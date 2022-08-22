Analysis-U.S. stock options traders see little drama around Fed’s Jackson Hole event

FILE PHOTO: Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
·3 min read

By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Federal Reserve policy has sparked big moves in markets this year, but options traders expect few fireworks around the central bank’s annual symposium this week in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

Options positioning shows traders expect a 1.4% move in the S&P 500 on Aug. 26, the day Fed Chairman Powell is set to give his speech, according to Matt Amberson, principal at options analytics firm ORATS. That is only slightly above the expected 1.0% daily move options are implying for stocks over the next month.

"The equity volatility market appears to be treating Jackson Hole as a non-event," said Garrett DeSimone, head quant at OptionMetrics.

While there is still time for volatility expectations to pick up ahead of the event, for now, options pricing reflect "relatively low pricing for crash risk," DeSimone said.

Market participants gave a range of reasons on why expectations for volatility may be muted. The market has had a heaping dose of Fed-speak in recent weeks, with policymakers pushing against expectations of peaking inflation and a dovish pivot from the Fed, giving investors a clearer picture of the central bank’s thinking.

And while markets broadly expect the Fed to raise rates by another 50 to 75 basis points when it meets again in September, Powell’s outlook on future policy will likely be colored by economic data reports that are due that month, including key numbers on inflation and employment.

"Everybody is kind of on the same page: we are in a tightening process, that process is likely going to gradually slow," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

"For markets to be pricing in higher volatility, it usually means they are expecting surprises ... I just think no one is expecting any earth-shattering revelations at that meeting," Frederick said.

On average, Fed Chairs' Jackson Hole speeches have not been big market movers in recent years. Only once in the last 10 years has the S&P 500 logged a greater than 1% move on the day the Jackson Hole symposium heard from the Fed chief.

GRAPHIC: Stocks and the Fed's Jackson Hole event - https://graphics.reuters.com/USA-STOCKS/byvrjydmbve/chart.png

Though stocks have been far more volatile than normal this year, market gyrations have eased in recent months alongside a rebound that has seen the S&P 500 gain 15% from its mid-June lows.

The Cboe Volatility Index, an options-based indicator that reflects demand for protection against drops in the stock market, is at around 20, compared to a high of nearly 40 reached earlier this year.

Still, some market watchers believe an even more hawkish-than-expected view from Powell could hit stocks.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting showed on Wednesday that policymakers were committed to raising rates as high as necessary to tame inflation. Several Fed speakers, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, have since stressed that policymakers need to keep raising borrowing costs to bring surging prices under control.

"I sense they are probably setting the stage for (Powell), and his speech is a little bit more on the hawkish side," said Gregory Faranello, head of U.S. rates trading and strategy for AmeriVet Securities. "If it is ... we could see a selloff in equities."

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Ira Iosebashvili and Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • China Boosts Spending on Russian Energy to $35 Billion Since War

    (Bloomberg) -- China continues to expand its reliance on Russian energy, with purchases of crude, oil products, gas and coal rising to $35 billion since the war in Ukraine began, from about $20 billion a year earlier.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer RallySeized Superyacht to Be Aucti

  • Asia shares slip, dollar strong as yuan weakens

    Asian shares slipped on Monday and the dollar extended its climb amid angst over global growth as most central banks keep raising rates, while a modest easing by China served only to highlight troubles in its property market. U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell headlines a host of policy makers at Jackson Hole later in the week and the risks are that he will not meet investor hopes for a dovish pivot on policy. "We expect a reminder that more tightening is needed and there is still a lot of progress to be done on inflation, but no explicit commitment to a specific rate hike action for September," said Jan Nevruzi, an analyst at NatWest Markets.

  • 2022's Worst Retirement Risks

    While 79% of Americans told Fidelity Investments in 2022 that they are confident about their retirement planning, 71% also said that they are concerned about the impact of inflation on reaching their retirement goals. Uncertainty can make people feel anxious about … Continue reading → The post Five Retirement Risks to Avoid in 2022 appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil slumps on fears over economic slowdown, stronger dollar

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Oil prices slumped on Monday, ending three days of gains, as investors were concerned aggressive U.S. interest rate hikes will weaken the global economy and dent fuel demand while a strengthening dollar also added to pressure. Brent crude futures for October settlement declined $1.20, or 1.2%, to $95.52 a barrel by 0458 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery, due to expire on Monday, were down $1.24, or 1.4%, at $89.53 a barrel.

  • People Sound Off About Dodge EV's Muscle Car Roar

    Don't worry, you will -- if Dodge has anything to say about it. Dodge, which is owned by Stellantis, is making a lot of noise about its Dodge Charger Daytona SRT electric muscle car and we don't just mean marketing. Dodge's current gas-powered muscle cars, the Charger and Challenger, are slated to end production next year as the company moves toward electrification.

  • At US$21.77, Is Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Worth Looking At Closely?

    Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Pinterest, Inc. ( NYSE:PINS ). The company's stock received a...

  • Warren Buffett’s Likely Successor Owns Little Stock in Berkshire Hathaway

    Owning the stock is key to the culture at the conglomerate, but Greg Abel, who heads its noninsurance operations, appears not to have bought into that.

  • 21 Things All Smart Investors Need to Know

    The investing field has its own language that includes hundreds of specialized terms. Additional ones are being invented all the time to describe product innovations and new concepts. The study of investment terms is one that can last for as … Continue reading → The post 21 Investment Terms You Need to Know appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What the 'House of the Dragon' cast looks like in real life without wigs, costumes, or makeup

    The new HBO "Game of Thrones" prequel premieres Sunday. Here's what the House of Targaryen and other characters look like out of costume and without stage makeup.

  • Dr. Dre Reveals Nas And Jay-Z Kept Him From Skipping The Super Bowl Halftime Show

    The producer says he feared being called a "sell-out" for working with the NFL.

  • China steps up easing, cuts lending benchmarks to revive faltering economy

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China cut its benchmark lending rate and lowered the mortgage reference by a bigger margin on Monday, adding to last week's easing measures, as Beijing boosts efforts to revive an economy hobbled by a property crisis and a resurgence of COVID cases. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) is walking a tight rope in its efforts to revive growth. Offering too much of stimulus could add to inflation pressures and risk capital flight as the Federal Reserve and other economies raise interest rates aggressively.

  • Nvidia, Salesforce, Zoom, Macy’s, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    The Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference takes place this week. Plus, manufacturing and services PMIs and earnings from Zoom, Nvidia, Salesforce, Snowflake, and more.

  • As U.S. interest rates soar, four ways to manage credit cards now

    You might hear the soft tick, tick, tick of your interest rate going up. Back on May 4, average U.S. credit card interest rates clocked in at 16.41%, according to financial information site Bankrate. "Credit cards were expensive before, they are more expensive now, and they will be even more expensive by the end of the year," says Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst for CreditCards.com.

  • Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

    Disgraced broadcaster had said he now supported Florida governor for the next Republican nomination

  • Ethereum Overhaul Risks Creating a New Class of Kingpins

    (Bloomberg) -- The much-anticipated upgrade of Ethereum will create new participants called builders in the blockchain ecosystem, a move that risks altering the power structure of what is arguably the most commercially important cryptocurrency network. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: Russian Diplomat Sees No Mediated End to WarUS Mortgage Lenders Are Starting to Go BrokePowell Has Chance to Reset Market Expectations at Jackson HoleRecession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summe

  • How to Tell if The Stock Market Is Crashing

    The first six months of 2022 were the worst the stock market has had in more than 40 years, officially entering a bear market on June 13. Despite some recent bouncebacks, investors remain worried. So much so that some have … Continue reading → The post Is the Stock Market Going to Crash in 2022? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Dollar hits 5-week high on hawkish Fed, euro slips on gas woes

    The euro sank to a new five-week trough after Russia announced a three-day halt to European gas supplies via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline at the end of this month, exacerbating the region's energy crisis. But he added that even if a German recession is increasingly probable, the European Central Bank must keep raising rates to tame inflation.

  • Warren Buffett Not Expected to Bid for Control of Occidental Following Approval for Bigger Stake

    The green light to buy up to 50% of the oil company enables Berkshire Hathaway to avoid bumping up against a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-imposed limit.

  • This Cancer Therapy Company Is Small but Its 'Options' Look Big

    Small-cap oncology company AVEO Pharmaceuticals is setting up nicely as a solid covered-call trade. The options against this equity are liquid and premiums are lucrative, enabling a good return even if the stock trades sideways over the coming months. What is AVEO?

  • As Japanese manufacturing fades, a factory town fights to stay alive

    The small factories in the western Japanese city of Higashiosaka for decades fuelled the thundering rise of the country's biggest brands - but a weak yen and rising costs have accelerated a slow decline, and are reshaping the industrial heartland. Home to about 6,000 firms, 87% of which have fewer than 20 employees, the city is emblematic of how such forces are pushing Japan's small manufacturers toward a tipping point. The workshops in Higashiosaka create metal components for everything from train seats to ballpoint pens, and have long relied on powerhouses such as Sharp, Panasonic, and Sanyo for orders.