Analysis-Torrid Moderna stock rally cools over booster shot doubts

Lewis Krauskopf
·4 min read

By Lewis Krauskopf

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Debate over the need for COVID-19 booster shots is clouding the outlook for Moderna Inc's high-flying shares after the U.S. biotechnology company's stock price soared as much as 360% this year, making it the best performer in the S&P 500.

Investors on Friday were awaiting comments from a panel of outside experts, which is weighing whether to recommend https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-covid-19-booster-debate-moves-fda-vaccine-advisory-committee-2021-09-17 if U.S regulators should approve Pfizer and partner BioNTech's application for an extra round of shots for their vaccine. Moderna, whose vaccine is based on a similar messenger RNA (mRNA) technology, applied earlier this month https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-submits-initial-data-covid-19-vaccine-booster-us-fda-2021-09-01 to allow use of a booster dose, but that is not expected to be taken up in Friday's meeting.

Moderna has benefited from being one of the dominant coronavirus vaccines, but its shares have pulled back more than 10% since hitting a closing high of $484.47 in early August. One factor in the rally stalling, analysts said, is a muddier outlook for additional booster COVID-19 shots, on top of the initial two-dose regimen.

“When (the stocks) ran up, I think it was expecting a booster shot to be given to everyone,” said Jeff Jonas, a portfolio manager at Gabelli Funds. "Now I think it’s maybe a little less certain that that extra demand is going to be there.”

The U.S. government has said it plans to start offering booster shots https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-start-offering-covid-19-vaccine-booster-doses-september-2021-08-18 widely as soon as next week. But experts have questioned whether there is evidence to back such a plan.

This week, leading scientists, including two departing U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials, said in an influential medical journal that additional booster shots are not needed https://www.reuters.com/world/us/covid-19-vaccine-boosters-not-widely-needed-top-fda-who-scientists-say-2021-09-13 for the general population.

In a note this week, SVB Leerink analysts estimated that the booster market is likely to add another $3 billion to $4 billion in U.S. revenue potential for existing vaccines.

Substantial booster revenue for the companies "are already contemplated in consensus estimates," the Leerink analysts said, "making the stock impact for Moderna in particular dependent on the breadth of the recommended population and boosting interval."

An already powerful rally in Moderna shares went into overdrive this summer, as index fund managers were forced to buy the stock after it was added to the S&P 500, and as concerns rose over a resurgence in COVID-19 cases due to spread of the virulent Delta variant of the virus.

The stock has been volatile since joining the index in mid July, with Moderna shares being either the biggest daily percentage gainer or loser in the S&P 500 in 10 trading days since the stock joined - a quarter of all the sessions over that time.

Graphic: Moderna's 2021 share price performance: https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/MODERNA/gkplgwdnkvb/chart.png

Analysts overall appear to be cautious about the stock, even as the company is developing other products, including a vaccine that combines a booster dose against COVID-19 with its experimental flu shot https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/moderna-developing-single-dose-combination-vaccine-covid-19-flu-2021-09-09.

The median price target for Moderna shares among 12 analysts is $391, according to Refinitiv, over 11% below Thursday's closing price of $440.65

Using earnings estimates for the next 12 months, Moderna shares trade at a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.8, according to Refinitiv Datastream. That is more expensive than the 11.4 times P/E of S&P 500 biotech companies overall, but cheaper than the 17.7 of the S&P 500 healthcare sector.

However, Moderna is also trading at about 15 times estimates of its sales in five years - a valuation level that large biotech stocks with one key product have peaked at historically, according to Hartaj Singh, a biotech analyst at Oppenheimer. Singh downgraded his rating on the stock to "neutral" in August.

"I don’t expect the stock to go down unless there is some unequivocal bad news that comes across," Singh said. "But I do think that a lot of the good news is already in the stock valuation."

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Bill Berkrot)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cardiol Therapeutics to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference

    Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2021) - Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDL) (TSX: CRDL) ("Cardiol" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease, announced today that it will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on September 28, at 8:40 am EDT.A live audio webcast will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of Cardio

  • 2 Pharma Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    In the past 10 years, the pharmaceutical industry's performance has lagged well behind that of the broader market. The SPDR S&P Pharmaceutical Index ETF, an industry benchmark, is up by 107% in the past decade, less than half what the S&P 500 has returned in the same period. It could be that investors are worried about a complete overhaul of the entire healthcare industry, which has been the goal of several prominent U.S. politicians.

  • Trial over COVID-19 outbreak in Austria's 'Ibiza of the Alps' begins

    VIENNA (Reuters) -A Vienna court on Friday heard the first of more than a dozen lawsuits being brought against Austria over an outbreak of the coronavirus at the ski resort of Ischgl in early 2020, where COVID-19 found a breeding ground in crowded bars. The outbreak at Ischgl, which branded itself "the Ibiza of the Alps", was Austria's biggest and helped spread the virus across Europe. Ischgl's first case was detected on March 7, days after Iceland announced that tourists had been infected there and 11 days after Austria's first infections were confirmed.

  • U.S. to buy millions of Pfizer vaccine doses to donate to world -Washington Post

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States plans to buy hundreds of millions of additional doses of the Pfizer Inc COVID-19 vaccine to donate around the world, The Washington Post reported on Friday, citing two unidentified people familiar with the deal. The purchase was to be announced early next week to coincide with the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, the sources said on condition of anonymity. President Joe Biden has stressed the importance of a global vaccination campaign as a way to defeat the virus and the United States has planned a virtual COVID-19 summit on the sidelines of the General Assembly meeting.

  • England simplifies COVID-19 travel rules bashed as confusing

    The British government announced a major simplification of its rules for international travel on Friday, heeding complaints from travelers and businesses that its regulations aimed at staving off the spread of COVID-19 were cumbersome and ineffective. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the “simpler, more straightforward system” would allow “more people to travel, see loved ones or conduct business around the world while providing a boost for the travel industry.” Shapps said the U.K. is scrapping its "traffic light” system that ranks countries as red, amber or green — high, medium or low risk from the coronavirus.

  • Sinopharm's COVID booster reverses antibody decline, enhances cell-based responses - study

    A third shot of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine leads to a rebound in antibody levels that drop months after a second dose, a small-scale Chinese study showed. The findings https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.09.12.21263373v1?, yet to undergo peer review, come as China starts to give a third COVID-19 shot to higher risk members of the population, as concerns grow that waning antibody levels over time could weaken protection against the virus. The Sinopharm vaccine is among China's major inoculation tools and is also used in countries such as the United Arab Emirates and Cambodia.

  • U.S. paves way for more sanctions over Ethiopia's Tigray conflict

    The United States on Friday paved the way for further sanctions to be imposed on parties to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, where thousands have been killed and millions are in need of humanitarian assistance. A new executive order allows Washington to take punitive action against those in the Ethiopian and Eritrean governments, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Amhara regional government if they play a role in prolonging the conflict, obstructing humanitarian access or commit serious human rights abuse. The move, which increases pressure on the parties to come to the negotiating table and bring an end to the fighting, comes after Washington has repeatedly called for a negotiated end to the conflict and for aid access to the northern region of Tigray, where the conflict began.

  • Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China

    International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer's woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion yuan ($305 billion) of liabilities have wiped nearly 80% off its stock and bond prices and an $80 million bond coupon payment now looms next week. "We will have to see what happens," said Sid Dahiya, head of EM corporate bonds at abrdn, formerly Aberdeen Standard, in London, which holds a small sliver of the bonds.

  • These Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Double Your Money in Under a Decade

    If this is because business prospects have worsened, the dividend is at risk. Based on these stocks' yields, you should just about double your money on the dividends alone, as long as you reinvest them at the same rate. Add in the potential for stock price appreciation, and these high-risk stocks could provide you with a nice reward in a decade.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 9%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    Every investor wants a sure return – that’s the way to make money in the markets, after all. With the main indexes all showing strong gains for the year (19% on the S&P 500, and 18% on the NASDAQ), those returns are clearly on the table. But there are some shorter-term downward moves, and plenty of market experts are counseling both optimism and caution. RBC chief U.S. equity strategist Lori Calvasina notes that the upward trend has been both substantial and sustained, and she is revising her mi

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is adding to some of Cathie Wood's favorite positions even when they're falling out of favor.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    AT&T (NYSE: T) has streamlined its business through two bold moves this year. It spun off DirecTV, AT&T TV, and U-verse into a new stand-alone company in August. AT&T retained a 70% stake in the "new" DirecTV, while the private investment firm TPG bought the remaining 30%.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash to Buy This Growth Stock

    There is always a laundry list of things for investors to worry about. Inflationary fears, the Federal Reserve's next move, and the ongoing pandemic are all on market watchers' minds today. No one knows with any certainty what will happen in the short term, so the best course of action we investors can take is to focus on buying great businesses and holding for the long term.

  • Sitting on Cash? These 2 Stocks Are Great Buys.

    If it's a stash of emergency cash, that's what you need to accept. Instead, look at putting that cash into solid companies that pay decent dividends. Here are two that you can consider investing in now -- and even plan to build over time when the market does offer more of a discount.

  • Nvidia Stock Got Two Price Target Hikes. The Market Shrugged.

    Two Wall Street analysts raised their price targets on Nvidia but the stock declined as momentum for the once red-hot shares of the graphics-chip maker continued to cool this week. Bank of America raised its price target on Nvidia (ticker: NVDA) to $275 from $260. Analyst Vivek Arya maintained his Buy rating on the stock, saying in a note, which included a larger call on the sector, that certain chip makers are benefiting from pricing power and “disciplined supply.”

  • 4 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 707% to 9,406% by 2024

    These under-the-radar companies are expected to deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next four years.

  • Lucid is the next Tesla, BofA says, dubbing it one of the most legitimate electric car startups

    BofA said Lucid could pose a threat to other startups like Tesla and Rivian, as well as more established automaker's EV brands like Ford and GM.

  • 2 Embarrassingly Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The market has written off these two high-quality stocks, but both could complement an income investor's portfolio.

  • Why Gold and Silver Stocks Got Butchered Thursday

    Gold and silver stocks got clobbered on Thursday as prices of precious metals tanked. It looks like just one of those bad days for gold and silver, but here's what you should really make of this drop. Because precious metals, particularly gold, are considered a safe haven asset against economic uncertainties, their prices are particularly vulnerable to economic data.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 With Strong Growth Prospects

    Essentially, investors are all after the same thing: strong returns. While you can’t argue with putting your cash to work behind the stock market’s stalwarts, which time and again has proven to be a successful investing strategy, if you’re after some serious upside, further down the stock food chain is where the real gains are made. Of course, the further afield you wander from the mainstream, the risker the investment becomes, but that is the nature of the beast. Playing it safe is one game pla