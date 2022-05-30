Analysis-Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again

FILE PHOTO: A money changer holds Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Ankara
Marc Jones
·4 min read

By Marc Jones

LONDON (Reuters) - Another 9% plunge in Turkey's lira this month and debt market danger gauges at levels last seen during the 2008 global crash have prompted investor concerns that a fresh crisis might be brewing in the country.

Whether President Tayyip Erdogan's government can avoid market turmoil, just five months after the last bout, will have big implications for his re-election prospects - and for a potential return of foreign investment if he loses.

The latest lira slump - it is down 20% this year - combined with soaring global energy and food prices means inflation is now at 70% and rising, while emergency measures Ankara adopted at the height of last year's turmoil are about to be seriously tested.

Authorities managed to avert a full-blown implosion in December by selling currency reserves and creating special bank accounts protecting savers and corporates from large lira falls in an effort to discourage hoarding of U.S. dollars, euros or gold.

But the appeal of these accounts, known as KKM, could be waning as critical summer 'rollover' dates approach. Meanwhile, the central bank's net reserves have tumbled to a negative $55 billion once FX 'swap' deals with Turkey's domestic banks are accounted for.

"Turkey is not a dead certainty for a big crisis but the odds of one are a long, long way from zero," said abrdn fund manager Kieran Curtis. "They are at risk of losing control of the situation".

Erdogan's government says fallout from the war in Ukraine has delayed efforts to balance the current account with a combination of credit, exports and targeted investments. The central bank says inflation will cool by year-end.

Still, the sky-high energy and food prices, along with the lira's drop and 50% domestic lending growth, are driving inflation towards triple digits. However on Thursday the central bank left interest rates untouched at 14%.

There are also renewed concerns about Turkey's testy relationship with the West after Erdogan said he would veto bids by Finland and Sweden to join NATO, accusing them of harbouring people linked to outlawed Kurdish separatists.

(Graphic: Dire 12 years for Turkey's lira- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkplgzjmyvb/Pasted%20image%201653481936730.png)

SUMMER TESTS

Top Western investment banks fear further falls in Turkey's currency reserves. Citi sees energy and food imports pushing the current account gap to 5% of national output, though rebounding tourism should net some $15-$20 billion.

Investors are increasingly focused on whether individuals and companies will stick with the FX-protected KKM accounts.

The government and central bank don't publish detailed data about the programme. Calculations of four Turkish economists who ran the sums for Reuters show about $10 billion worth of deposits are up for redemption in July and another $20 billion in August.

JPMorgan's Zafar Nazim said it is "essential" to sustain depositors' interest in this scheme, amid deeply negative real rates. Ankara might therefore decide to let firms deposit more into KKM accounts and possibly offer new tax breaks - though that could create more problems, others believe.

"I don't think it is sustainable. You cannot just offer anyone a payout to protect against currency weakness," said Daniel Moreno, head of emerging markets debt at Mirabaud, which sold its last remaining Turkey bonds during last year's turmoil.

"(Things) seem to be getting worse by the day. But Turkey is not going to go down without a fight."

(Graphic: Turkey FX reserves- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gdpzyenbxvw/Pasted%20image%201653528552503.png )

ELECTION FEVER

Few foreign investors remain big holders of Turkey's bonds following its problems in recent years. In a bid to turn things around, the government has been floating the idea of FX-protected bonds, but money managers worry capital controls might at some point trap them.

The market strains have exacerbated the woes of ordinary Turks, and households are struggling to pay rapidly rising bills, setting the stage for an unpredictable election due no later than June 2023.

Polls show Erdogan recovering some ground lost during the winter and his ruling AK Party remains ahead of rivals. But his approval ratings are near multi-year lows and surveys suggest he could lose his parliamentary majority and perhaps even the presidency to an opposition coalition.

Foreign investors say Erdogan's exit would flash a bullish signal by raising the prospect of a return to more orthodox economic policies.

"The whole investability of Turkey hinges on the election outcome," said Petar Atanasov at emerging market fund Gramercy.

The investor exodus under Erdogan, especially since a 2016 coup attempt, has prompted more inward-looking policies, economists say.

Turkey's credit rating has slumped and its weight in the most closely-followed local currency emerging market debt index GBI-EM dropped to 1% from 10%.

Atanasov said most international investors were hoping for a change of leadership and policy, including a return to rate hikes, but that Erdogan would do his best to stay in power.

"The market will be quite sceptical until the very end," Atanasov said. "It will be an election that is extremely unclear - anything could happen."

(Additional reporting by Nevzat Devranoglu; Editing by Jonathan Spicer and Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German parties reach deal to move ahead with defense boost

    Germany’s governing coalition and the main opposition party have reached a deal to move ahead with a big increase in defense spending that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced three months ago. Scholz said three days after Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 that Germany would commit 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to a special fund for its military and raise its defense spending above 2% of gross domestic product, a measure on which it had long lagged. Scholz wanted to anchor the special fund in the constitution.

  • Kyiv region near the Belarusian border is calm, however constant threat remains Regional Head

    KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SATURDAY, 28 MAY, 2022, 23:47 Oleksiy Kuleba, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, has assured that all is calm near the border with Belarus in the Kyiv region, but noted that the region remains under constant threat of Russian invasion.

  • Disney+ Announces the Return of Ahsoka and Qui-gon Jinn in New Animated Series 'Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi'

    Lucasfilm recently announced a new animated anthology series slated to expand the Star Wars...

  • Natural Gas Price Futures (NG) Technical Analysis – Strengthens Over $8.866, Weakens Under $8.695

    We expect output to remain steady to higher, so the weather will become the key variable that generates the near-term volatilty.

  • Tata Motors looks to buy Ford India plant in electric vehicle push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Tata Motors Ltd has signed an agreement to potentially buy a Ford Motor manufacturing facility in the western state of Gujarat as it looks to ramp up its production of electric vehicles. The owner of Jaguar Land Rover already dominates India's fledgling electric car market, which the government is trying to grow by offering companies billions of dollars in incentives. Tata said it would invest in new machinery and equipment at the plant through its electric mobility unit and expects the facility to have a production capacity of 300,000 units each year after the works complete.

  • General Staff: Russian troops regrouping to resume offensive on Sloviansk in eastern Ukraine

    Olha Hlushchenko - Monday, 30 May 2022, 07:04 Russia is transferring military equipment to temporarily occupied cities and villages of Ukraine, regrouping its troops, and preparing to mount an offensive on the city of Sloviansk in Donetsk Oblast, eastern Ukraine, from Izium (a city in the southeast of Kharkiv Oblast and just to the northwest of Sloviansk) and Lyman (a city to the northeast of Sloviansk, in Donetsk Oblast).

  • EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather

    European Union leaders will gather Monday in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will address the 27 heads of state and government by videoconference in the evening, has repeatedly demanded that the EU target Russia’s lucrative energy sector and deprive Moscow of billions of dollars each day in supply payments. Hungary gets more than 60% of its oil from Russia and 85% of its natural gas.

  • Russia is building a new bond-payment system to get around US sanctions, as it tries to stave off a historic default

    The new system will let Russia bypass the Western financial system entirely, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

  • Ukraine war hits Africa's most vulnerable as aid costs spike

    A small charity broke ground this year on a clinic in northern Burkina Faso to care for thousands of women and children who have fled Islamist insurgents wreaking havoc along the fringes of the Sahara. But when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, global supply chains buckled and the cost of building materials, fuel and food spiked in West Africa. The charity's founder, Boukary Ouedraogo, was forced to make a tough decision: he halted construction of the clinic with only the foundations laid.

  • Matt Ryan can become first QB to lose to 31 different teams

    Four starting quarterbacks in NFL history have wins over all 32 NFL teams: Drew Brees, Brett Favre, Peyton Manning and Tom Brady. No quarterback has ever lost to all 32 teams, but Matt Ryan can come the closest this season. Ryan has lost to 29 different teams in his NFL career, according to Pro-Football-Reference.com. And [more]

  • US retakes first place from Japan on Top500 supercomputer ranking

    The United States is on top of the supercomputing world in the Top500 ranking of the most powerful systems.

  • Putin's tactics in Ukraine rival Stalin's engineered famine in the 1930s

    Russian tactics in Ukraine, such as indiscriminate bombing of civilian areas, is fueling a death toll not witnessed in Europe since Stalin and Hitler.

  • Asia's synthetic drug trade booms, with record meth seizures

    Trafficking of synthetic drugs in East and Southeast Asia continued to expand last year, with more than one billion methamphetamine tablets seized by authorities, the United Nations said on Monday. Prices of methamphetamine or meth, by far the region's most popular drug, fell last year even as interceptions rose, indicating supply had surged, the U.N. Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said in a report. "The region is literally swimming in methamphetamine and I think it's high time that the region start taking a hard look at policies in place to address the problem," said Jeremy Douglas, UNODC Regional Representative for Southeast Asia and the Pacific.

  • To deter China on Taiwan, Biden needs to reassure

    Biden changed U.S. policy, seemingly off the cuff. But deterring China from invading Taiwan will take more than what he's done so far.

  • How San Diego secured its water supply, at a cost

    As a worsening drought forces millions of Californians to face mandatory water restrictions, one corner of Southern California has largely shielded itself from supply-related woes: San Diego County. For Western water planners, the path it took to get there serves either as a blueprint or a cautionary tale. Over the past three decades, San Diego County diversified its water supply, ramped up conservation and invested in big-ticket water infrastructure including the Western hemisphere’s largest desalination plant, which removes salt and impurities from ocean water.

  • Ukrainian forces repel Russian attack near Izyum, says General Staff

    Ukraine’s military repelled an enemy attack near Izyum in Kharkiv Oblast, the evening summary of Ukraine’s General Staff for May 28 reads.

  • Pokemon Psyduck becomes symbol of China's lockdown headaches

    A headache-prone Pokemon character given away in KFC children's meals has become China's most wanted toy, selling for up to $200, as people seek ways to express their frustrations over COVID-19 lockdowns. KFC began handing out Psyduck in China on May 21, ahead of a promotion for Children's Day on June 1, and the toy has become a focal point for social media users angered by weeks of lockdown. On another social media platform Xiaohongshu, a clipping of the figure holding up stickers reading "health code" and "travel history code" was liked by nearly 10,000 viewers.

  • India withdraws warning on biometric ID sharing following online uproar

    India has withdrawn a warning that asked users to not share photocopies of their national biometric ID following a widespread uproar from users on social media, many of whom pointed that this is the first time they were hearing about such a possibility. A regional office of UIDAI, the body that oversees the national biometric ID system Aadhaar, warned users on Friday that “unlicensed private entities” such as hotels and theatre halls are “not permitted to collect or keep copies of Aadhaar,” a 12-digit unique number that ties an individual’s fingerprints and retina scan, and people should avoid sharing photocopies of their Aadhaar to prevent misuse. UIDAI has now woken up after everyone's distributed photocopies of Aadhaar all over.

  • 2 of the world's top rice producers are reportedly in discussions about hiking prices, and it's bad news for buyers

    Thailand and Vietnam are the world's second- and third-largest rice exporters after India, accounting for about one-quarter of the world's exports.

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits frontline in first official appearance outside Kyiv since invasion

    Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, wrote on the Telegram app that the president had also visited Ukraine's second-largest city of Kharkiv. Yermak said Zelenskiy toured destroyed residential buildings, noting that their replacements had to be built with bomb shelters in place.