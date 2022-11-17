Analysis-Unmasked and in charge, China's Xi puts personal diplomacy back in play

Eduardo Baptista and Martin Quin Pollard
·5 min read

By Eduardo Baptista and Martin Quin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) - President Xi Jinping, conspicuously absent from the main stage of diplomacy during China's COVID isolation, has been mostly smiles and handshakes on his return this week with a flurry of meetings that Beijing hopes will begin to mend frayed relations.

But in an exchange that went viral, a mask-less Xi was also captured on-camera giving Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a dressing-down at the Group of 20 (G20) summit over media leaks, apparently from their bilateral meeting a day previously. It was a rare, candid glimpse of the Chinese leader and a reminder of Beijing's testy relations with the West.

China's absence from face-to-face interactions during the pandemic has been costly, diplomats and other experts say, as ties with the United States and some Asian neighbours have badly deteriorated over a range of disputes.

With other leaders having so little recent access to top Chinese officials, Xi's presence this week on the Indonesian island of Bali for the G20 followed by an APEC summit in Bangkok is magnified by its scarcity value.

The resumption of dialogue, including Xi's first meeting with Joe Biden as U.S. president and the first direct talks with an Australian leader since 2016, is itself a positive, China-watchers said, even if it doesn't immediately yield concrete results.

Besides Biden, Trudeau and Australia's Anthony Albanese, Xi also met the leaders of South Korea, Italy, Argentina, Holland and France for bilateral talks in Bali. A meeting with Britain's Rishi Sunak was cancelled because of scheduling issues, Downing Street said, while Xi is set to hold talks with Japan's Fumio Kishida amd New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern in Bangkok.

Leif-Eric Easley, a professor of international studies at Ewha University in Seoul, described Xi's busy schedule as a "charm offensive" after China shut its borders for nearly three years and after Xi consolidated power last month by clinching a third term at the ruling Communist Party's congress.

"The meetings are probably not enough to make progress on thorny economic and security issues but could prevent diplomatic relations from getting worse," Easley said.

BIDEN, AND MANY MORE

Xi's week has been headlined by his three-hour session with Biden, which showed signs of a thaw in frosty bilateral relations and led to plans for U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Beijing early next year.

Daniel Russel, the top U.S. diplomat for East Asia under former President Barack Obama, said signs China might be willing to take preliminary steps toward cooperation on some global issues "should be treated as an experiment, not a done deal."

And while Biden returned to Washington after the G20 and is to be represented at the APEC meeting by Vice President Kamala Harris, Xi is participating in both events, which are taking place in a region that China considers its backyard.

Ja Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, said other leaders this week were trying to gauge the state of their China relationships, "especially now that the system is much less accessible and a lot more opaque than it was before."

Xi was ferried around Bali in his own Hongqi (Red Flag) limousine - Mao Zedong used an earlier model - China's version of the U.S. presidential "Beast" limo.

Unlike Biden, Xi even attended the G20 group dinner, after skipping the ceremonial meal during a September summit of a regional security group in central Asia that was his only other trip abroad during the COVID era.

'MAJOR POWER DIPLOMACY'

For China, the outreach is an opportunity to retake initiative in an increasingly heated competition for influence with the United States, whose assertiveness in the Pacific through its support for Taiwan and its AUKUS partnership with Australia and Britain has increasingly alarmed Beijing.

China is also squeezed by U.S. efforts to cut it off from advanced semiconductor technology, prompting Xi to speak out against "decoupling" and the politicisation of economic and trade issues with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands, home to chip equipment giant ASML.

"It's in China's interest to pick away at the United States' partners as much as possible," said Masafumi Iida, fellow at the National Institute for Defence Studies in Japan.

"That thinking shows in the way Xi has held summits with Australia's Albanese and South Korea's Yoon (Suk-yeol), in hopes to forge better relationships with them," he said.

Returning to in-person diplomacy also gives Xi a platform to push Chinese initiatives that further cement its stature as leader of the emerging world. He made a plug for his Belt & Road Initiative in his session with Argentina's Alberto Fernandez.

Domestically, where COVID outbreaks are resurgent and where Xi's decade in power has been increasingly authoritarian, the week of summit meetings conveys global stature and a sense of normalcy, although coverage is limited mostly to state media.

Before COVID, Xi was an enthusiastic practitioner of in-person diplomacy as China expanded its presence on the world stage through initiatives such as Belt & Road, generating goodwill in particular among developing countries, whose leaders were honoured with a one-on-one meeting and photos with Xi.

Li Mingjiang, associate professor of international relations at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies said perceived pressure in Beijing from Washington's global assertiveness may have been "extra incentive" to hurry back.

"I think in the coming years you'll see China indeed making a serious effort to implement its major power diplomacy," he said.

(Reporting by Eduardo Baptista and Martin Quin Pollard; Additional reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Hyonhee Shin in Seoul, Sakura Murakami in Tokyo, Kirsty Needham in Sydney; Editing by Tony Munroe and Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Recommended Stories

  • Blizzard, NetEase gaming partnership in China to end

    American game developer Blizzard Entertainment said Thursday that it will suspend most of its game services in mainland China after current licensing agreements with Chinese games company NetEase end, sending NetEase’s shares tumbling. Blizzard, which partnered with NetEase in 2008 to offer popular games like World of Warcraft, Overwatch and Diablo in mainland China, said in a statement the two companies did not reach a deal to renew the agreements “that is consistent with Blizzard’s operating principles and commitments to players and employees.”

  • McConnell reelected as Senate leader despite historic challenge from Scott

    Sen. Mitch McConnell on Wednesday was comfortably reelected as the GOP leader in the upper chamber despite a challenge -- his first in 15 years -- and despite intraparty finger-pointing over the GOP's disappointing performance in the midterms last week. McConnell had faced opposition from Florida Sen. Rick Scott, who mounted a historic campaign for the post atop the Republican conference. The leadership vote, done by secret ballot behind closed doors in the ornate Old Senate Chamber, was 37-10, with one member voting present, per Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D.

  • Isaac Hayes Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Donald Trump For Playing Sam & Dave Song at Campaign Launch

    The twice-impeached one-term president played "Hold On, I'm Coming" at Tuesday night's event.

  • China's Xi confronts Canada's Trudeau at G20 over media leaks

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday criticised Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in person over alleged leaks of their closed-door meeting at the G20 summit, a rare public display of annoyance by the Chinese leader. In video footage published by Canadian broadcasters, Xi and Trudeau can be seen standing close to each other and conversing via a translator at the summit on the Indonesian island of Bali. His displeasure was likely a reference to media reports that Trudeau brought up "serious concerns" about alleged espionage and Chinese "interference" in Canadian elections when meeting with Xi on Tuesday, his first talks with the Chinese leader in more than three years.

  • Invesco, Advocate See US Moving Toward Recovery

    Cooling inflation data is encouraging ETF industry players.

  • Lawsuit targets FTX and promoters, including Tom Brady, Shaq. Feds open criminal probe

    FTX Exchange, the once high-flying cryptocurrency trader with its name emblazoned on the Miami Heat arena, has been targeted in a new lawsuit that also names 11 of its big-name advertising promoters, including football icon Tom Brady and his ex-wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, as well as NBA legend and former Heat star Shaquille O’Neal.

  • Trudeau expresses concerns to China's Xi over 'interference'

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised "serious concerns" over suspected domestic interference by China in his first talks with President Xi Jinping on Tuesday in more than three years, a Canadian government source said. The "interference" is likely a reference to a Nov. 7 Canadian media report that cited intelligence officials saying they suspected China of meddling in the 2019 election. Also, an employee at Canada's largest electricity producer was arrested and charged by police on Monday over allegations of trying to steal trade secrets for China.

  • Our writers' predictions for the 2022 World Cup

    Chris Bascombe: Brazil. Other than Argentina, I cannot make a compelling case for any other nation... although it could be argued Qatar has already won.

  • Singapore's deputy PM: FTX case has raised 'serious allegations'

    The collapse of crypto exchange FTX has raised "very serious allegations that amount to potential fraud", Singapore's finance minister and deputy prime minister said on Thursday. Lawrence Wong said recent developments in the crypto market reinforced the city-state's position that it was "on the right track" in focusing on digital assets innovation, but also taking a strong stance against crypto speculation and trading by retail investors. FTX was one of the largest exchanges in the world but had a spectacular collapse in recent weeks and has filed for bankruptcy.

  • France faces weight of history in bid to retain World Cup

    As well as coping with injuries to key players again, France has the weight of World Cup history to contend with in Qatar. Not since Brazil lost the 1998 final to France has the defending champion come close to retaining the title. Of the next five World Cup defending champions, four failed to reach the knockout stage and three finished last in their group.

  • Chinese bid for Welsh chip factory blocked on national security grounds

    A Chinese-backed company has been ordered to sell its controlling stake in a Welsh microchip factory over national security concerns.

  • Analysis-China's freeze on Taiwan contact fuels worry as tensions build

    When Chinese authorities detained a Taiwanese citizen in China in August for an alleged violation of security laws, officials in Taipei sent messages of concern to Beijing seeking details. The missives went unanswered, like many of the texts and faxes Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council has sent to Beijing's Taiwan Affairs Office over the past six years, according to a Taipei-based person familiar with the Taiwanese government's China policy. China ended formal high-level communication with Taiwan's government in 2016 after the island's voters elected Tsai Ing-wen, whom Beijing considers a separatist, as president.

  • Twitch Livestream Shows Smiling Idaho Students Hours Before Grisly Slayings

    via Twitter/KHQPolice in Moscow, Idaho, are probing a grainy video that shows two of the slain University of Idaho students ordering at a food truck just hours before they were found fatally stabbed along with their two housemates.Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were captured on video walking up to the food truck on a busy street in Moscow around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the Daily Mail reported. The footage, captured in a Twitch livestream by the food truck operator Grub Truckers and obtained by loc

  • Lauren Boebert – live: Adam Frisch calls for ‘deep breaths’ as votes in Colorado election still being counted

    Follow for the latest updates on Lauren Boebert’s race in the 2022 midterms

  • Slain University of Idaho Students Were Killed With ‘Edged Weapon,’ Cops Reveal

    Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/InstagramThe four University of Idaho students slain over the weekend were killed by an “edged weapon such as a knife,” local police said in a statement to The Daily Beast on Tuesday. It’s the latest detail to emerge about the mysterious killings that wiped out a group of friends inside a home just blocks away from the university. Police in Moscow, Idaho, have been slow to release information about the slayings, emphasizing with each update that much remains unknow

  • Bankman-Fried says filing for FTX bankruptcy was a mistake - Vox

    Bankman-Fried said later on Twitter that the basis of the interview, an exchange of messages on the same platform, was not supposed to be public. The collapsed company, which filed for bankruptcy last week, has appointed five new independent directors at each of its main affiliated companies, including Alameda research. The five new directors and newly appointed Chief Executive John J. Ray are working to navigate through the bankruptcy process.

  • Mitch McConnell Easily Wins Reelection As Senate GOP Leader

    The longtime party leader fended off a challenge from Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), a Trump ally who led a conservative effort to unseat him.

  • 4 University Of Idaho Students Murdered, Town Mayor Calls It A ‘Crime Of Passion’

    Police are still investigating the mysterious crime but have identified the victims who were found dead in an off-campus apartment Sunday.

  • Sunak to meet India's Modi, China's Xi at G20

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet his Indian counterpart at the G20 summit and set out a professional exchange scheme, his office said, with talks also planned with China's Xi Jinping for a "frank and constructive relationship." Sunak, who took office as Britain's third prime minister in two months in October, will meet leaders from Australia and Indonesia, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden, Downing Street said in a statement.

  • Amid free trade talks with India, Rishi Sunak slips into Hindi

    Rishi Sunak, the newly installed UK prime minister, reportedly speaks basic Hindi. On Nov. 16, he tweeted partly in the language after meeting his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of the G20 summit.