said SVB's collapse showed its tech-heavy client base they weren't special. He said it took him nearly a week to wire money out of SVB, nearly missing payroll for his five-person startup.

"All of us are just small businesses with money there. It doesn't matter if you're a roofer or a janitor service."

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston and by Isla Binnie in New York. Additional reporting by Jane Lee and by Laila Kearney. Editing by Simon Jessop and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • OECD hikes growth outlook, but warns recovery fragile

    The global economic outlook has improved from a few months ago as the inflation shock eases but rising interest rates will keep risks high, the OECD said on Friday, hiking its growth forecasts for major economies. After growth last year of 3.2%, the world economy is on course to expand 2.6% as central bank tightening takes full effect, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said in its interim economic outlook. The Paris-based organisation raised its forecast for global growth from 2.2% in its last Economic Outlook in November, citing a decline in energy and food prices and China's easing of its anti-COVID restrictions.

  • US retail sales point to underlying strength in the economy

    U.S. retail sales fell moderately in February, likely payback after the prior month's outsized increase, but the underlying momentum remained strong, suggesting the economy continued to expand in the first quarter despite higher borrowing costs. The report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday, which followed on the heels of data last week showing solid job growth in February, prompted economists to upgrade their gross domestic product growth estimates for this quarter. Economic data is, however, taking a backseat to the unfolding turmoil in the financial sector, where the recent failure of two regional banks has stoked fears of contagion.

  • The Fed’s Job Just Got a Whole Lot More Complicated

    Some economists say the Federal Reserve must pause its interest-rate-rising campaign to help bolster banks, while other economists say that such a pause would indicate the Fed isn't serious about taming inflation.

  • China Central Bank Heeds Xi Call to Fight US ‘Containment’

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s central bank echoed President Xi Jinping’s warning that the US is seeking to suppress the world’s second-largest economy, an unusual move that suggests the central bank could be looking for ways to safeguard against possible further sanctions. Most Read from BloombergFirst Republic Bank Is Exploring Options Including a SaleIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000Credit Suisse Is In Crisis. What Went Wrong?Ryan Reynolds-Backed Mint Is Bought by T-Mobile for $1

  • This is the spacesuit NASA's Artemis astronauts will wear on the Moon

    Axiom Space designed it to accommodate more body types and survive tougher conditions.

  • Watch: Bashar al-Assad makes awkward fumble during Moscow visit

    Syrian president Bashar al-Assad awkwardly fumbled with a wreath during a visit to Moscow’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier on Wednesday.

  • The Morning After: NASA reveals its next-gen spacesuit for the next mission to the Moon

    The top news stories today: Samsung explains its 'fake' Moon photos, NASA reveals the spacesuit astronauts will wear on the next mission to the Moon, T-Mobile is buyiing Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile.

  • 1st Artemis spacesuits to be worn on the moon will not return to Earth

    The spacesuits worn by the first woman and next American astronaut to walk on the moon will be abandoned on a SpaceX lunar lander rather than be returned to Earth, Axiom Space confirmed.

  • Salma Hayek’s Daughter, Valentina, Wore Her 1997 Dress to the Oscars

    The duo looked stunning in red at the ceremony.

  • U.S. Companies Are Sitting on $3.6 Trillion in Cash. SVB Has Added New Risk to It All.

    When it comes to cash, Silicon Valley CFOs recommend spreading the risk, avoiding concentration, and preserving capital.

  • Weird creature seen wallowing on Florida doorbell camera. ‘Scared the heck out of me’

    “My first thought was a human hand and then an octopus.”

  • Drone photos show dramatic rise in California reservoir levels over three months

    Photos from the California Department of Water Resources show how water levels rose at Lake Oroville and Lake Folsom reservoirs after winter storms.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • 'Despicable' council chops down 110 trees under cover of darkness

    A council's felling of 110 trees under the cover of darkness and flanked by security guards has been branded "despicable".

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Oppose Idea of Forced

  • 3 Highly Ranked Stocks with Dividend Yields Over 7%

    The rising earnings estimate revisions are a great sign that these companies are benefiting from a strong business environment which should lead to more upside in their stocks along with the passive income.

  • The Salt River's flowing. Thank open dam floodgates

    If you've noticed water flowing through the Salt River, which is usually dry this time of year, then you're not alone. Here's what we know.

  • 3 Exceptionally Safe Stocks That Can Turn $400,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    These highly profitable, time-tested stocks are perfect for conservative investors looking to grow their wealth.

  • ‘Gangster’ bird sent 8-foot alligator scrambling back to pond, Florida video shows

    “I am honestly more afraid of sandhill cranes than I am of gators. They are crazy.”

  • Cathie Wood Plows Millions Into Her Newest Investment

    While Ark Invest owner Cathie Wood is beloved by some and reviled by others, one thing is for sure -- whatever she does in the world of finance gets plenty of attention. Another sector Wood has been bullish on is crypto -- despite major collapses in 2022 that sent many investors running for the hills in a panic. Nine investors put in a total of $7,281,630, raised by The ARK Crypto Revolutions U.S. Fund LLC. The additional eight million was raised by the ARK Crypto Revolutions Cayman Fund LLC. Both funds are private and open to a limited number of investors.