Analysis: Trump delivers State of the Union in the same place but faces a new political reality

WASHINGTON – You might say that Donald Trump's presidency seems to be heading toward a wall.

Trump strode down the center aisle of the House of Representatives chamber Tuesday night just as he did at last year's State of the Union. Once again, he stuck to a script – an evening for Teleprompter Trump, not Twitter Trump – that outlined a legislative agenda most animated by a hard line on immigration. He again credited his leadership for the nation's economic health.

But here's what was different this time: The political landscape arrayed before him was considerably less friendly, and his future more in peril.

Trump was loath to acknowledge the changes or adjust his approach to accommodate them. But the empowered Democratic opposition that spent much of the evening making a point of not clapping will complicate his ability to build a barrier along the Mexico border or deliver on any other proposal he proudly detailed. The continuing confrontations could lead to another partial government shutdown as soon as next week. In the most dire case, they could challenge his hold on the presidency.

Even so,Trump doubled down on the divisive issue that energizes his core supporters and enrages many Democrats. He asserted that illegal immigrants pose a violent danger to Americans, though crime statistics don't bear that out, and hammered his belief in the need for a wall along the nation's southern border. That's the impasse that led to the longest partial government shutdown in history.

When he warned that "large, organized caravans" of illegal immigrants were on the "march" to the United States, there were audible groans from the Democratic side.

Special guest Judah Samet, a survivor of the Tree of Life Synagogue, blows a kiss as he is acknowledged during the State of the Union address at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on February 5, 2019. More

"Walls save lives," he declared and vowed, "I'll build it."

There were poignant, unifying moments, too, including the president's tributes to D-Day veterans, a little girl who beat brain cancer, and an 81-year-old man who survived first the Holocaust and then last year's mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. The room spontaneously broke into a round of "Happy Birthday" to him.

"They wouldn't do that for me, Judah," Trump quipped.

But more often Trump was speaking to a House divided. Again and again, while the Republican side of the chamber rose in applause, the Democratic members sat silent and impassive. That happened last year, too, but since then Democrats have regained control of the House and with it the power to pass legislation and pursue investigations – including of the president.

All Trump had to do was glance over his left shoulder to see how things had changed. Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi had reclaimed the speaker's chair and the standing as commander in chief of the opposition.

Or he could look across the House chamber, where nearly all of the record-breaking 89 female representatives on the Democratic side wore white, the color of the suffragettes and a visual statement of solidarity.

Or at the gallery, where representatives of some of the political forces that have been energized in opposition to Trump's policies – federal workers who were furloughed, young illegal immigrants threatened with deportation and others – were invited by Democratic legislators, including some of those jockeying for the presidential nomination to challenge him in next year's election.

Trump didn't congratulate Pelosi on her new role, as President George W. Bush did at the 2007 State of the Union, the year she first became speaker and the highest ranking woman in U.S. history. But he did have an almost playful exchange with the rows of Democratic women in the chamber when he noted, "We also have more women serving in the Congress than ever before." The women gleefully rose, high-fiving one another and chanting "U-S-A!"