Analysis-In U.S. battle over redistricting, competition is the biggest loser

FILE PHOTO: Polling place on election day in Durham, North Carolina
Joseph Ax and Jason Lange
·5 min read

By Joseph Ax and Jason Lange

(Reuters) - Republican and Democratic lawmakers across the United States are drawing political maps that will likely deepen polarization and encourage more extreme candidates by eliminating competitive congressional seats, a new Reuters analysis shows.

Thirty-one states have finalized new congressional maps as part of the once-a-decade redistricting mandated by law. Along with six states that each have only one district, 308 of the 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives now have boundaries in place for November's midterm elections.

In 2020, there were 62 districts in those states where the margin in the presidential election was within 10 percentage points, according to the analysis. Under the new maps, that figure drops by one-third to 41.

The erasure of competitive districts is damaging to democracy in multiple ways, electoral experts say.

Congress is already deeply divided, with major legislation frequently drawing support or opposition strictly along party lines. If the fear of losing in the general election is gone, candidates are more likely to move toward the ideological extremes to secure their party's nomination.

With so many elections predetermined before a ballot is cast, voters - particularly in the minority party - can feel effectively disenfranchised.

"When politicians draw lines that lock in the winners for the rest of the decade, it creates a disillusionment among voters that elections may not matter, because our voices won't be heard," said Kathay Feng, the national redistricting director for the good government group Common Cause.

And without the political middle represented in Congress, "you end up with a dysfunctional body," she said.

Political gerrymandering - the manipulation of district lines to entrench one party in power - has become increasingly weaponized by both parties in recent years, helped along by advances in data and mapping technology. Republicans have used the practice more effectively, however, after making major gains in statehouses in 2010.

Even before this redistricting cycle, close to half of U.S. House races were determined by margins of more than 30 percentage points.

The elimination of swing districts is especially marked when looking only at states where one party held unfettered power over redistricting.

In Texas, there were 14 congressional districts in 2020 where Joe Biden and Donald Trump were separated by fewer than 10 percentage points. The state's new Republican-drawn map includes only three such districts, leaving 35 seats where the outcome is all but assured before November's election ever takes place.

New York Democrats last week approved an aggressive map that eliminates three of the state's five competitive seats in order to give Democrats the edge in a whopping 22 of 26 districts.

Thus far, neither party has emerged from redistricting with a significant edge. Republican-controlled Florida, which has 28 seats, has not completed new lines, and lawsuits in several states could force changes to their maps.

The Reuters analysis relied on PlanScore, a mapping tool developed by the non-partisan Campaign Legal Center, as well as voting totals calculated by the Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections. The calculations exclude Kentucky because full precinct-level voting data could not be obtained.

CENTRISTS UNDER FIRE

A lack of competitive races may decrease voter turnout and lessen investment in voter outreach by the national parties in many parts of the country, electoral experts said.

Voters who turn out in primary elections tend to be further left or right than the general electorate. As a result, candidates in heavily partisan districts are incentivized to cater to their base.

"Probably the biggest effect is you really pull the rug out from under centrists in both parties," said Mark Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston. "All the candidates have to worry about is winning the primary."

In Texas' 3rd district, for instance, which Trump barely carried over Biden in 2020, two-term Republican congressman Van Taylor won by a double-digit margin in part by touting his bipartisan credentials.

Now, however, his vote last year in support of creating an independent commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters has prompted a right-wing challenge from a former county judge, Keith Self.

Republican legislators redrew the district to make it safer, transforming it from one that Trump won by a single percentage point to one he would have carried by 14. But it may also provide more of an opportunity for Self, who has argued that Taylor is not sufficiently loyal to Trump.

Texas on March 1 holds the country's first primary of the 2022 midterm election cycle.

In Illinois, Democratic lawmakers pushed through an aggressively gerrymandered map that aimed to secure 14 of the state's 17 seats. The plan merged two northern Republican districts into one heavily conservative area, prompting incumbent Adam Kinzinger, a moderate who drew Trump's ire for voting to impeach him, to retire.

In southern Illinois, the map also placed moderate incumbent Rodney Davis in a much more Republican district. Republican Congress member, Mary Miller, a far-right Trump supporter with a penchant for controversy, has announced she will take on Davis in the primary after her own district was merged with another.

Trump has already endorsed Miller, in part because Davis - who had represented a swing district - voted to certify the 2020 election results.

(Reporting by Joseph Ax and Jason Lange; Editing by Colleen Jenkins and Alistair Bell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sewage, a streaker and Tiger Woods: Waste Management Phoenix Open's most memorable moments

    The PGA tournament in Scottsdale has had its share of memorable moments over 20 years, from a streaker on the green to a waste management problem.

  • Fundraising in the Georgia governor's race: 2018 vs. 2020

    It's February in an election year, which means we've got a better picture of how much money Georgia's candidates have raised. Why it matters: It's breaking news to no one, but this year's gubernatorial race is simply on another planet than 2018's. Need we remind you that Georgia remains at the center of the political universe? Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeFlashback: In 2018, for the six month reporting period that ended Jan.

  • Russia warns UK to stop ‘pointless’ sanctions threats ahead of talks on Ukraine

    Russian ambassador to London says meetings will probably be ‘fairly short’ if UK threatens sanctions again

  • Thai wildlife group says tiger missing a leg needs help

    Forest rangers in western Thailand are searching a remote jungle on the Myanmar border hoping to rescue a wild tiger with a missing leg from an area where poachers have recently been operating. Staff from the wildlife protection organization Freeland spotted the animal earlier this week on video recorded by a remotely operated camera trap in Kanchanaburi province’s Khao Laem National Park as it was feeding on the body of a water buffalo. Freeland’s experts fear the slow-moving female — nicknamed “I-Douan,” which means “the amputated one” — is at risk from hunters or of starvation due to its likely long-term inability to catch prey.

  • No slip-ups as snowboarder wins first US gold of Beijing Games

    Snowboard cross rider Lindsey Jacobellis said her infamous fall that cost her a title in 2006 had "kept her hungry" as she won the United States' first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday.

  • ASML CEO sees no near-term danger of chip glut

    Heavy investment is needed to increase capacity in the semiconductor industry and there is no immediate danger of oversupply, the CEO of Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Wednesday. In ASML's annual report published on Wednesday CEO Peter Wennink said plans by the China, the European Union, Japan, South Korea and the United States were expected to lead to a doubling of capital expenditure in the chip industry from $150 billion in 2021. "However, we believe that the significant growth prospects of the semiconductor industry do require substantially more capacity."

  • Australian MP in emotional plea over religion bill

    Stephen Jones cites his son and late gay nephew, urging lawmakers not to rush legislation through.

  • South Shore bridges to be replaced under state spending plan

    The state infrastructure plan includes projects in Braintree, Weymouth, Norwell, Duxbury, Canton and Randolph.

  • Watch Lindsey Jacobellis Snowboard Her Way to First U.S. Gold Medal of 2022

    Watch Lindsey Jacobellis run that earned gold in the snowboard cross big finals -- finally getting the USAs first gold medal of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

  • US figure skating team wins silver medal after clutch performance by Madison Chock and Evan Bates

    With a clutch performance from Madison Chock and Evan Bates in ice dance, the U.S. won silver in the Olympic team figure skating competition.

  • Pressure builds for Biden, Democrats to move past COVID

    It's a move that would have been unthinkable last year: Weeks after a holiday surge crushed hospitals and more people died in a single month than a typical annual flu season, four Democratic governors this week declared an end date to statewide mask mandates in schools. Gov. Ned Lamont's Connecticut mandate will expire Feb. 28, followed by New Jersey on March 7, and Oregon and Delaware on March 31 -- presumably after the omicron wave has ended and case counts are low. "Democratic voters have run out of empathy for unvaccinated people dying of COVID," said Brian Stryker, a partner at Impact Research, a Democratic polling firm.

  • The Drama in This Crazy Texas Primary Explains Trump’s GOP

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/FacebookBefore he was a candidate for Congress, Christian Collins was like a lot of Republicans: Wondering if his party’s anti-immigrant message was slowly strangling its future.On the heels of Mitt Romney’s defeat in the 2012 presidential election, Collins wrote a thesis for his graduate program at Liberty University that dissected how the GOP’s rhetoric toward Hispanic immigrants affected their view of the party.“He neglected to make

  • The Canada trucker protest has become a 'nationwide insurrection', the chair of Ottawa's police board said

    The convoy is about more than just truckers. Protestors in Ottawa have let off fireworks, blocked roads, and desecrated a war memorial.

  • Tesla recalls 26,681 U.S. vehicles for windshield defrosting software error

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Tesla Inc is recalling 26,681 vehicles in the United States because a software error may result in windshield defrosting problems, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Wednesday. Tesla told U.S. regulators the error may cause a valve in the heat pump to open unintentionally and trap the refrigerant inside the evaporator. Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update to address the issue.

  • Wild 10-hole playoff needed to determine final spots in Waste Management Phoenix Open

    Ben Silverman, Etienne Papineau and Jeffrey Kang each earned a spot in the WM Phoenix Open via qualifying.

  • Donation site for Ottawa truckers' 'Freedom Convoy' protest exposed donors' data

    The donation site used by truckers in Ottawa who are currently protesting against national vaccine mandates has fixed a security lapse that exposed passports and driver licenses of donors. The Boston, Massachusetts-based donation service GiveSendGo became the primary donation service for the so-called "Freedom Convoy" last week after GoFundMe froze millions of dollars in donations, citing police reports of violence and harassment in the city. A fundraising page on GoFundMe reached about $7.9 million in donations before the crowdsourcing giant stepped in to block the campaign, prompting the fundraising effort to move to GiveSendGo, which publicly declared its support for the protest.

  • How to follow the Supreme Court nomination process

    As President Biden searches for a Supreme Court nominee to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer, legal scholar Adam White explains why this is a big deal, how it could play out politically and who some of the frontrunners could be.

  • Peloton is losing the CEO of its biggest acquisition ever

    The winds of change are blowing at Peloton.

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • GOP Sen Slammed For One Of The ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quotes

    "I have seen more than a few in my day and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Cynthia Lummis' response to the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.