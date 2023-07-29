ANALYSIS: Is UI football a contender or pretender?

Jul. 29—The Big Sky's media day had its share of memorable moments.

Whether it was Idaho receiver Hayden Hatten winning the preseason offensive player of the year award or Portland State coach Bruce Barnum cussing during his live ESPN+ interview, it had something for everyone.

The three-day festivities at the Northern Quest Casino in Spokane were filled with fun and laughter, but Monday's announcement of the coaches and media poll completely shifted everyone's thoughts back to football.

The top six of both polls saw some major differences, with the only constant being Montana State in the No. 1 slot. Idaho was one of three teams (UC Davis, Montana) that saw its positioning within the polls vary by three spots.

The Vandals have been labeled by many as the "media darling" heading into the season, and it showed in the media poll. Idaho finished second in the Big Sky's media poll, finishing with eight first-place votes.

Idaho didn't receive the same love in the coaches poll, being picked to finish fifth — a spot worse than it finished last season.

So what is it? Was last season a flash in the pan? Or are they really knocking on the door of a conference championship?

With the Vandals set to open fall camp on Monday, let's play a little devil's advocate:

Right direction

We can sit here and talk about Idaho's offensive weapons until we're blue in the face.

At the receiver position alone, the Vandals' have five pass-catchers who could probably play anywhere in the Big Sky. The talent is there, but that's not always going to get the job done on the field.

"I always knew we were talented," Idaho receiver Jermaine Jackson said. "From Kaden Elliss to Tre Walker to Jeff Cotton, we always had a good team. We had good interiors; we just couldn't put it together like we did last year."

That's the biggest trait this team has — buy-in. While that's not a metric that can be measured, all three of Idaho's star players have credited coach Jason Eck and his staff's ability to turn the ship around and win over the players.

"Last year, everyone was on the right side of the fence," Jackson said. "That was a big reason we took a big step forward last year. We're looking to take an even bigger step forward this year."

That buy-in from the players, offensive fireworks and takeaways are what drove the Vandals in 2022.

Idaho led the Big Sky with 23 takeaways last season and will be bringing back preseason All-Big Sky defensive back Marcus Harris and safeties Tommy McCormick and Murvin Kenion.

The secondary has an opening at the opposite corner spot, and it's been a battle between Ormanie Arnold, Dwayne McDougle and Cam Stephens, who've all had a solid spring.

The secondary was the strong suit of Idaho's defense last year — its run defense not so much. Idaho lacked a big body in the middle last season with its biggest interior guy being 260-pounder Nate DeGraw.

During the offseason, Eck and the boys recognized the void and filled it with a 330-pounder in Jahkari Larmond. The Lincoln University (Mo.) transfer tallied 29 tackles and a tackle for a loss during his sophomore campaign.

Linebacker has been another questionable position following the season after losing Fa'avave Fa'avae and Paul Moala. Those two spots seemed impossible to fill at first, but Eck has offered some encouraging words about South Dakota transfer Tre Thomas.

Thomas had 78 tackles and two interceptions last season with South Dakota and has next-level sideline-to-sideline speed.

Wrong direction

If Idaho takes a step in the wrong direction this season, it's going to be the fault of the offensive line.

The Vandals have four guys who have their spots locked in: Elijah Sanchez playing center, Nate Azzopadi and Tigana Cisse occupying the guard spot and Ayden Knapik starting at tackle.

Knapik had a breakout year last season, garnering freshman All-American honors. Sanchez came in late last season and filled the center position.

Eck highlighted Azzopadi's work in the weight room this spring. But as far as quality starts go, he doesn't have many. Cisse was a Swiss army knife last year, coming off the bench in case of an injury.

The other tackle spot opposite Knapik will be a battle between graduate student Jason Hahlbeck and sophomore Charlie Vliem.

Overall, it's a young group. Sanchez is the most experienced starter as a junior. The Vandals do have a lot of depth at the position, with an especially deep freshman class.

Throughout fall camp, guys like Layton Vining and Zach Penner should climb their way up the depth chart.

The big bodies on the opposite side of the ball will also hold a lot of weight this fall, especially in terms of how well they get after the passer.

The Vandals lacked in that department last year. Kemari Bailey led the team in sacks with five while being more of a rotational piece.

Bailey has since transferred, Leo Tamba and Julaiano Falinko have graduated, so someone has to emerge as Idaho's top pass rusher.

The Vandals coaching staff seems to think that will be redshirt sophomore, Malakai Williams.

While the Gilbert, Ariz., native does have a quick first step, he's been on Idaho's roster since spring 2021 and has yet to make an impact.

The Vandals have brought in some transfers that could potentially fill that pass-rushing void, however, such as Western New Mexico transfer Tylen Coleman. The Maricopa, Ariz., native can play anywhere along the line and finished his last season with the Mustangs with 41 tackles, seven for a loss, and three sacks.

Keyshawn James-Newby was also an interesting addition late in the 2022-23 recruiting cycle. James-Newby comes from Montana Tech, where he tallied five sacks and eight tackles for loss.

Even considering those additions, it's still an OK group at best.

Sticking with the defense, the front seven as a whole will take on a new look as the season unfolds.

Walker will more than likely occupy the weakside linebacker spot, leaving the middle linebacker position open, with senior Sully Shannon starting during the spring game. In Shannon's four years with the Vandals, he's recorded 62 tackles and a sack.

Final verdict

The Idaho football team's highs are so high, but its lows are hard to ignore.

By the conclusion of the 2023 season, the Vandals will probably have done enough to be considered a top-tier Big Sky team for years to come.

Despite everything seemingly lining up for long-term success, it looks like Idaho's championship window is right now.

The Vandals will have all eyes on them for the first time in a long time. They will have all of their major conference games inside the P1FCU Kibbie Dome, including the 89th Little Brown Stein matchup between Montana on Oct. 14, which will be broadcast on ESPN2.

With everything lining up almost perfectly, a season like last year won't feel like a success.

If Idaho's weaknesses along the front seven fail to develop, and the offensive line struggles to keep McCoy clean, that's where it could be headed. But if those groups overperform and the 'buy-in' continues to translate on the field, it'll be a party in Moscow.

Pixley may be contacted at (208) 848-2290, tpixley@lmtribune.com or on Twitter @TreebTalks.