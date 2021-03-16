Analysis: U.S. stimulus should be more boon than bane for struggling Europe

FILE PHOTO: The financial district with Germany's Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank is pictured in Frankfurt
Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
·4 min read

By Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The Biden administration's $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery package should, on balance, prove a boon for Europe, far outweighing the short-term market turbulence that has already cornered the European Central Bank into printing even more money.

The stimulus is forecast to accelerate growth in the world's biggest economy to 6.5% this year and transatlantic trade means the euro zone should enjoy a windfall from it well into next year.

But there is a major proviso: that Europe finally speeds up its vaccination programme, gets the pandemic under control, and translates its own fiscal response into rapid action.

Europe’s economic recovery is lagging that of the United States, and moves this week to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine over as yet unproven safety concerns could increase vaccine hesitancy and possibly lengthen lockdowns.

PROS AND CONS

For investors, the bond market headaches have stolen the spotlight. Better U.S. prospects have pushed up borrowing costs on both sides of the Atlantic and risk choking off recovery in the euro area, which is still mostly in lockdown.

This forced the ECB to expand its stimulus measures last week and step up pressure on governments to hurry up with their budget response, specifically a 750 billion euro ($900 billion) joint EU fund awaiting disbursement.

It should be worth it, though, and could mean less rather than more work for the ECB over time.

Faster U.S. growth means more imports of European goods, and could also put upward pressure on the dollar, which functions as de facto monetary stimulus in Europe, supporting inflation and making European exports more competitive.

Stronger U.S. fundamentals also widen the spread between U.S. and European borrowing costs, which should depress the euro and push global commodity prices higher in euro terms.

This, in turn, should help the ECB in its long-term quest of reviving inflation.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The European Union's exports equal around a fifth of the bloc's GDP and, even after a big drop in activity last year, it still generated a 150 billion euro ($180 billion) trade surplus with the United States. The Biden recovery programme can only help.

"We get somewhere between 0.3 percentage points, and if you're optimistic, 0.5 percentage points of additional GDP," said Barclays economist Christian Keller.

The relative strength of the euro was expected to be a drag on growth this year but the new realities could turn this around.

"It’s very difficult to see an appreciation of the euro in this environment," UniCredit economist Erik Nielsen said.

"It’s certainly a possibility that you get a situation in the next quarter or so that the U.S. takes off and Europe still can’t get vaccination going," he said. "Then you could see $1.15-$1.16."

Euro depreciation could also neutralise the impact of rising U.S. yields on the euro zone yield curve.

The euro now trades around $1.19, well off highs above $1.23 at the start of the year but still 10% stronger than before the pandemic.

INFLATION

Better U.S. growth could also help the ECB via higher global inflation, a relief for a central bank that has undershot its target for what it considers healthy annual price growth for a decade and now faces credibility questions.

Commodity prices are up 16% since the start of the year and now trade near 2-1/2-year highs on expectations of a surge in growth.

While the ECB tends to look past such cyclical increases, persistently high commodity prices will eventually seep into underlying inflation, raising overall annual price growth towards its target of just under 2.0%.

NOT TOO SLOW, NOT TOO FAST

For Europe to enjoy these benefits, it first needs to get the pandemic under control as lockdowns will throttle the economy, dulling the impact of any stimulus.

"If the reason for Europe's slow growth is lack of control of the pandemic, it could very well do what happened in the U.S. when we had our fiscal stimulus last year - that it just led to an increase in savings or frustrated demand," said Alan Auerbach, an economics professor at UC Berkeley.

U.S. overheating is also a real risk, which could hurt Europe just as its recovery gathers pace.

Various stimulus measures over the past year are equivalent in value to around a quarter of U.S. annual GDP. Once the economy fully reopens, that extra cash along with pent-up savings could push growth too high and force the Fed to tighten policy quickly.

But even that would offer a silver lining for the euro zone, through a much weaker euro and more exports.

"If that happens, it may not be good for U.S. policy, taking account of inflation and all that, but it should be very good for Europe in terms of spillover," Auerbach said. ($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(Writing by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa; Editing by Mark John and Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • California Governor Says He'll Nominate Black Woman To Senate If Feinstein Retires

    There are now no Black women in the U.S. Senate since Kamala Harris became vice president.

  • UN court 'regrets' Kenya snub in Somalia case

    The UN's top court allowed Somalia's case to go ahead in a long-running maritime dispute with Kenya Monday, saying it regretted Nairobi's refusal to attend.

  • Southwest Airlines Provides Operational And Financial Business Update; Shares Gain

    Shares of Southwest Airlines jumped nearly 1.8% on Monday to close at $62.10 after the world’s largest low-cost carrier airline announced an operational and financial update on its business. Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) passenger demand and operating revenues were in-line with the company’s expectations for February, thanks to an improvement in leisure passenger bookings. Following this, the company forecasts operating revenues for March to decline 15% to 20% year-over-year, better than the prior assumption of 20% to 30%, on an expected rise in passenger traffic and fare. For April, the company projects revenues to decline 45% to 55% compared to 2019. Southwest Airlines anticipates capacity for the first quarter of 2021 to decline about 35% year-over-year. Being cautious in the current uncertain demand environment, the company continues to plan for multiple capacity scenarios. Southwest Airlines will continue to monitor demand and booking trends and adjust capacity, as deemed necessary, on an ongoing basis, the company said. For the first quarter of 2021, the company projects economic fuel costs to be in the range of $1.65 to $1.75 per gallon, up from the prior range of $1.60 to $1.70. The outlook revision comes on the heels of the company’s existing fuel derivative contracts and market prices as of March 11, 2021. (See Southwest Airlines stock analysis on TipRanks) Additionally, Southwest Airlines continues to expect total operating expenses to decrease in the range of 15%-20% year-over-year, which excludes fuel and oil expenses and special items. The average core cash burn is likely to be $14 million per day, better than the prior assumption of $15 million. The decrease is mainly due to improving operating revenue trends, which has mostly mitigated the impact of higher fuel prices. Recently, Citigroup analyst Stephen Trent increased the stock’s price target to $50 (19.5% downside potential) from $40 and maintained a Hold rating. Trent “applied a higher early cycle target multiple to the shares, which considers markets pricing in a recovery more efficiently and quickly versus the speed at which earnings estimates can change.” Wall Street analysts are cautiously optimistic about the stock. The Moderate Buy consensus rating breaks down into 9 Buy ratings, 2 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating. The average analyst price target stands at $60 and implies downside potential of 3.4% to current levels. Shares have rallied almost 38% so far this year. Related News: Aegion Gets New Buyout Offer For An Undisclosed Sum; Shares Pop 12.4% Equity Lifestyle Bumps Up Quarterly Dividend By 5.8%; Street Sees 10% Upside Sesen Bio’s Quarterly Loss Meet Analysts’ Expectations More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: Resonant 4Q Bottom Line Disappoints; Street Remains Bullish Mr. Cooper Group Inks $500M Deal To Sell Title365; Shares Gain 4% Fair Isaac To Buy Back $500M In Stock; Shares Spike 5% MGM Growth Properties Ramps Up Quarterly Dividend By 1.5%; Shares Gain

  • Syrian president decrees financial stimulus amid crisis

    Amid sharp economic decline, Syrian President Bashar Assad issued a decree on Tuesday granting hundreds of thousands of public sector workers and soldiers a one-time financial stimulus, equivalent to an average monthly salary. The stimulus — the third since October — comes as the national currency is crashing, now at more than 4,000 Syrian pounds to the dollar on the black market, compared to 700 a year ago. The official rate for the dollar is fixed at 1,256 Syrian pounds for $1.

  • Canada sure that all COVID-19 vaccines are safe, including AstraZeneca doses - PM

    Canadian health experts are sure all COVID-19 vaccines being administered in the country are safe, including those made by AstraZeneca PLC, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told reporters on Monday. Germany became the latest in a number of European nations that have stopped using AstraZeneca doses on Monday after reports of recipients falling ill. "Our health experts ... collect data continuously and they assure us that all the vaccines offered in Canada are safe and effective, including those from AstraZeneca," Trudeau told a televised news conference in Montreal.

  • Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo

    Japan and the United States joined forces Tuesday to criticize China's “coercion and aggression" in Asia as senior ministers from both countries held their first in-person talks since President Joe Biden took office in January. Aside from the sharp rhetoric aimed at Beijing, the meeting in Tokyo and a planned stop next in Seoul are as much an effort by the Biden administration to reassure worried allies in Asia after four years of occasionally confrontational dealings with the Trump administration. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, after holding the so-called “two plus two” security talks with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Japanese counterparts —Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi — said democracy and human rights in the region are being challenged and the United States will push with its partners for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

  • Europe seeks alliance with U.S. to tackle aviation emissions

    The European Union wants to work with the U.S. government to curb aviation's contribution to climate change, including through possible pollution standards on jet fuel, a senior European Commission official said on Tuesday. The EU has said every sector must contribute to its goal of eliminating its net emissions of the greenhouse gases causing climate change by 2050. That includes aviation, whose global emissions increased over the past two decades until the COVID-19 pandemic grounded flights and caused a temporary drop in pollution last year.

  • How China’s Devastating Microsoft Hack Puts Us All at Risk

    Michael Borgers/GettyBy Matthew BrazilDuring World War II, the Chinese communists cultivated opium in their base area and trafficked it into Japanese-occupied cities. Mao Zedong’s man in charge was one of the biggest master spies of the period, Li Kenong. Though Mao later regretted cultivating the “special product,” which he called “that certain thing,” the drug caused disruption in the enemy rear and benefited the Red-area economy.Now it seems to be applying the same strategy in the West’s rear area, causing disruptions to online systems and simultaneously benefiting the Chinese economy with viruses and worms used to steal information from computer systems worldwide. The latest simultaneous exploit against thousands of organizations, disclosed on March 2, was dubbed the Microsoft Exchange hack, exploiting servers that manage email systems. The hack allows perpetrators to read messages of selected targets and then venture deeper into infected networks.Over 60,000 organizations in the U.S. and at least 280,000 users worldwide using Microsoft Exchange for their email were hacked between Feb. 26 and March 3, according to Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The organizations include defense contractors, universities, state and local governments, policy think tanks, infectious disease researchers, and businesses: anyone that chose to use Microsoft Exchange for their email service.This is the real deal. If your organization runs an OWA server exposed to the internet, assume compromise between 02/26-03/03. Check for 8 character aspx files in C:\\inetpub\wwwroot\aspnet_client\system_web\. If you get a hit on that search, you’re now in incident response mode. https://t.co/865Q8cc1Rm— Chris Krebs (@C_C_Krebs) March 5, 2021 The unidentified organization behind the hack, assessed by Microsoft to be a Chinese state-sponsored entity, is known by the code name HAFNIUM. The hack has enabled unauthorized access to entire email systems and follow-on access to connected databases that store classified information, trade secrets, the wide range of other proprietary information, and personally identifiable information such as names, addresses, Social Security numbers, and so on that is useful for identity theft.Named after a chemical element discovered in 1923, HAFNIUM is a new activity and not yet clearly identified to the point where it would receive a cryptonym such as “TURBINE PANDA”—the name given to the cyber espionage activities at the infamous Jiangsu State Security Bureau.TURBINE PANDA is linked to the 2014 OPM hack, another massive data breach, and to the case of Yanjun Xu, the State Security officer extradited to the U.S. from Belgium for attempted theft of GE advanced jet engine technology.Bad actors in China and beyond, whether working on behalf of intelligence services or criminal organizations, are expected to rapidly develop HAFNIUM “proof of concept exploits,” i.e. to show that they can use the vulnerability to burrow into a target system by performing benign tasks like opening up the calculator, or moving the cursor. From there, it is a short step to weaponizing the exploit with malware.According to an industry source, several other Chinese hacking groups may have used the same zero-day vulnerabilities as did HAFNIUM. Criminal organizations outside China have already employed ransomware using the vulnerability a mere nine days after it was discovered, faster than in previous cases.That will further challenge cybersecurity detectives in their attempts to attribute the attacks to specific entities.The situation is so toxic that the Biden administration issued a public warning on March 12 that organizations “have hours, not days” to update exposed servers with software patches already issued by Microsoft. Ordinary users may have noticed two long updates from Microsoft in the past week that are intended to eliminate vulnerabilities.That Microsoft has identified HAFNIUM as a Chinese state-sponsored actor indicates that Beijing’s security services, likely the Ministry of State Security (MSS), continue to pursue the massive harvesting of data such as the 2017 APT 3 exploit, attributed to the Guangdong State Security Bureau.It is no surprise that the multi-stage, malicious HAFNIUM operation from China against Microsoft Exchange servers bears some operational resemblance to the SolarWinds attack from Russia. Both rely on widespread use of a targeted system, i.e. Solar Winds and Microsoft Exchange, as the vector to reach the real objective: the tens of thousands of users who possess sensitive information like U.S. defense production data, weapons systems designs, trade secrets useful to China’s latest Five-Year Plan, and the emails of Beijing’s perceived political enemies.These intelligence objectives are reminiscent of the targets of Russian and Chinese communist intelligence agencies over the past century. From the late 1920s until the late 1950s, the spy services of Russia and communist China shared selected information about their common enemies: Japan and Germany in World War II, the U.S. and its allies early in the Cold War.It remains to be seen if evidence emerges of modern-day cooperation between Moscow and Beijing, whose relations have steadily improved since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991, to research and carry out cyber attacks. Although it is a tenuous link, evidence emerged on March 8 that hackers from China targeted SolarWinds customers in an operation that was distinct from the related Russian attacks.These exploits underline how large scale computer network exploitation in the 21st century has reshaped technical intelligence collection, and not just among the superpowers. During the Cold War, useful signal intelligence operations required the resources of an advanced industrial state. Now the advantage in conducting massive, devastating hacks belongs to whatever player, large or small, has the best software developers.The new battlefield, with its potential for attacks on power grids, hospitals, and sensitive facilities like nuclear power plants, puts entire populations in significant danger.Although individual users may feel helpless in this Black Mirror-type scenario, they have within their grasp several easy fixes that anyone, technical or not, can employ.The first step is to enable two-factor authentication in application launches whenever possible. This makes it difficult for a third party to intrude into your account if they have managed to steal your password.Second, and the most common and yet commonly ignored advisory: Don’t ever click on links in emails unless you are certain that they are legitimate. That’s how adversaries have gained entrance to Pentagon computers again and again.Just. Don’t. Click. Unless you want to end up like Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta, with your emails hacked and shared with the world.Third, users exchanging sensitive information especially should employ a virtual private network (VPN) to hide their traffic. In this day and age, why not obscure every keystroke and web search from prying eyes?Fourth, never put off software updates. There is a big market internationally not only for zero-day vulnerabilities, but also for one-day (publicly known and patched) vulnerabilities. Why? A high percentage of users skip updates, leaving themselves open to well-known exploits already publicly shared worldwide on Github, the open, cloud-based software sharing service,Once an exploit is posted on Github, anyone can use it. Criminals then go after low hanging fruit, including the vast number of people who don’t bother with software updates and patches. That especially includes those using pirated software. Previously a cheap alternative, pirated software has become the Typhoid Mary of the digital space.Need some motivation to do the right things? Take a look at This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends, a scary exposé of the worldwide cyber weapons market that is partly fueled by American taxpayer dollars. China is certainly watching.Co-published with SpyTalk, where Jeff Stein leads an all-star team of veteran investigative reporters, writers, and subject-matter experts who will take you behind the scenes of the national security state. Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Leap raises $17 million to help Indian students study abroad

    Hundreds of thousands of teenagers and young adults get on flights each year from India to a foreign land to pursue higher education. There is a massive opportunity for startups to better solve these problems.

  • Leading Senate Dem says outlook bleak on immigration bills

    A leader of Senate Democrats' drive to help millions of immigrants become citizens cast severe doubt on its prospects Monday, as one of President Joe Biden's early priorities seemed in danger of running aground in a Congress his own party controls. Dick Durbin, D-Ill. and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., underscored that immigration remains a complex problem for the two parties to tackle successfully, even with Donald Trump no longer in the White House. Republican demands to address the surge of young children and families at the Mexican border, plus a lack of needed support in both the House and Senate, were making passage of legislation unlikely, Durbin, his chamber's No. 2 Democratic leader, told reporters.

  • Michelle Obama urges friends Harry and Meghan to ‘forgive’ the royals in wake of bullying and racism claims

    Former first lady says she hopes they will find ‘clarity, love and resolve’ after Oprah Winfrey interview

  • Billie Eilish and Harry Styles were bopping to each other's Grammys performances

    The former One Direction member opened the ceremony on Sunday with "Watermelon Sugar." The 19-year-old singer followed with "Everything I Wanted."

  • Everything wrong with e-scooters

    E-scooters are a form of shared transportation designed to tackle transportation and congestion issues. Companies like Bird, Lime, and Ojo have placed e-scooters in over 100 cities and towns around the world. In the US, e-scooters are more popular than bike-sharing programs. But they also come with their own set of problems, like confusion over where to ride them and concerns for rider safety.

  • AstraZeneca finds no increased blood clot risk

    AstraZeneca said Sunday a review of safety data, showed there was no evidence its vaccine raises the risk of blood clots.The company’s review covered more than 17 million people vaccinated in the United Kingdom and European Union and comes amid a flurry of suspensions over alleged clotting issues.Authorities in a number of countries including Ireland, Austria and the Netherlands have suspended the vaccine.In a statement, the company said, “AstraZeneca has shown no evidence of an increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia, in any defined age group, gender, batch or in any particular country.”The drugmaker added 37 blood-related incidents have been reported so far, which it says is similar across other licensed COVID-19 vaccines.The company plans to publish the monthly safety report on the European Medicines Agency website within the next week.AstraZeneca’s vaccine, developed with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in the European Union and other countries but not yet in the United States.The company is expecting results from U.S. Phase III trials in the coming weeks, when it will then file for emergency authorization.

  • Biden tax hike: What we know as Democrats eye multi-trillion dollar infrastructure deal

    White House has promised not to raise taxes on anyone making less than $400,000 per year

  • What if you had your choice of COVID-19 vaccine? The differences are small but they do exist.

    If you get the choice, which COVID-19 vaccine should you choose? For now, any one you can get. But as the supply expands, there are small differences.

  • Trump's children won't be able to run in 2024 because they'll be stuck in court, his niece Mary predicts

    Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have both been tipped within the GOP to run for president in 2024.

  • Indiana man allegedly kills 4 members of ex-girlfriend’s family over stimulus check

    Four members of an Indianapolis family were brutally murdered when a man demanded that the mother of his child hand over funds from her stimulus check and tax refund. The man, Malik Halfacre, shot and killed four members of Jeanettrius Moore’s family when he came to her home demanding money from her. According to a cousin, Wendy Johnson, Moore had just received the money when Halfacre demanded half of it.

  • Merkel's government at war over AstraZeneca 'disaster' as EU vaccine chaos deepens

    A crisis threatens to engulf Angela Merkel’s government over her decision to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine along with 15 other EU countries, which the Italian medicines regulator admitted was a “political decision”. Sweden and Portugal became the latest EU countries to pause use of the vaccine, despite EU regulators and the World Health Organisation saying the Oxford University jab was safe and vaccinations lagging far behind the UK, US and Israel, after reports of seven deaths from blood clots. There was fury in Berlin after Germany on Monday joined France, Italy and Spain in stopping the roll-out of the vaccine, until the results of a European Medicines Agency (EMA) probe into blood clots caused by the jab on Thursday. Germany’s national disease centre warned that the country is now in a third wave and facing an exponential rise in cases that could see it break previous records by Easter. Mrs Merkel’s closest ally, the Bavarian regional leader Markus Söder, made his feelings clear, telling German television he was ready to take the vaccine “immediately”.

  • Harry and Meghan accuse Palace of continuing to leak stories as they reveal conversations with Charles and William were 'not productive'

    The Duchess of Sussex has risked heightening tensions with the Royal Family by accusing the palace of continuing to leak “disparaging” stories about her. Meghan, 39, is alleged to have told close friend Gayle King, an anchor on US network CBS, she was “upset” that royal aides continued to brief against her despite stating that they would work out their differences privately. She also revealed that Prince Harry had now spoken to both his father and his brother about the allegations made in their interview with Oprah Winfrey but claimed the conversations were “not productive.” The Duchess is said to have complained that no member of the Royal Family had yet contacted her directly, despite claims that she received no help when feeling suicidal and that a family member had raised “concerns” about the colour of their son’s skin. Ms King made the revelations on her television show on Tuesday morning, disclosures that are unlikely to go down well at Buckingham Palace and further erode trust. She also reiterated that Meghan had "documents" to back up everything she told Ms Winfrey - a claim first made by actress Janina Gavankar, another of the Duchess's friends, who told ITV’s This Morning that there were "many emails and texts" to support Meghan’s allegations.