Analysis-U.S. Senate Democrats' bill will make mark on climate, healthcare costs

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Morgan
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kyrsten Sinema
    Kyrsten Sinema
    United States senator from Arizona
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    President of the United States since 2021
  • Joe Manchin
    United States Senator from West Virginia
  • Chuck Schumer
    Chuck Schumer
    American politician

By David Morgan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The $430 billion climate change, healthcare and tax bill passed by the U.S. Senate on Saturday delivers a major win for Democrats, and will help reduce the carbon emissions that drive climate change while also cutting costs for the elderly.

Democrats hope the bill, which they pushed through the Senate over united Republican opposition, will boost their chances in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, when Republicans are favored to recapture the majority in at least one chamber of Congress.

The package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, is a dramatically scaled-back version of a prior bill backed by Democratic President Joe Biden that was blocked by maverick Senate Democrats Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema as too expensive.

"It's what the American people want," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told reporters. "We're prioritizing the middle class, working families, those struggling to get to the middle class, instead of what Republicans do: prioritize those at the very top."

The Senate's partisan 51-50 vote, with the tiebreaking vote coming from Vice President Kamala Harris, sends the legislation on to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, which is expected to pass it on Friday, after which Biden could sign it into law.

Republicans blasted the bill as a spending "wish list" that they argued would hurt an economy weighed down by inflation, saying it would kill jobs, raise energy costs and undermine growth at a time when the economy is facing a potential recession.

"Senate Democrats are misreading the American people's outrage as a mandate for yet another reckless taxing-and-spending spree," top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell said on Saturday. "Democrats want to ram through hundreds of billions of dollars in tax hikes and hundreds of billions of dollars in reckless spending -- and for what?"

About half of Americans -- some 49% -- support the bill, including 69% of Democrats and 34% of Republicans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Aug. 3 and 4. The most popular element of the bill is giving Medicare the power to negotiate drug prices, which 71% of respondents support, including 68% of Republicans.

Economists, who say the legislation could help the Federal Reserve combat inflation, do not expect a sizeable impact on the economy in coming months.

CLIMATE FOCUS

With $370 billion in climate-focused spending, it would become the most consequential climate change bill ever passed by Congress.

The bill offers businesses and families billions in incentives to encourage purchases of electric vehicles and energy-efficient appliances, as well as to spur new investments in wind and solar power that would double the amount of new, clean electricity-generating capacity coming online in the United States by 2024, according to modeling by the Repeat Project at Princeton University.

That would help put the U.S. on course to meet its pledge to slash its greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 below 2005 levels, made at last year's Glasgow climate summit.

While environmental groups largely embraced the bill, they noted that compromises secured by Manchin, who represents coal-producing West Virginia, would prolong U.S. use of fossil fuels.

Those provisions include rules that would only allow the federal government to authorize new wind and solar energy developments on federal land when it is also auctioning rights to drill for oil and natural gas.

DRUG COSTS

The legislation would lower drug costs for the government, employers and patients, said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Medicare program at the Kaiser Family Foundation.

"Perhaps the biggest effect would be for people with prescription drug coverage through Medicare," she said.

A key change is the provision allowing the federal Medicare health plan for older and disabled Americans to negotiate lower prescription drug prices.

The pharmaceutical industry says price negotiation would stifle innovation. Negotiated prices for 10 of the costliest drugs for Medicare would apply starting in 2026, with that number rising until it caps at 20 a year in 2029.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates Medicare would save $101.8 billion over 10 years by negotiating drug prices.

The provision also introduces a $2,000 annual cap on out-of-pocket costs for the elderly through the Medicare program.

TAX PROVISIONS

The bill also imposes a new excise tax on stock buybacks, a late change after Sinema raised objections over another provision that would have imposed new levies on carried interest, currently a tax loophole for hedge fund and private equity financiers. The provision was dropped.

The excise tax is expected to raise an additional $70 billion in tax revenue per year, lawmakers said. That is more than the carried interest provision had been forecast to raise.

A report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office released prior to that last change estimated the measure would reduce the federal deficit by a net $101.5 billion over the next decade.

That was about one-third of the $300 billion in deficit reduction predicted by Senate Democrats, but excluded a projected $204 billion revenue gain from increased Internal Revenue Service enforcement.

(Reporting by David Morgan, additional reporting by Valerie Volcovici and Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Scott Malone and Jonathan Oatis)

Recommended Stories

  • Uganda LGBT rights: Government shuts down key advocacy group

    Sexual Minorities Uganda (Smug) decried the move as a 'witch hunt' targeting the LGBT community.

  • SUV drives into Native American parade in New Mexico

    On Thursday, a large SUV drove through a Native American parade in western New Mexico, causing multiple injuries. Police have taken the driver into custody.

  • Senate Votes To Proceed On Democrats’ Climate, Health And Tax Package

    The Senate on Saturday voted to advance a $700 billion package to address climate change, curb the rising cost of prescription drugs and extend Affordable Care Act benefits. The bill also will make a number of changes to the tax code, including the establishment of a 15% corporate minimum tax, intended to target major conglomerates […]

  • The Best Cities To Retire on $2,000 a Month

    You're planning to retire in the not-so-distant future, which means you'll be living on a fixed income. Therefore, you're looking for a new hometown where you can enjoy life while stretching your...

  • Senate parliamentarian gives green light to most of Democrats' drug pricing plan

    The Senate parliamentarian has signed off on key climate and health care provisions in the Democrats' major spending bill. The rulings from Elizabeth MacDonough, the chamber's non-partisan rule keeper, come before an expected vote Saturday afternoon to begin debate on the $739 billion climate, health care and tax package titled the "Inflation Reduction Act." Democrats are using a fast-track process known as reconciliation to pass the bill through a simple majority vote.

  • Carroll man convicted of choking man, shooting woman after house party argument

    Prosecutors say Antonio Thurman got into a fight with another man at a party last September.

  • Oil Tank Fire in Matanzas Threatens Cuba Power Supply

    A lightning strike started a significant fire at an oil tank in Matanzas, Cuba, on Friday, August 5, according to officials.Matanzas government officials reported that 77 people were injured from the fire and those in serious or critical condition were receiving medical treatment. The President’s Office reported that 17 firefighters who “were in the closest area trying to prevent the spread” of the fire were not accounted for as of Saturday.The fire threatened power supply for the island, which was already experiencing an energy crisis which spurred government scheduled power outages that began the previous week, reports said.Footage released by the Ministry of Energy of Cuba shows heavy smoke emerging from two of the oil tanks at the plant. Credit: Cuba Ministry of Energy via Storyful

  • Democrats advance the Inflation Reduction Act, setting up Senate 'vote-a-rama'

    Senate Democrats passed their first procedural vote on the Inflation Reduction Act on Saturday. Vice President Kamala Harris cast the tie-breaking vote. Now, Republicans and Democrats have up to 10 hours each to debate the spending bill, though it's not yet clear how much of the allotted debate time each side will use.

  • The Oldest Rye on the Market Has Arrived, and It Lives Up to Its Age

    Lock Stock & Barrel's 21-year-old bottle wears its age well.

  • Conor McGregor teases MMA retirement ahead of acting debut in Road House remake

    The former UFC champion is set to star in a remake of the 1980s action film alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

  • Analysis-Why the banks financing Musk's Twitter deal are unlikely to be able to help him walk away

    The banks that agreed to finance Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of Twitter Inc have a financial incentive to help the world's richest person walk away but would face long legal odds, according to people close to the deal and corporate law experts. Twitter has sued Musk to force him to complete the transaction, dismissing his claim that the San Francisco-based company misled him about the number of spam accounts on its social media platform as buyer's remorse in the wake of a plunge in technology stocks. The Delaware Court of Chancery, where the dispute between the two sides is being litigated, has set a high bar for acquirers being allowed to abandon their deals, and most legal experts have said the arguments in the case favor Twitter.

  • Israel, militants trade fire as Gaza death toll climbs to 24

    Israeli airstrikes flattened homes in Gaza on Saturday and Palestinian rocket barrages into southern Israel persisted for a second day, raising fears of another major escalation in the Mideast conflict. Gaza’s health ministry said 24 people had been killed so far in the coastal strip, including six children. The fighting began with Israel’s killing of a senior commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in a wave of strikes Friday that Israel said were meant to prevent an imminent attack.

  • VinFast hiring 8,000 additional employees to boost production

    Vietnam's VinFast is looking to hire 8,000 more employees for its electric-vehicle plant in Vietnam as it ramps up production to deliver its first battery-powered SUVs to the United States by the end of this year, the company said. VinFast, a unit of Vietnam's biggest conglomerate Vingroup, currently employs 6,000 people in total. "New recruitments are for VinFast's production expansion," the company said in a Facebook post on its verified account announcing the hiring for its plant in Haiphong, Vietnam.

  • Gazans said they got 15 minute warning before Israeli strikes destroyed homes

    As Israel's campaign against the militant Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza moved into its second day on Saturday, residents of houses targeted for destruction said they were given 15 minutes warning to evacuate. "What can we do with 15 minutes?" said 68-year-old Nadia Shamalakh, who cares for four disabled sons and daughters in Gaza. The Israeli military said a number of houses doubling as either Islamic Jihad weapons depots or command and control centres for the group were hit on Saturday.

  • North Korea calls Pelosi 'destroyer of international peace'

    North Korea on Saturday called U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi “the worst destroyer of international peace and stability,” accusing her of inciting anti-North Korea sentiment and enraging China during her Asian tour earlier this week. Pelosi traveled to South Korea after visiting Taiwan, which had prompted China to launch military exercises including missile strike training in waters near the self-governed island. China views Taiwan as part of its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

  • AP Top Stories August 6 P

    Here’s the latest for Saturday, August 6: Senate rules referee weakens Dem drug plan in economic bill; Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after strikes; Biden tests negative for COVID; 17 missing, dozens hurt as fire rages in Cuban oil tank farm.

  • Sinema among top private equity cash recipients as she removed billionaire tax loophole from Manchin bill

    Sen. Kyrsten Sinema removed the carried interest provision included in Democrats' inflation bill, a victory for private equity interests that have poured large sums into her campaign.

  • Deputies warn about juror duty scam in Catawba County

    Catawba County sheriff’s deputies are warning people of a jury scam going around the county where callers ask for money on Green Dot cards,

  • All 50 Senate Democrats reach agreement on Manchin's Inflation Reduction Act, Schumer says, saving Biden's agenda

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday evening said Democrats reached an agreement on the party's economic agenda.

  • 15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security

    The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...