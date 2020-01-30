Analysis on United States' $1.8+ Trillion Construction Industry, 2014-2023

DUBLIN, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United States Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast (2014 - 2023) by Value and Volume across 40+ Market Segments in Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Institutional and Infrastructure Construction, - Updated in Q3, 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the last eight quarters in US, booming construction activity and increased spending in this sector have expedited the demand of heavy construction across the country. In first half of 2018, construction expenses in US accounted to US$ 673 billion, which recorded as US$ 615 billion in 2017.



Enhanced commodity price environment, strong market position and favourable business environment are driving activity across a range of building and infrastructure construction segments. Growth in renewable projects is one of the key sectors driving construction activity in infrastructure and industrial building sectors. The US government is investing massively in networking, which is boosting construction activity in communication sector. Consequently, there are new opportunities in heavy construction segment.



US is likely to see increased spending as Trump administration unveils infrastructure plan valued at US$ 1.5 trillion, subsequently, uplifting the revenues and profits of construction industry players. On the other hand, factors such as high construction material cost and controlled mortgage environment are limiting the growth.



In first few months of 2018, the tariffs of steel and aluminium were changed and impacted construction material cost adversely. Further, the trade partners of US such as China, Mexico, Canada and European Union had traffic clashes, leading to supply chain disruptions. However, market environment looks positive going forward, and construction industry is likely to benefit from improved conditions.



According to this research, the construction industry in United States is expected to record a CAGR of 4.9% to reach US$ 1,804.8 billion by 2023.



The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 9.1% during 2014-2018. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The infrastructure construction was estimated to be US$ 358.9 billion in 2018, posting a CAGR of 6.3% during review period.



This report provides data and trend analyses on construction industry in United States, with over 100 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 140+ charts and 110+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 40 segments in residential, commercial, industrial, institutional, and infrastructure construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2014-2023 in United States.



