Analysis-U.S. defending presidency, not trying to 'save Trump,' in recent legal moves

  • FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington
  • FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the North Carolina GOP convention dinner in Greenville
1 / 2

Analysis-U.S. defending presidency, not trying to 'save Trump,' in recent legal moves

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Garland speaks at the Department of Justice in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Joe Biden's Justice Department aimed to shield the presidency, not Donald Trump, with its latest action in a defamation case brought by a woman who accuses the former president of raping her, legal experts said.

It was one of two cases in recent weeks in which the administration took a stance shielding the Republican Trump or those who served in his administration, angering liberals in Biden's own Democratic Party.

On Monday the Justice Department under Attorney General Merrick Garland urged a court to substitute the U.S. government as the defendant in the lawsuit https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-trump-defamation-lawsuit/u-s-urges-immunity-for-trump-from-rape-accusers-lawsuit-idUSKBN29K2QY brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who accuses Trump of raping her a quarter century ago and defaming her by denying it while he was president.

That followed the department's decision last month to appeal https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-justice-department-appeals-order-faulting-former-us-attorney-general-barr-2021-05-25 a court decision faulting former Attorney General William Barr's handling of the 2019 special counsel report on Trump.

Andrew Wright, a lawyer at K&L Gates who worked on Biden's presidential transition, said in both cases "DOJ is not trying to save Trump, but protect a strong presidency and executive branch."

Other legal experts agreed the Justice Department's actions aimed to protect the office rather than the personal interests of the man holding it, an accusation it faced during the Trump administration.

"Everyone is upset about the facts of this case, which is understandable, but Garland has to think about the precedent he is setting for everyone," Randall Eliason, a former federal prosecutor who now teaches at the George Washington University Law School, said of the Carroll case.

'AT A LOSS'

Carroll's lawsuit alleges Trump defamed her when he called her a liar and said he could not have raped her because she was not his type. If the department succeeds in the case, it will likely doom her lawsuit because the government cannot be sued for defamation.

The Justice Department's brief said Trump's comments were crude and Carroll's accusations were serious, but maintained Trump had immunity from the lawsuit because he was acting within the scope of his job when he made the remarks.

The move drew immediate criticism from some former prosecutors, who said on Twitter they disagreed with the legal analysis and were disappointed to see the department shield Trump.

"Really at a loss to see how ugly comments about a woman who alleged Trump raped her decades before he became president were made 'within the scope of his employment,'" tweeted Joyce Alene, a former U.S. Attorney in Alabama. "Also at a loss to figure out why my tax $ should be used for Trump's defense."

Two weeks earlier, the department disappointed some Democrats in Congress by appealing a court decision faulting Barr’s handling of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's 2019 report on whether Trump engaged in obstruction of justice.

A group of Senate Democrats had urged Garland not to appeal the decision, saying in a letter that Barr's actions needed to be exposed.

Both legal moves have drawn criticism from lawyers, including former Justice Department attorneys, who saw Barr as too eager to protect Trump.

"DOJ took certain positions during the Trump/Barr Administration that seemed antithetical to principles of equal justice under law, and many hoped that those positions would be abandoned," said Harry Sandick, a former federal prosecutor now in private practice in New York. "With this decision, and the decision to appeal the decision on the Mueller report, it appears that DOJ will defend many of those positions."

But Bradley Moss, a national security lawyer in Washington who has litigated against both the Trump and Biden administrations, said the two cases showed the department operating in an apolitical way.

Moss said Garland deserves credit for reversing course in other legal fights, noting that in February the Justice Department voluntarily dropped a lawsuit accusing a former aide to Trump's wife, Melania Trump, of violating a White House nondisclosure agreement by publishing a tell-all memoir about the former first lady.

"What we are seeing here is the department making decisions in these cases the way it is supposed to be done: based on the law and merit, and not based on personal grievances," Moss said.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • New administration, but Justice Department still arguing Trump can’t be held liable in defamation suit

    Donald Trump cannot be held personally liable for “crude" and “disrespectful” remarks he made while president about a woman who accused him of rape, Justice Department lawyers said Monday in arguing for him to be replaced by the United States as defendant in a defamation lawsuit.

  • Justice Department trying to defend Trump in defamation lawsuit

    The Justice Department is looking to defend former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit stemming from a rape allegation. While in office, Mr. Trump accused columnist E. Jean Carroll of lying when she wrote in a 2019 book that he attacked her in the 1990s, and Carroll sued him for defamation. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined CBSN to discuss.

  • Welcome to the yoga mom capital of California, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex call home

    "I try very hard not to pay attention to who anybody is," says the clerk at the children's boutique. In Montecito, California, that is sometimes quite a task. This little shop, with its artfully arranged chaos of cosy pastel products, has ushered many famous athletes, musicians and other celebrities through its doors, even if they occasionally exit into a storm of lenses. The clerk asks that the store not be named so as not to encourage the paparazzi. To locals, Montecito was a natural place for

  • The New #1 Netflix Show Looks Bizarre—But It Has a 98% Score on Rotten Tomatoes

    This brand-new Netflix series, Sweet Tooth , is a prime example of why you shouldn’t judge a show based on its cover photo. Although the poster looks terrifying, it’s...

  • Celtics coaching candidates: Becky Hammon, Kara Lawson would be game-changing hires

    The Celtics have a chance to make history if they hire Becky Hammon or Kara Lawson as their next head coach, and that fact isn't lost on new boss Brad Stevens, writes our Chris Forsberg.

  • Ellie Kemper Apologizes for Participating in St. Louis Ball With ‘Unquestionably Racist’ Past

    Rachel Luna/GettyActress Ellie Kemper has apologized for her 1999 participation in a St. Louis, Missouri ball that has a deep-rooted history of racism, saying she “unequivocally deplores, denounces, and rejects white supremacy.”The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star finally spoke out on Monday, more than a week after the controversy—sparked by unearthed newspaper clippings and photos of her at the Veiled Prophet Ball—erupted on social media. Then a 19-year-old Princeton University student from a pro

  • Burger King takes aim at Chick-fil-A with donation to LGBTQ group

    The chain took a not-so-subtle jab at its competitor by saying "during #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good!"

  • Jack Black poses for graduation shot with students

    The actor posed with students who were taking graduation photos at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, California.

  • White House announces task force on supply bottlenecks caused by pandemic, economic shutdowns

    President Biden will announce a new task force today to focus on the supply chain disruptions created by the pandemic and economic shutdowns, according to administration officials.Why it matters: By naming Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack to the new task force, Biden is trying to ensure that the economy reopens as smoothly as possible as more Americans return to work. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Mar

  • Tennessee woman fired gun at SUV carrying family of 6, authorities say

    A Tennessee woman has been arrested and charged for firing a gun at an SUV carrying a family of six, according to Missouri police.

  • Oregon legislative employees' historic union vote could pave way for nation

    Oregon's state legislative employees made history by becoming the first in the nation to unionize, and labor experts are predicting it will have major ripple effects across the country. With a vote of 75-31 on May 28, staffers for state legislators, employees who work at the state Capitol offices in Salem and other public employees joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 89. According to the state employees who spoke with ABC News, they will now negotiate a contract on various issues, including wages and scheduling for 180 staff members.

  • These 4 Ovens Let You Make Restaurant-Quality Pizza at Home

    Ditch delivery and make high quality homemade pizza using these methods instead

  • Canadian police: Muslim family targeted in attack

    Police in London, Ontario, say a driver plowed a pickup truck into a family of five, killing four of them and seriously injuring the other in an attack that targeted the victims because they were Muslims. (June 7)

  • Trump impeachment lawyer defending man in Capitol riot

    A lawyer who defended former President Donald Trump during his impeachment trial against a charge of inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol is now representing a man charged alongside other members and associates of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group in the Jan. 6 attack. Michael van der Veen, a Philadelphia-based attorney, filed a motion this week to appear in Washington D.C.'s federal court to represent Jason Dolan, a Florida man recently added to the Department of Justice's largest conspiracy case stemming from the deadly riot. Van der Veen was part of the team that represented Trump during his historic second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate that resulted in the former president's acquittal earlier this year.

  • Chrystul Kizer, Sex Trafficking Victim Accused Of Killing Alleged Abuser, Will Be Allowed To Use 'Affirmative Defense' Argument

    A Wisconsin woman accused of killing her alleged abuser when she was a teen has won an appeal to employ an “affirmative defense” law in her case. Chrystul Kizer, 20, was 17 when she allegedly shot Randall Volar III, 34, to death before setting his home ablaze in 2018. An appeals court sided with Kizer on Wednesday, ruling that she can now utilize the state's “affirmative defense” law in her trial, WTMJ in Milwaukee reports. That means she can now argue that her actions were a “direct result” of

  • FEC Finally Exposes an Attempt to Trick Hillary Clinton Supporters Out of Their Votes in 2016

    Chip Somodevilla/GettyAn international team of 4chan shitposters created a fake Hillary Clinton website in 2016 designed to make people think they could vote over the internet, sparking a Federal Election Commission investigation into whether the effort was linked to Russian election meddling, according to an FEC General Counsel’s investigation filed in May 2020.After dragging its feet on the nearly five-year-long investigation, the FEC has finally published its answer: it (probably) wasn’t the

  • How Can We Escape the COVID-19 Vaccine Culture Wars?

    On Friday, March 19, my wife and I got in our cars to drive an hour south of our home in Franklin, Tennessee, a prosperous suburb of Nashville. In Franklin it was hard. Drive an hour south—to more rural Tennessee—and it was easy.

  • U.S. stocks advance in late trading as investors look for inflation clues

    Stocks advanced Tuesday afternoon as investors remained in a wait-and-see mode ahead of another round of inflation data later in the week, while the U.S. economy recovers but equity market valuations remain high.

  • Dow Jones Trades Near Breakeven After Paring Earlier Loss; New Economic Data Show U.S. Labor Shortages

    The Dow Jones traded near breakeven in today's market after paring an earlier loss. Over the past hour, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq also traded in the black.

  • U.S. military says Afghanistan withdrawal is 50% complete

    The U.S. has withdrawn more than 50% of its forces and equipment from Afghanistan, U.S. Central Command estimated in an update Tuesday.Why it matters: President Biden announced in April that the U.S. would begin the process of withdrawing all forces from Afghanistan starting May 1, with the goal of finishing by Sept. 11. CENTCOM said Tuesday that it would no longer be updating the specific percentage of its withdrawal, citing security reasons.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Market