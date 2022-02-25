Analysis-US sanctions on Russia serve China a sharp reminder of need for its own chips

FILE PHOTO: Semicon China trade fair for semiconductor technology, in Shanghai
Josh Horwitz
·3 min read

By Josh Horwitz

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - The sweeping restrictions imposed on Russia to block its access to global exports of goods from chips to computers and electronics are likely to accelerate China's own push for self-reliance in the semiconductor industry, analysts said.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, Washington - as part of a package of measures - announced export restrictions which will force companies making high- and low-tech items overseas with U.S. tools to seek a licence from the United States before shipping to Russia.

China, like Russia, lacks advanced chip manufacturing capacity but one of its top long-term policy goals is to establish independence and self-reliance in the semiconductor industry.

The importance of such self-sufficiency became apparent when Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's smartphone business collapsed following sanctions on the company imposed by the U.S. in 2019 that cut off much of its overseas chip supply and effectively barred it from building its own.

One chip consultant in China, who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the topic, said China will likely "watch and learn" from the sanctions and their impact on Russia.

"The Russians have a failed chip industry and rely on global semiconductors. So if there are technology issues that come out during the 'non-invasion' from sanctions, it reinforces Beijing's desire to own the technology for itself."

Washington further hobbled China's plans for tech supremacy by expanding sanctions to include the country's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) in 2020.

SMIC was forced to abandon plans to manufacture some types of advanced chips when the U.S. revoked an export license for Dutch lithography machine maker ASML Holding NV.

Over the past ten years, China, the world's largest importer of chips, has poured funding into semiconductor projects as part of the "Made in China 2025" initiative, which calls for 70% self-sufficiency in core components for critical technologies by the middle of the decade.

Its chip industry is growing fast, thanks to venture capital funding and political incentives. But the country's global share of chip exports remains marginal - its fabless chipmakers occupy about 16% of global market share, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association.

That also limits how much China can do to aid a heavily-sanctioned Russia.

"China alone can't supply all of Russia's critical needs for the military," a senior U.S. administration official said.

"China doesn't have any production of the most advanced technology nodes. So Russia and China are both reliant on other supplier countries and of course U.S. technology to meet their needs."

China shipped approximately $10 billion worth of electronics to Russia in 2020, according to U.N. Comtrade data, accounting for roughly 20% of its total exports.

Smartphone shipments account for a large chunk of that as Chinese brands such as Xiaomi Corp and Realme are among top-sellers in Russia.

"Russia's chip consumption is not big and more than half is probably from China already," said Doug Fuller, who researches China's technology policy at the City University of Hong Kong.

"China may pick up an extra $200 million in exports approximately if chips from elsewhere are completely cut off, and some of the chips Russia needs China can't make anyway."

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Additional reporting by Karen Freifeld in Washington; Editing by Miyoung Kim, Kirsten Donovan)

Recommended Stories

  • Formula 1 pulls Russian Grand Prix off calendar after invasion of Ukraine

    F1's move comes a day after UEFA pulled the Champions League final from St. Petersburg.

  • 3 officers found guilty on federal charges in George Floyd’s killing

    A federal jury has reached a verdict in the trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating the civil rights of George Floyd.

  • UEFA Champions League Final Moved From Russia To Paris And Russian Grand Prix Cancelled

    UPDATE 04:29am: The UEFA Champions League Final has been moved from Russia to Paris following the Ukraine invasion and the Russian Grand Prix has been cancelled. A meeting of UEFA officials this morning confirmed the footballing decision that had been reported to be taking place throughout the week, and St Petersburg’s Gazprom Arena will no […]

  • EU preparing more sanctions on Russia over invading Ukraine - official

    The European Union is preparing a third round of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, an official told Reuters on Friday shortly after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy lamented what he said was an insufficient reaction from Europe. The official, speaking under condition of anonymity, said the third round would freeze European assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The third round would further eat into Russia's financial and energy sectors, the person said.

  • Trump criticizes Biden on Fox News while Russia invades Ukraine

    Former President Trump called into Fox News on Wednesday evening to criticize President Biden's response to Russia's military attack on Ukraine.Driving the news: Two days after calling Russian President Vladimir Putin "very savvy" after the Russian president recognized two breakaway "republics" in eastern Ukraine as independent, Trump called into Fox host Laura Ingraham's show to call the assault on Ukraine "a terrible thing" that "would not have happened during my administration."Get market new

  • Pozsar Says $300 Billion Russia Cash Pile Can Roil Money Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia still has about $300 billion of foreign currency held offshore -- enough to disrupt money markets if it’s frozen by sanctions or moved suddenly to avoid them.Most Read from BloombergTaiwan to Join in U.S.-Led Sanctions on Russia: Ukraine UpdateRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateStocks Rise as Oil Pares Gain After Biden Address: Markets WrapSix Early Thoughts on Russia's Invasion of Ukrain

  • What is 'tattleware'? How employers may be tracking you at home

    Employers may be tracking remote workers with 'tattleware' or 'bossware.' Here are tips for protecting your privacy.

  • Crypto regulatory uncertainty 'creates a significant overhang' for companies: Strategist

    MoffettNathanson Partner Lisa Ellis joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on how cryptocurrencies are reacting to the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the outlook for crypto regulation.

  • Dow Jones Futures Turn Higher On Reports Putin Open To Ukraine Talks; Russian Invasion Continues

    A market rally attempt began Thursday, as Western sanctions vs. Russia's invasion of Ukraine weren't as tough as feared.

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • Russia threatens to target 'sensitive' US assets as part of a 'strong' and 'painful' response to sanctions

    Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was open to diplomacy with the US but that the sanctions would be met with a fierce response.

  • By invading Ukraine, Putin loses allies in eastern Europe

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the former Soviet satellite states of Central and Eastern Europe, drawing strong condemnation even from the region’s most pro-Kremlin politicians. Two until now major pro-Russian voices in the European Union, Czech President Milos Zeman and Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, didn't mince their words in criticizing Moscow’s most aggressive action since the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.

  • U.S., India cracks? Biden says talks on Russia 'unresolved'

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday Washington is in still unresolved "consultations" with India, when asked if Washington and Delhi were fully in sync on a response to Russia's attack on Ukraine ahead of an expected U.N. Security Council vote. Biden did not elaborate, but his short response to a question at a briefing at which he announced tough new sanctions on Russia over Ukraine drew attention to an awkward division between his administration and India, a country central to its efforts to push back against China's growing power.

  • Biden defends allowing Russian access to SWIFT

    President Biden on Thursday defended maintaining Russia's access to an international messaging system for banks despite pressure from Ukrainian leaders.The U.S., United Kingdom and European Union on Thursday announced strict new penalties on the Russian economy, financial institutions and influential elites close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. But the Western allies did not bar Moscow from the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial...

  • Russian Invasion Puts Endgame of Iran Nuclear Talks in Jeopardy

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine risks jeopardizing diplomacy to restore Iran’s nuclear deal at the final hurdle, as world powers at the negotiating table find themselves on opposite sides of Europe’s biggest security crisis since World War II.Most Read from BloombergRussia Invasion of Ukraine Ignites European Security CrisisRussia Hits Airfields; Kyiv Imposes Martial Law: Ukraine UpdateZelenskiy Says Russia Trying to Seize Chernobyl: Ukraine UpdateStocks Sink, Oil Prices Top $100 on

  • Putin was playing Biden all along

    The U.S. president and his aides thought they could manage Putin. Their calculations were dead wrong.

  • Canada cancels $700M in export permits in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The export permit cancellations will impact companies in the aerospace technology and minerals sectors.

  • U.S., EU unlikely to cut Russia off SWIFT for now -Biden

    The United States and the European Union have opted not to cut Russia off from the SWIFT global interbank payments system as part of their sanctions against Moscow for invading Ukraine, but could revisit that issue, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. Asked why that step was not taken, Biden told reporters the sanctions imposed against Russian banks exceeded the impact of cutting Russia off from SWIFT, and other countries had failed to agree on taking the additional step at this point.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine appears to have alienated Putin’s few friends among the Western allies

    Czech President Miloš Zeman admits he misjudged Putin's intentions in Ukraine, while Hungary's autocratic prime minister, Viktor Orbán, says he joined NATO and EU partners in condemning the Russian attack.

  • Ukraine’s UN ambassador confronts Russian counterpart: 'There is no purgatory for war criminals'

    An 11th-hour United Nations meeting seeking to stem potential fighting between Ukraine and Russia produced a rare, spontaneous exchange between the countries' representatives.