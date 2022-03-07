Analysis-With war risk, unclear how much U.S. real-yield collapse will benefit stocks

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·4 min read

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Real yields in the U.S. Treasury market have gone even more negative as inflation surged, which is typically viewed as a positive factor for stocks, but Russia's invasion of Ukraine has placed more emphasis on shedding risk than on the possibility of getting higher returns on Wall Street.

The decline in benchmark U.S. real yields, which have been mainly below zero since 2019, suggested that investors are piling into TIPS because of concerns about high inflation. Indeed, the war has propelled global benchmark Brent crude futures to a roughly 14-year high of just under $140 per barrel.

U.S. stocks, even with a strong earnings outlook and backed by a robust economy, may not be the best asset to hold during this geopolitical crisis, analysts said, though there was some divide in views.

"If all else equal and you sat there and saw that one of the largest countries in the world is attacking a country one-third its size and it has aspirations to reconstitute the old Russian empire, is that really a good backdrop for stocks?" said David Petrosinelli, managing director and senior trader at broker-dealer InspereX in New York.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, brushing aside worldwide condemnation of the invasion, which Russia calls a "special operation" vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered.

Since Russia launched the invasion on Feb. 24, the yield on U.S. 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), also called the real yield because it strips out inflation, has fallen about 45 basis points.

The 10-year TIPS yield has collapsed by roughly 64 basis points, since the release on Feb. 10 of U.S. consumer price data showing the annual U.S. inflation for January hitting a 40-year high. On Monday, the 10-year real yield dropped to a two-month low of -1.027%.

Graphic: U.S. TIPS and stocks, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/gkvlgaaokpb/TIPS%20and%20stocks.PNG Real yields are an important input to broader financial conditions, and when they are low, that typically underpins U.S. equities.

"Equities like many financial assets are evaluated on the present value of their expected future cash flows," said Tim Wessler, macro strategist, at Deutsche Bank in New York.

"When real yields are falling, that means the expected value of a stock's future cash flow is going to be higher. If you look at the sector breakdown of equities, if you look at the S&P 500 and compare its returns to big tech stocks or FANG stocks, they outperform the S&P on days when real yields fall," he added, referring to the growth-stock grouping of Facebook, now known as Meta, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet.

After a sharp fall to start the year accelerated with Russia-Ukraine tensions, the benchmark S&P 500 has bounced back about 4% from its Feb 24 intraday low. But Wall Street's fear index, the VIX, has climbed and the market sold off late last week and opened down on Monday.

The S&P 500 technology index did slip slightly last week, mainly due to selling on Thursday and Friday. Since its intra-day trough on Feb. 24, that index has actually gained 4.2%.

Analysts said aside from the tumble in real yields, U.S. stocks have benefited from the view that the latest geopolitical turmoil means the Federal Reserve would take a gradual approach to tightening monetary policy, starting next week.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week he would back an initial quarter percentage-point increase in the Fed's benchmark rate at the March 15-16 meeting, but held out the prospect of hiking more aggressively this year if inflation does not ease.

"This uncertainty is going to cause the Fed to move more slowly, to tighten more slowly and as a result fall behind the curve on inflation, which is positive for risk assets and a support for them," said Ryan Swift, bond strategist, at BCA Research in Montreal.

InspereX's Petrosinelli thinks though that the risk in equities is in the medium to long term.

"The expectations component is really the wild card here," Petrosinelli said. "We could be sitting at oil of $150 per barrel very, very easily here in the coming days and I'm not saying it's going to happen. But that can't be good for stocks." Graphic: Commodity prices, https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zdvxokkzepx/Commodity%20prices.PNG

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Alden Bentley and Nick Zieminski)

Recommended Stories

  • Ubisoft and Take-Two are the latest game companies to halt sales in Russia

    People in Russia and Ukraine won't be able to buy or install 'GTA V,' among other games.

  • U.S. climate czar Kerry says Ukraine crisis is a 'defining moment' for the century

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Monday that the crisis in Ukraine is going to be a "defining moment" for this century, saying the stakes "could not be higher," even if the world has to live with higher energy costs for a time. Kerry, the kickoff speaker at the annual CERAWEEK energy conference in Houston, called Russia's invasion of Ukraine "abhorrent," and said the Ukrainian people are exposing Russia's government for "all that it is." His remarks follow Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, and as the United States and allies consider even more punishing sanctions against Russia, including outright bans on imports of Russian oil and gas.

  • Dow sinks 500 points and blue-chip stock index tumbles toward correction on 12th day of Ukraine invasion

    U.S. stock indexes trade sharply lower Monday, with the Russian invasion of Ukraine in its 12th day as investors weigh the implications of possible bans on Russian oil imports.

  • Protesters Rally Against 'Don't Say Gay' Bill at Florida State Capitol

    Protesters gathered at the Florida State Capitol in Tallahassee on March 7 to rally against the “Don’t Say Gay” bill that prohibits LGBTQ-related topics in kindergarten to third grade curricula.The bill, formally known as the Parental Rights in Education bill or HB 1557, was passed by the Florida House of Representatives on February 24.The bill was due to be debated at the Florida Senate on Monday.This video, taken by Kevin Cho Tipton, shows protesters, activists, and Florida representatives chanting outside the capitol. It also shows protesters gathered inside the capitol building. Credit: Kevin Cho Tipton via Storyful

  • EU Divided Over Russian Oil Sanctions as Calls for Ban Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union governments are divided over whether to join the U.S. in potentially banning Russian oil imports, as several member states push the option as a way to add pressure on President Vladimir Putin after his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pre

  • Zelensky says Russian forces are 'tired' and 'demoralized' as he spoke about the future of Ukraine after its 'victory' in war

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that his country's government "is already working on how to restore our state after the victory."

  • Gas prices hit highest level since 2008

    Gas prices are soaring. The national average is just over $4 a gallon, the highest in 14 years.

  • Market strategist on buying the dip: ‘Be patient as opposed to early’

    UBS Head of Equity Derivatives Research Stuart Kaiser joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss whether investors should buy the dip amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

  • How a no-fly zone could be used in Ukraine-Russia conflict

    Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelinsky has called for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. Robert Bell, former defense adviser to the U.S. NATO ambassador, joined CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers to discuss when a no-fly zone should be declared and how it has been used in the past.

  • Russian representatives skip UN court hearing on Ukraine

    Russian representatives on Monday skipped a hearing at the United Nations' top court that focused on allegations of genocide in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin used as a pretext to launch an invasion of the country.The International Court of Justice (ICJ) held the first of two public hearings on Monday in the case regarding "Allegations of Genocide under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide (...

  • Ukrainian girl sings ‘Let It Go’ in Kyiv shelter

    A video posted to social media of a young girl singing the localized version of “Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen” for a crowd of civilians huddled in a shelter in Kyiv has gone viral. According to information provided to CNN, the girl was asked to perform after saying she wanted to be a singer when she grows up. The video has received praise from many prominent musicians, including “Frozen” star Idina Menzel.

  • Europe Eyes Grains Import Waiver Amid War Shock, Spain Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union could consider temporarily lifting a ban on imports of genetically modified grains from the U.S. and South America to help farmers struggling with supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine, according to Spain’s Agriculture Minister Luis Planas.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Up

  • Musk calls for expansion of nuclear power in Europe

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk called for Europe to increase its nuclear energy production by restarting dormant nuclear power stations on Monday, as Western government grapple with how they will potentially replace Russian energy exports in the event of a sweeping embargo on the country's oil."Hopefully, it is now extremely obvious that Europe should restart dormant nuclear power stations and increase power output of existing ones. This is *critical* to...

  • John Bolton Says Putin Isn't Unstable -- He's A 'Cold, Hard, Calculating Man'

    The former national security adviser said Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely irritated at the performance of his country's military in Ukraine.

  • Jets 2022 Mock Draft Roundup: Could No. 1 favorite Evan Neal drop to Gang Green at 4?

    Here's what the latest mock drafts have the Jets doing at picks 4 and 10...

  • European Gas Surges 79% as Market Mayhem Drives Prices to Record

    (Bloomberg) -- European energy prices roared to records after the U.S. said it was considering curbs on imports of Russian oil, a move that would add to supply fears across commodity markets.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Climbs as Chance of Russian Ban Spur

  • Biden to speak with leaders of France, Germany, Britain on Ukraine crisis

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden planned to hold a video teleconference with the leaders of France, Britain and Germany on Monday to disucss developments in Ukraine as Washington pushes its allies on a possible Russian oil ban. NATO countries have ramped up their presence in the Baltic nations since Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine and more troops and equipment are on the way, policy makers have said. After Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the White House slapped sanctions on exports of technologies to Russia’s refineries and the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which has never launched.

  • BOE Starts QT Era as $37 Billion of Bonds Fall Off Balance Sheet

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England is entering a new era for monetary policy on Monday as it allows 28 billion pounds ($37 billion) of government bonds to fall of its balance sheet for the first time.Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Climbs as Chance of Russian

  • My Top Beaten-Down Growth Stock to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The widespread market sell-off has created a lot of potential buying opportunities for long-term investors. But pulling the trigger when the market just seems to keep going down is easier said than done.

  • Local news anchor shuts down Matt Gaetz’s false 2020 election claims on live TV

    ‘So you’re still maintaining the 2020 election was stolen? Are we still going with that?’ asked WEAR ABC 3 anchor Bob Solarski