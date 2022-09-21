Analysis: UN chief, speaking to leaders, doesn't mince words

EDITH M. LEDERER
·5 min read

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — He sounded a global alarm, warning leaders about the survival of humanity and the planet. In language that was sometimes downright undiplomatic, he called out those he blames for the perilous state of the world.

It was Antonio Guterres' strongest, most striking speech since he took the helm of the United Nations in 2017. And if you were the leader of a country, it was clear he wanted your undivided attention.

Guterres has spoken out often on growing geopolitical divisions, increasing inequality and the failure of nations to move quickly to tackle the climate crisis. But what was noticeable about his state-of-the-world speech Tuesday was its no-nonsense language, its gloomy tone and its focus not only on the breadth of challenges confronting “the splintering world” but his solutions — and his repeated plea to those in power that there is still hope and it’s time for action.

Guterres’ language was especially blunt when he lashed out at the growing divides in the world, saying “the international community is not ready or willing to tackle the big dramatic challenges of our age.” He then ticked them off — the war in Ukraine, spreading conficts, climate, money, ending extreme poverty and achieving quality education for all children.

The U.N. chief then took no-holds-barred aim at those he views as responsible.

Self-absorbed governments that are ignoring the U.N. Charter’s key principles of working together. Social media platforms ruled by profits that misinform, cause “untold damage” to people, communities and societies, and buy and sell data “to influence our behavior.” Artificial intelligence that “can compromise the integrity of information systems, the media and indeed democracy itself.”

There were more targets: the Group of 20 richest countries in the world that emit 80% of greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming. The fossil fuel industry that reaps hundreds of billions of dollars while family budgets shrink and the planet burns. In a controversial proposal, he called on rich developed countries to tax these windfall profits and use the money to help countries suffering losses from the climate crisis and people struggling with rising food and energy prices.

“Polluters must pay,” Guterres said — unusually stark language for the world's most prominent diplomat.

To review Guterres' language this week — and to compare it to a year ago — is instructive in understanding why his speech this year was so singular.

Last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic still raged, the secretary-general was already warning presidents and prime ministers that the world faced “the greatest cascade of crises in our lifetime.” That was before Russia invaded Ukraine, sparking global food and energy crises and dividing the already splintered community of nations even further.

His warning this year was even more alarming: “Our world is in peril — and paralyzed.” And in perhaps his most dire warning, he said, “We have a duty to act. And yet we are gridlocked in colossal global dysfunction.”

David Scheffer, a former U.S. ambassador-at-large for war crimes issues, said the 2022 version of Guterres is “a truth-teller” for a world “that has reached a point where either we’re surviving or we’re going to perish.”

“It’s the most consequential speech by a secretary-general in the history of the United Nations,” said Scheffer, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. “He set out not only the crises of our time, but he sent out a clarion call to ensure the survival of both humanity and of the planet.”

He said Guterres abandoned “the niceties of diplomacy” and predicted that his speech will become known as the “survival” address.

“He basically said, `wake up,’ and he was not ambiguous about it," Scheffer told The Associated Press. No leader, he said, can ignore or challenge "anything that the secretary-general said today without being regarded as an irrelevant leader at this time in history."

Richard Gowan, U.N. director of the International Crisis Group, said he thought it was a “gloomy speech,” but he allowed that Guterres "has a lot to be gloomy about.”

“I do think he feels it’s urgent to speak as frankly as possible,” Gowan said. “His overarching goal was clearly to try to confront world leaders with the poor state of international cooperation and threats to the planet. I thought he did that pretty effectively, but he has made similarly dire warnings in the past with little real impact on international relations.”

For the first time at the high-level meeting, a secretary-general projected an image before world leaders to illustrate his speech — a picture of the first U.N.-chartered ship carrying grain from Ukraine. The Brave Commander was part of the deal between Ukraine and Russia that the United Nations and Turkey helped broker. It traveled from a Black Sea port to the Horn of Africa, where millions of people are on the edge of famine.

Guterres called it an example of promise and hope “in a world teeming with turmoil." He stressed that that cooperation and dialogue are the only path forward, and he warned that “no power or group alone can call the shots.”

“Guterres has long been known to feel that the U.N. needs a couple of clear diplomatic wins to restore confidence in the utility of multilateralism,” Gowan said. “The grain deal gave him that win, and he used it well as a hook for his talk."

A talk that will go down in U.N. history as something very different — no matter what direction the world goes from here.

___

Edith M. Lederer, chief United Nations correspondent since 1998, has been covering international affairs for more than a half-century. For more AP coverage of the U.N. General Assembly, visit https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations-general-assembly

Recommended Stories

  • At UN, hope peeks through the gloom despite a global morass

    The head of the United Nations had just warned of a world gone badly wrong — a place where inequity was on the rise, war was back in Europe, fragmentation was everywhere, the pandemic was pushing onward and technology was tearing things apart as much as it was uniting them.

  • Biden at UN to call Russian war an affront to body's charter

    President Joe Biden is ready to make the case to world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly that Russia's “naked aggression” in Ukraine is an affront to the heart of what the international body stands for as he looks to rally allies to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance. Biden, during his time at the U.N. General Assembly, also planned to meet Wednesday with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss, announce a global food security initiative and press allies to meet an $18 billion target to replenish the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

  • No nation can stay ‘indifferent’ on Ukraine war, Macron tells U.N.

    French President Emanuel Macron admonished countries Tuesday not to stay neutral about condemning Russia's war in Ukraine as he declared that Moscow's invasion amounts to a new form of imperialism.

  • Invaders at war with books: all Ukrainian literature seized from Melitopol libraries

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 12:19 PM Russian invaders seized all Ukrainian books from the libraries in the temporarily occupied city of Melitopol. Source: National Resistance Center Quote: "The invaders reported on the seizure of "Nazi" [Ukrainian patriotic - ed.

  • Kharkiv Oblast: 2 people injured due to Russian attacks, 6 more blow themselves up on landmines

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 08:51 Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration reported on new attacks on settlements along the contact line and the border in Kupiansk, Izium, Chuhuiv and Kharkiv districts.

  • Al Gore sees the world at 'tipping point' for climate action

    The world is at a "positive tipping point" in the fight against climate change as surging oil and gas costs spur governments to decarbonise faster, former U.S. Vice President and co-founder of Generation Investment Management Al Gore told Reuters. Gore said he also expected Brazil to change its policy on climate after an impending election and China to re-establish a dialogue with U.S. President Joe Biden at the November's G20 summit in Indonesia. He added that he was concerned, though, about the moves by some countries to increase fossil fuel output in the face of the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", that has sent oil and gas prices soaring.

  • UN Latest: Scholz Accuses Russia of ‘Sheer Imperialism’ in Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- World leaders got a chance to mingle in person as the United Nations General Assembly kicked off this week with the war in Ukraine taking yet another critical turn. Most Read from BloombergHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ CrashesSouthwest Mexico Struck by 7.5 Magnitude Earthquake, Buildings Sway in CapitalMark Zuckerberg’s $71 Billion Wealth Wipeout Puts Focus on Meta’s WoesFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Co

  • South Korean president urges shared technology, innovation

    South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed the need for wealthy nations to share their advanced technologies and innovations with developing countries, particularly when it comes to closing the education gap and fighting infectious diseases. “In the era of digital sophistication, one of the most urgent tasks for the global community and the U.N. is promoting global cooperation to narrow the digital divide which exacerbates polarization between nations,” Yoon told leaders gathered in New York Tuesday for the U.N. General Assembly.

  • Gallego: Hard to imagine someone as ‘dumb’ as McCarthy being Speaker

    Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) said in a new interview that it is hard for him to imagine someone as “dumb” as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) serving as Speaker. Asked if he has thought about what serving in Congress would be like in a chamber led by McCarthy — who is widely expected to…

  • Kansas State’s next home football game, against Texas Tech, won’t be on traditional TV

    Mark your calendars. Kickoff and TV info are set for K-State vs. Texas Tech and KU vs. Iowa State on Oct. 1.

  • Russia's threats with referendums and mobilisation are not going to work

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 14:07 Russia is blackmailing Ukraine, threatening to hold "referendums" in the occupied territories, as well as announcing mobilisation. Ukraine will solve the "Russian issue" and eliminate the threat by force.

  • Denmark becomes first to offer 'loss and damage' climate funding

    Denmark on Tuesday pledged over $13 million (100 million Danish crowns) to support developing nations that have experienced losses caused by climate disruptions, becoming the first country to offer "loss and damage" compensation to the most climate-vulnerable areas. Danish Development Minister Flemming Møller Mortensen made the pledge on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, saying the new climate funds would go to the Sahel region in northwestern Africa and other fragile regions. "It is grossly unfair that the world's poorest should suffer the most from the consequences of climate change, to which they have contributed the least."

  • U.S. poet Amanda Gorman kicks off the U.N. General Assembly

    STORY: “Lives lost. Climactic costs. Exhausted. Angered. We are endangered not because of our numbers, but because of our numbness.” U.S. poet Amanda Gorman kicked off the United Nations General Assembly week in New York on Monday.In a new poem called “An Ode We Owe,” she urged action on the climate crisis, hunger and poverty, and gender and racial equity… just a day before world leaders gather to address the 193-member body. “This morn, let it be sworn that we are one human kin, grounded not just by the griefs we bear, but by the good we begin to anyone out there. I only ask that you care before it's too late. That you live aware and awake, that you lead with love in hours of hate."South Korean pop band Blackpink, whose members are U.N. advocates for the SDGs—or Sustainable Development Goals – addressed the assembly via video – here’s Blackpink member, Rose. "We can't deny that the climate crisis is getting worse. There isn't a single moment to lose. That is why SDG 13 for climate action is so important. It can truly make or break our efforts across all global goals." The 17 SDGs were adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty and protect the planet.UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres noted the significance of the meeting during a year dominated by war, global inflation, political division, ongoing health crises and ever-increasing climate and extreme weather events. "We meet at a moment of great peril for our world. (flash) Each battle is pushing the Sustainable Development Goals further out of reach. And in the face of such perils, it is tempting to put our long-term development priorities to one side, to leave them for a sunny day. But development cannot wait." President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil is scheduled to open the plenary meeting on Tuesday, which launches the General Debate of the General Assembly’s 77th session.U.S. President Joe Biden will speak on Wednesday.

  • Russia believes occupied territories of Ukraine are de facto part of Russia's territory, they want sham referendum as soon as possible

    IRYNA BALACHUK - TUESDAY, 20 SEPTEMBER 2022, 13:49 The merging of the "DPR" [self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic] and "LPR" [self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic] with Russia should not be postponed and must be stipulated in the constitution, as this will enable the Russian Federation to use all its forces in Donbas in the event of an encroachment on the [newly occupied] Russian territory.

  • DeSantis Admits Mass Migration Not Really A Big Problem In Florida Right Now

    Yet he's chosen to join GOP border state governors in dumping people in cities run by Democrats, an idea Senate leader Mitch McConnell called a "good" one.

  • Zelenskyy urged to maintain the pace of the counteroffensive

    YEVHEN KIZILOV - MONDAY, 19 SEPTEMBER 2022, 20:27 Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine believes that now, the most important thing for Ukraine is to maintain the pace of liberating territories from Russian occupation.

  • Separatists in Ukraine announced referendums to lock in Putin's control. Observers say any vote would be a sham.

    Four votes on joining Russia were announced in occupied Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia. The west, and Ukraine, calls it a sham tactic.

  • Boeing Stock Slips As China Aviation Regulators Confirm 737 MAX Meeting

    China's aviation regulator met with Boeing executives last week to discuss the potential return of the grounded 737 MAX.

  • It’s everywhere: Sea-level rise’s surprising reach damaging more than East Coast shoreline

    Homeowners around the Outer Banks or in St. Augustine, Florida, are just some of those along the East Coast feeling the slow power of sea-level rise.

  • Trey Lance takes to social media to say ankle surgery was successful

    Trey Lance has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle