Analysis-U.S. Treasury traders switch strategies as liquidity problems worsen

Illustration shows U.S. Dollar banknote
Davide Barbuscia
·4 min read

By Davide Barbuscia

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors in the $23 trillion U.S. Treasury market are slicing up orders and switching to more easily traded issues, adapting to navigate periodic illiquidity that looks to get worse as the U.S. Federal Reserve reduces the size of its bond portfolio.

The Fed kicked off "quantitative tightening" (QT) in June, letting its bonds reach maturity without buying more. The exit of the Treasury market's largest buyer and uncertainty over future rate hikes to fight soaring inflation have led to wild price swings. Many investors have changed trading patterns, while others stay on the sidelines, according to more than half a dozen traders and investors interviewed by Reuters.

"If you're trying to move larger sizes, even $50 million or more, you're probably going to have to do it in smaller bite sizes," said Calvin Norris, Portfolio Manager & US Rates Strategist at Aegon Asset Management.

He said investors increasingly prefer to trade recently issued "on-the-run" Treasuries which are more liquid than older "off-the-run" ones. Liquidity is also poor for more niche products such as Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.

The Treasuries market is the world's largest bond market and serves as a global benchmark for a swathe of other asset classes, making its price gyrations especially worrying.

Measuring liquidity by looking at the size and persistence of unexploited arbitrage opportunities in the Treasury market, investment bank Piper Sandler estimated last month the market to be "the most illiquid it has been over the past 20 years, except of course for the Great Financial Crisis." The following graphic is reproduced from Piper Sandler's research.

Graphic: Liquidity in US Treasuries - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akpezkdkyvr/Pasted%20image%201661899369909.png

Trading volume has held up this year, averaging at about $630 billion per month in total. But investors said liquidity - the ability to trade an asset without significantly moving its price - has worsened.

Andrew Brenner, head of international fixed income at National Alliance Securities, said that transactions of, for instance, $100 million, need to be broken down into either $25 or $50 million to be able to trade without moving prices.

"You have to break it down or you move markets against you," he said.

When trying to trade less liquid products, some investors said they had struggled to find dealers willing to offer quotes.

Michael Kushma, chief investment officer of Global Fixed Income at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, said at some points this year his firm had to switch out the bonds they were trying to sell, as the bid discounts dealers were offering were too steep.

So far the Fed has allowed about $70 billion of Treasuries to mature and roll off its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, which it plans to reduce at nearly twice the pace it did from 2017 to 2019.

When the pandemic hit, the Fed bought up to $80 billion Treasuries a month to pump up the economy, but now it will ramp-up Treasury roll-offs to as much as $60 billion each month.

'LESS CAPITAL'

Market volatility and recession fears have made market makers less willing to take large positions.

"When liquidity dries up dealers don't know where the price is .. So they're reluctant to buy and to make a market in it because they don't know where they're going to sell," said Kushma.

Some investors noted that dealers have struggled for years to keep up with the ballooning Treasury market and said regulators could do more to free up liquidity after promising to address structural issues in the market.

They said dealers could buy more bonds if the Fed scrapped a rule introduced following the 2008 financial crisis requiring they hold capital against Treasuries. The Fed temporarily suspended that rule in 2020.

"There’s less capital from market makers ready to step in and push yields back toward fair value," said Steven Abrahams, senior managing director at Amherst Pierpont Securities.

Some pointed to 20-year Treasuries as an example of how poor liquidity is hurting trading. That tenor has seen little demand since it was reintroduced in 2020. This makes it harder to execute arbitrage trades, for instance swapping exposure to a longer-dated bond with the 20-year one.

Liquidity has declined even more in recent weeks, investors said, citing thin summer trading and renewed uncertainty over how aggressive the Fed will be on rate hikes.

"The lack of certainty about the direction of the Fed ... has just put the liquidity and typical liquidity providers in a holding pattern," said John Luke Tyner, fixed income analyst at Aptus Capital Advisors.

The ICE BofA MOVE Index - a measure of expected volatility in U.S. Treasuries - hit 156 in early July, just shy of its 163 peak in March 2020, when pandemic fears gripped investors and liquidity quickly dropped to 2008 crisis levels. That prompted the Fed to buy $1.6 trillion of Treasuries.

Some investors said mounting fears of a recession could convince the Fed to slow or stall quantitative tightening. If it keeps tightening, many see no immediate end to the liquidity problems.

"It just feels like this is going to be the new normal," said John Madziyire, a senior portfolio manager at Vanguard.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Michelle Price, Megan Davies and David Gregorio)

Recommended Stories

  • Gold set for fifth monthly fall as U.S. rate-hike prospects mute appeal

    (Reuters) -Gold prices languished near a one-month low on Wednesday and were set for a fifth consecutive monthly drop, as solid U.S. data and hawkish Federal Reserve comments pointing to aggressive interest rates dented the non-yielding metal's appeal. Spot gold was flat at $1,724.20 per ounce, as of 0404 GMT, trading close to a one-month trough hit on Monday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,735.50.

  • African nations call out climate injustice ahead of COP27

    African countries on Monday called for an end to a "climate injustice" saying the continent causes less than four percent of global CO2 emissions but pays one of the highest prices for global warming.

  • Here's what to do when your Wisconsin license plate begins to fade or becomes illegible

    The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has processes in place for drivers looking to replace these illegible plates — and it'll soon be automatic.

  • ‘Very serious’ heatwave to hit California with highs of 115F over Labor Day

    Intense heatwaves have rocked nearly every corner of the US this summer

  • US Equity Futures Rise, Asia Stock Gauge Off Lows: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US equity futures rose and an Asian stock gauge erased an intraday drop Wednesday in a hiatus from the selloff triggered by the Federal Reserve’s preference for restrictive monetary settings to tackle inflation.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Mar

  • Iran calls IAEA's demands 'excessive'- media

    Iran will not accept the U.N. nuclear watchdog's "excessive" demands, the spokesperson of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation was cited as saying by the semi-official Tasnim news agency on Tuesday. After months of indirect talks, Tehran and Washington are struggling to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. A key sticking point is Tehran's insistence that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) closed its probes into uranium traces found at three undeclared sites before the nuclear pact is revived.

  • Canada to fund 'rent-to-own' program under C$2 billion housing plan

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is moving ahead with a "rent-to-own" housing program, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday, as he set out C$2 billion ($1.53 billion) worth of spending toward a previously announced plan to double homebuilding over the next decade. The funding, earmarked in previous budgets, would go toward creating some 17,000 new homes across the country, including more rapid housing for the homeless or those at risk of becoming homeless, along with affordable and market-rate housing projects. The program would also help housing providers develop and pilot a new rent-to-own model, aimed at creating a path for Canadians transition from renting to buying their first home, Trudeau said at a news conference in Kitchener, Ontario.

  • UBS Cuts China Debt Bankers in Hong Kong Amid Deal Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG is letting go of several bankers in Hong Kong in its China debt issuance team as turmoil in the world’s second-largest economy hammers offerings, prompting global banks to rein in their presence in the once lucrative market.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level

  • Oil Suffers Worst Losing Run Since 2020 as Slowdown Angst Flares

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a third monthly drop, the longest declining streak in more than two years, on prospects for slower global growth as central banks tighten policy and China presses on with its Covid Zero strategy.Most Read from BloombergAdani Becomes World’s Third Richest Trailing Only Musk, BezosThere’s a New Recession Canary in the Coal Mine, Morgan Stanley SaysElon Musk Attacks Twitter Deal Over Whistle-Blower as Feud EscalatesStocks End at Lowest Level in a Month; Oil Sinks: Mark

  • U.S. must dispel Pelosi's 'negative influence' before climate talks: China

    China said on Wednesday that a condition for the resumption of bilateral climate talks with the United States was Washington dispelling the "negative influence" left by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan earlier this month. U.S. Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry, who earlier this month said the suspension of bilateral climate talks punished the entire world, urged Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday, in an interview with the Financial Times, to resume the discussions.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Arm Wins $182M NASAMS Contract for Ukraine

    Raytheon's (RTX) arm clinches a $182-million contract for NASAMS to provide Ukraine with an air defense solution against Russia's assault.

  • Walmart Braced To Snap Up Remaining Stake In This Loss Making Retailer At 53% Premium

    Massmart Holdings Ltd (OTC: MMRTY) bagged a takeover offer from U.S. retail giant Walmart Inc (NYSE: WMT). Walmart proposed a 6.4 billion rand ($377.6 million) offer for the 47% of Massmart shares it does not already own. The offer price represents a premium of 53% to Friday's closing share price. Also Read: Walmart Struggles With Store Manager Crisis Despite Attractive Pay; Wants To Attract Job Seekers Since acquiring majority control over Massmart in 2010, Walmart had to provide increased fina

  • US stocks see 3-day decline as strong job openings report backs views for a hawkish Fed

    Job openings unexpectedly increased to 11.2 million in July, indicating the labor market remains tight.

  • Mexicans march to demand search for 100,000 disappeared

    Relatives of some of Mexico’s over 100,000 missing people marched through downtown Mexico City Tuesday to demand authorities find their sons, daughters, parents and siblings. Many claimed that, rather than investigating the abductions, authorities are quick to assume that disappeared people might have been involved in illicit activities. Most of the disappearances began after the start of Mexico’s drug war in 2006.

  • Powell playing catch up on inflation is now the market's problem: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Monday, August 29, 2022.

  • Nasdaq sued by conservative groups over diversity requirements

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss conservative groups suing the Nasdaq over racial and gender diversity requirements for companies.

  • Asian markets down again as traders eye more monetary tightening

    Stock markets resumed their downward trend Wednesday, with traders fearing the Federal Reserve's determination to beat inflation with higher interest rates will tip the world's top economy into recession.

  • Danube drought reveals parts of hidden World War II history

    The worst drought in Europe in decades hasn't only scorched farmland and hampered river traffic, it also has exposed a part of almost forgotten World War II history: The hulks of dozens of World War II German battleships have emerged from the Danube River as its water levels have dropped. In the middle of the mighty river separating Serbia and Romania near the Serbian port of Prahovo, a rusty hull, a broken mast where the swastika flag used to fly, an upper deck where a command bridge used to be, a barrel that could have been holding fuel — or even explosive materials — lean on a pebblestone dune that has emerged from the water. The ships, some still laden with munition, belonged to Nazi Germany’s Black Sea fleet that was deliberately sunk by the Germans as they retreated from Romania as Soviet forces advanced.

  • Equity is goal, not mandate, in California electric car rule

    Discounted prices, car-share programs and at least one million more public charging stations are among the ways California will try to make electric cars easier to buy and drive as it phases out the sale of gas-powered cars. “This rule had the opportunity to really set the path for lower income households to have increased access and affordability (for) electric vehicles, but it missed the mark,” said Roman Partida-Lopez, legal counsel for transportation equity with The Greenlining Institute. Instead, car companies will get extra credit toward their sales quotas if they make cars available to car share or other programs aimed at disadvantaged Californians.

  • Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps tried to capture a US unmanned vessel, but a US Navy patrol ship and helicopter stopped them

    The US Naval Forces Central Command said it noticed an IRGC support ship towing the unmanned vessel "in an attempt to detain it."