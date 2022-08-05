Analysis-Taiwan tensions reveal challenges for U.S. navy as Chinese threat grows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greg Torode and Idrees Ali
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Nancy Pelosi
    Nancy Pelosi
    Speaker of the United States House of Representatives

By Greg Torode and Idrees Ali

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The long route of Nancy Pelosi's Tuesday flight over Borneo to Taipei and a U.S. aircraft carrier's complex passage through the South China Sea highlight the difficulties U.S. forces now face against a Chinese military keen to flex its muscles over Taiwan.

U.S. military officials repeatedly talk of "routine" patrols to support a "free and open Indo-Pacific" but the realities are increasingly challenging amid the worst Taiwan tensions since 1996, according to diplomats, military attaches and security analysts.

U.S. officials told Reuters this week they did not want to escalate matters with unnecessarily provocative deployments before House Speaker Pelosi - a staunch China critic and the third most senior U.S. politician - landed in Taipei on Tuesday on a U.S. Air Force plane.

And they are keeping to that approach as the Chinese military launches live firing exercises in waters surrounding, and in some bisecting, Taiwan's territory, they say.

"We can't control Pelosi's travel, but we can control how we react," one defence official said.

The U.S. Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii did not immediately respond to Reuters' questions regarding its actions and strategies.

The plane carrying Pelosi and her congressional delegation skirted the South China Sea - and its fortified islands - as it flew from Singapore on Tuesday, taking a longer route over the island of Borneo and eastern side of the Philippines.

"The natural flight path would be over the South China Sea but the place is now bristling with radars, sensors and jamming equipment on China's island bases, so it is something to avoid in the Pelosi context," said Singapore-based security consultant Alexander Neill.

"The way things are unfolding we can see the goal here is to avoid unmanaged escalations."

After building up installations in the disputed Paracel and Spratlys archipelagos, Chinese coast guard vessels, warships and aircraft routinely patrol deep into the maritime heart of Southeast Asia, frequently shadowing U.S. and other navies.

China's military modernisation in recent decades mean some security analysts say it would be unthinkable for U.S. aircraft carriers to challenge Chinese forces in the seas around Taiwan in the way they did a quarter of a century ago.

Back then, one carrier sailed through the Taiwan Strait as another manouvered close by to end days of Chinese missile launches and military drills as Beijing protested Taiwan's first direct presidential election.

More than half of the U.S. Navy's 111 currently deployed battle force ships are now within the Japanese-based Seventh Fleet's sphere of responsibility that straddles the western Pacific and Indian oceans, according to the tracking by the independent U.S. Naval Institute.

Deploying ships en masse to the Chinese coast is another matter, given China's inventory of advanced cruise and ballistic missiles and its expansive surface fleet, regional security analysts say.

Four powerful vessels - the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, the amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli and the guided missile cruiser USS Antietnam are east of Taiwan, Reuters has confirmed. Another assault ship - which also carries F-35 strike fighter aircraft - is at port nearby in Japan.

Some security analysts say it was highly likely U.S. attack submarines were also close to such a formation.

The passage of the Reagan strike group was particularly closely watched by regional security analysts in the days before Pelosi's mission.

Radio Free Asia last month reported it was due to call in the central Vietnamese port of Danang in July after patrols in the southern South China Sea near China's fortifications in the Spratlys.

Diplomats familiar with its route said the strike group turned around and instead headed for a five-day stop in Singapore starting July 22.

The move came as China launched exercises between July 16 and 20 surrounding its bases further north in the Paracel islands, east of Danang and covering 100,000 square km, according to statements by local maritime authorities.

Neither U.S. nor Vietnamese officials have commented on the switch, or the reason for it, but a U.S. Navy official told Reuters this week that schedules "often change" without confirmation or notice.

The Reagan later headed through the tight sealanes of the Philippines' archipelago before reaching waters west of Taiwan, according to an official U.S. naval Facebook page.

Singapore-based security scholar Collin Koh said the passage through the Philippines' San Bernadino strait by an aircraft carrier was unusual, instead of sailing north between the Philippines and south China coast.

"I think it shows some carefully calibrated deployments, designed to not unnecessarily provoke China even while ensuring they're moving to where they need to be."

(Reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong and Idrees Ali in Washington; additional reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese netizens call out foreign celebs for not showing support for 'One China'

    Chinese netizens have been sharing a post on Weibo titled "One China". What are the contents of this controversial post?

  • We will 'strengthen' our defense further: Taiwan

    STORY: China announced targeted military drills in zones surrounding Taiwan lasting several days following the arrival of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Taipei on Tuesday (August 2). Pelosi left Taiwan on Wednesday (August 4).Amidst growing tensions with China, Taiwan's foreign ministry also urged vigilance over cybersecurity, as officials were experiencing a record number of cyberattacks on government websites.

  • China summons European diplomats over statement on Taiwan

    China says it summoned European diplomats in the country to protest statements issued by the Group of Seven nations and the European Union criticizing threatening Chinese military exercises surrounding Taiwan. The Foreign Ministry on Friday said Vice Minister Deng Li made “solemn representations” over what he called “wanton interference in China’s internal affairs.” China has dispatched navy ships and warplanes and launched missiles into the Taiwan Strait in response to a visit this week by U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, which China regards as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

  • South Korean president skips in-person meeting with Pelosi, causing controversy

    Speaker Pelosi's visit to South Korea has sparked controversy among Korean public. Many are critical President Yoon Suk-yeol didn't meet her in person, instead they spoke by phone.

  • It Sure Looks Like a Russian Spy Satellite Is Stalking a U.S. Military Satellite

    Considered an “espionage satellite,” the new Kosmos 2558 timed its launch to get close enough to stalk the American satellite.

  • Vandenberg calls off Minuteman III missile test launch due to tensions with China

    The move comes amid U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

  • Joint Forces Commander: Russians will no longer advance on Kyiv, defences are in place

    ROMAN PETRENKO - THURSDAY, 4 AUGUST 2022, 11:28 Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, Commander of the Joint Forces, assured Ukrainians that Russian forces would not advance on Kyiv for a second time, as the Armed Forces of Ukraine are now much better prepared for a possible offensive.

  • With Sweden and Finland, NATO wouldn't just get bigger. The alliance would also get a firepower boost

    Sweden and Finland bring a lot to NATO militarily – in the air, on land, at sea, and in the intelligence domain.

  • Washington town evacuated, some homes burned in wildfire

    A small town in Washington state was evacuated due to a fast-moving fire that burned a half-dozen homes, as crews in California made progress against the state's deadliest and largest wildfire of the year. In Washington, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook early Thursday afternoon that residents of Lind needed to flee due to the encroaching flames. “At this time all residents of the town of Lind need to evacuate immediately,” the sheriff’s office said in the post.

  • US handed green battery tech discovery worth millions of taxpayer dollars to China, report reveals

    The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) gave China the rights to a green battery capable of powering an entire house for decades which cost millions of tax dollars to develop, according to a new report. Designed at a U.S. government lab near Seattle, the vanadium redox flow battery was manufactured by a company in Washington state called UniEnergy Technologies until last year, when a DOE license transfer effectively sealed its fate to a Chinese company. The revelation comes from NPR, which investigated the matter in partnership with the Northwest News Network.

  • Raytheon Missiles & Defense takes on mentoring role to San Diego military tech firm

    Under the relationship Raytheon will help the smaller company become a bigger player in the defense contracting business.

  • The US-Led Drive to Isolate Russia and China Is Falling Short

    (Bloomberg) -- When Group of Seven leaders gathered in the Bavarian Alps in June, they pledged to stand with Ukraine for the long haul.Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeTheir Group of 20 counterparts are proving less supportive. Comprising nations that account for some 85% of global economic output, the G-20 is suppo

  • ‘There’s no path out of economic oblivion for Russia’: New report reveals how corporate exodus has already wiped out decades of post–Cold War growth

    Western sanctions and a mass corporate exodus have decimated the Russian economy. But the worst is yet to come.

  • Ukraine’s military intel leaks Russian soldiers discussing absurdity of orders on frontline

    The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published on YouTube on Aug. 4 an intercepted telephone conversation in which two Russian soldiers discuss the situation at the front, with one of them complaining about the senselessness of their orders.

  • Trump ally Kari Lake wins GOP primary for Arizona governor

    Kari Lake, a former news anchor who walked away from her journalism career and was embraced by Donald Trump and his staunch supporters, won the Republican primary for Arizona governor on Thursday. Lake's victory was a blow to the GOP establishment that lined up behind lawyer and businesswoman Karrin Taylor Robson in an attempt to push their party past the chaotic Trump era. Lake said she would not have certified President Joe Biden's 2020 victory and put false claims of election fraud at the center of her campaign.

  • With Great Barrier Reef showing signs of recovery, Australia takes steps to combat climate change

    Australia took a step Thursday toward combating climate change when the lower house of its Parliament passed a bill committing to reducing carbon emissions by 43% from 2005 levels by the year 2030, and reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

  • Sinema signs on to Democrats' climate, tax bill

    All eyes are on Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema as Democrats look to begin debate on their major health care, tax and climate bill this weekend. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced Thursday that the chamber is expected to take its first vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on Saturday afternoon. Aiming to fast-track the legislation with a process known as reconciliation, under which bills can pass with a simple majority, Democrats need the support of every member of their caucus in the face of expected unanimous Republican opposition.

  • NASCAR's Kyle Busch, family escape Mall of America shooting

    Kyle Busch, a two-time NASCAR champion, and his family safely escaped the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis after someone fired shots. Bloomington police, which said no one appeared to be injured, was still searching for a suspect after securing the scene shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. Busch's wife, Samantha, posted videos on her Instagram story, showing their son winning a youth racing event on Wednesday and riding roller coasters with her husband on Thursday before providing a sobering update after the shooting.

  • South Korea Leader Snubs Pelosi Over Holiday, Adding to His Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- After US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi captivated the world’s attention with a groundbreaking trip to Taiwan, she received far less fanfare on her next stop. Most Read from BloombergChina Likely Fired Missiles Over Taiwan in Drills, Japan SaysHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeSouth Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, who has seen his approval rating drop to near historic depths just three mon

  • China's memory upstart YMTC edges closer to rivals with 232-layer chip

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd (YMTC) on Wednesday announced new memory chip technology that would help it catch up with rivals Micron and SK Hynix, just as Washington considers steeper curbs on Chinese semiconductor companies. The company unveiled its fourth-generation 3D NAND chip, the X3-9070, and its first to feature 232 layers of memory cells, government-backed media outlet Global Times reported on Wednesday. South Korea's SK Hynix has also developed its first 238-layer memory chip, boasting a new industry benchmark.