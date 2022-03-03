Analysis-U.S. House panel's push for Trump criminal charges may fall flat

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds rally in Iowa
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jan Wolfe
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

By Jan Wolfe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump appears unlikely to face federal criminal charges for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss despite a U.S. congressional committee's court filing accusing him of illegal conduct, according to legal experts.

"I'm not sure the Justice Department is even investigating this criminally," said Ankush Khardori, a former trial lawyer for the Justice Department's anti-fraud unit. "That's the open question."

Republican businessman-turned-politican Trump may have committed multiple felonies in his effort to overturn his loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a House of Representatives investigative committee stated in a court filing on Wednesday. The Democratic-led committee was formed to investigate last year's Capitol attack by a mob of Trump supporters who tried to block formal congressional certification of Biden's victory.

The committee lacks the power to bring criminal charges on its own. But the filing suggests that later this year it will formally urge the Justice Department to carry out a criminal investigation of Trump - a step known as a "criminal referral," said University of Minnesota law professor Alan Rozenshtein, a former Justice Department national security lawyer.

Rozenshtein called the filing "a preview for a criminal referral," adding: "It would be strange for the committee to take this step and then pull its punches."

The committee said in the filing that Trump potentially engaged in conspiracy to defraud the United States and may have obstructed an official proceeding.

Trump in a statement on Thursday accused the committee of being politically motivated and trying to prevent him from running for president again.

Justice Department officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The committee revealed the findings in a legal brief arguing that it should be allowed access to thousands of emails sent by John Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on a plan to try to invalidate election results in key states. Eastman sued the committee in December, seeking to block a subpoena requesting that he turn over the emails.

While the filing is a major development, Garland has long appeared hesitant to charge Trump, and the committee's latest revelations may not change the attorney general's thinking, Rozenshtein said.

'NIGHTMARE SCENARIO'

"We've seen Garland proceed very cautiously - to the chagrin of many Democrats," said Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles.

"It would be a monumental thing for our nation if the Justice Department charged a former president with a crime of undermining our democracy," Levinson added. "There could be a lot of evidence, but the Justice Department is not going to do it unless they have crossed every 't' and dotted every 'i.'"

A "nightmare scenario" for Garland would be charging Trump and then failing to secure a conviction, Rozenshtein said.

"If you are going to prosecute a politician, especially someone like Trump, you want to do it on the strongest possible grounds," Rozenshtein said.

The Justice Department is investigating the Capitol riot and has charged about 750 people in connection with the violence.

"We will follows the facts wherever they lead," Garland said in a January speech marking the anniversary of the attack, adding that he "remains committed to holding all Jan. 6 perpetrators, at any level, accountable under law."

Asked in February if the department had any concerns about bringing charges against a former president, Garland said he could not answer a hypothetical question and would not talk about whether or not it has ongoing investigations.

There is little indication that the department is focusing on Trump's inner circle, Khardori said.

"All the public indicators suggest there is not a concerted investigation into this part of what went into January 6 - the non-violent machinations," Khardori added.

Trump and his allies have made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud.

Khardori said it appears that the Justice Department is letting prosecutors at the state level and congressional investigators take the lead in investigating Trump's efforts to stay in power.

Under U.S. law, crimes such as fraud and conspiracy require proof of criminal intent - known as "mens rea," or a guilty mind. Demonstrating that Trump had such intent may be difficult, according to Rozenshtein.

"That doesn't mean that Trump can't be held liable, but it does add an interesting wrinkle that any prosecutor would need to think through," Rozenshtein said.

(Reporting by Jan Wolfe in Washington; additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Will Dunham and Scott Malone)

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Capitol riot panel says Trump may have engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday said former President Donald Trump may have engaged in criminal conduct in his bid to overturn his election defeat. In a court filing — one of the U.S. House of Represenative's Select Committee's most detailed releases of findings yet — the panel said Trump potentially engaged in conspiracy to defraud the United States and may have obstructed an official proceeding. The Select Committee's members have previously said they will consider passing along evidence of criminal conduct by Trump to the U.S. Justice Department.

  • Former Trump spokesman speaking to Jan. 6 panel: reports

    Former Trump White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere is reportedly set to testify before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.Multiple outlets reported that Deere, who served in the Trump White House for roughly three years, was scheduled to speak with the House panel on Thursday. He is currently serving as deputy chief of staff for communications for Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.).The committee...

  • Anger and insults: Documents show DOJ pushed back bluntly at Trump effort

    Court records filed by the House Jan. 6 committee reveal new details about the "blunt and direct" language used in a January 2021 meeting at the White House as then-President Trump weighed firing Justice Department leaders who would not carry out an investigation into his baseless claims of voter fraud.Trump's pressure campaign at the Department of Justice (DOJ) has been a key focus for the select committee, which Wednesday night alleged the...

  • Jan. 6 panel sees evidence of Trump 'criminal conspiracy'

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol said Wednesday for the first time that its evidence suggests crimes may have been committed by former President Donald Trump and his associates in the failed effort to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. Trump and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the Electoral College, the House committee said in a court filing. Trump and those working with him spread false information about the outcome of the presidential election and pressured state officials to overturn the results, potentially violating multiple federal laws, the panel said.

  • Delphi retirees' fix could cost $1 billion, Biden's support for measure unclear

    U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee is introducing legislation that would restore full pensions for salaried workers at the auto supplier formerly based in Troy.

  • Court documents reveal Pence team's exasperation with Trump

    Hundreds of pages of court documents filed by the House Jan. 6 committee offer new details about the extent of the Trump team's pressure campaign on former Vice President Pence as they unsuccessfully pushed numerous tactics to convince him to buck his ceremonial duty to certify the 2020 election results.The evidence, filed late Wednesday as part of a court case to compel the release of documents from Trump campaign attorney John Eastman, was...

  • OnPolitics: Jan. 6 panel says Trump engaged in criminal conspiracy

    A court filing released Wednesday describes efforts by ex-president Donald Trump and allies to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

  • Top Trump hotel executive leaving company

    Eric Danziger, a top executive for former President Trump's hotel brand, has stepped down from his position with the company, The New York Times reported. In an email sent on Wednesday, Danziger wrote to colleagues that he leaving for a new position as a chief executive of Braintree Group, a company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, where his son is an employee. At Braintree, Danziger, 67, will oversee a broader array of businesses, including mid-...

  • LETTER: Does Matt Gaetz have sympathy for anyone but himself?

    How can Rep. Matt Gaetz possibly make jokes while innocent people, including children, are being killed?

  • Arizona Senate censured Wendy Rogers. Good. But it should kick her out

    Wendy Rogers should be thrown out of the Arizona Senate. No one calling for political enemies to be hanged on 'gallows' deserves to serve.

  • Forget Hillary’s emails. John Eastman’s emails could get Donald Trump indicted | Opinion

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol tipped its hand on Wednesday in a U.S. federal district court filing in Orange County, California.

  • For the first time, Jan. 6 committee alleges Trump, others engaged in criminal conspiracy to overturn election

    The committee's extraordinary filing was part of its continuing legal effort to force former Trump legal adviser John Eastman to disclose documents.

  • WH says opening the Keystone XL pipeline would not offset a Russian oil ban

    Responding to questions about whether the U.S. should stop importing Russian oil, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said restarting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline would do nothing to increase oil production in the short term.

  • Takeaways as Jan. 6 panel eyes Trump 'criminal conspiracy'

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol has previewed some of its findings in a federal court filing, and investigators for the first time said they have enough evidence to suggest then-President Donald Trump committed crimes. The committee has interviewed more than 650 witnesses as it investigates the violent siege by Trump supporters, the worst attack on the Capitol in more than two centuries. In the 221-page filing, the panel said it has evidence that the defeated Republican president and his associates engaged in a “criminal conspiracy” to prevent Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

  • Sen. Ron Johnson accuses CDC of making ‘false statement’ on mask mandate study, demands information

    Sen. Ron Johnson sent a letter to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Wednesday demanding information related to a mask mandate study.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ and No. 1 Troll Blasted With Fresh U.S. Sanctions

    (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)The White House announced a new wave of sanctions targeting Russian elites, oligarchs, and their families Thursday, in an attempt to further isolate Russia from international travel and financial systems as Russia wages war in Ukraine.The sanctions go after high profile targets in Russia, including Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, who the White House called out for amplifying and spreading Putin’s propaganda, and Yevgeniy Prigozhin

  • U.S. to ramp up staffing at Havana Embassy to process some visas

    The U.S. Embassy in Havana announced on Thursday it would ramp up staffing and resume some visa processing several years after the Trump administration slashed personnel at the facility following a spate of unexplained health incidents. The top U.S. diplomat in Havana, Timothy Zuñiga-Brown, made the announcement at a news conference, confirming a Reuters report from Monday. The deployment of additional consular officers to Havana, a result of President Joe Biden's ongoing review of Cuba policy, will begin to address a more than four-year backlog of requests for immigration visas by Cubans with family in the United States.

  • Kevin McCarthy Dodges On Punishing Members Over White Nationalist Conference

    The House GOP leader condemned the conference but not Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar for speaking.

  • Trump accused of ‘criminal’ attempt to overturn election. How bad could it get for the ex-president?

    January 6 committee’s court filing lays out path ahead for riot investigation

  • Key witness in Georgia's Trump investigation: I'm 'emotionally torn' about the case

    A critical witness in a Georgia criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election said he is “emotionally torn” about the case, fearing that a potential prosecution could end up reinforcing the former president’s status as a “martyr.”