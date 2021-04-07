Analysis: White House, U.S. companies could agree on 25% tax rate, officials, business groups say

President Biden speaks about jobs and the economy from the White House in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jarrett Renshaw
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden has championed raising the U.S. corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% as the main way to fund his $2 trillion infrastructure plan, but few people in Washington, including inside the White House, really think the rate will land there.

Biden made it clear on Wednesday that he is open to compromise, after a reporter asked if he would be willing to agree on a tax rate below 28%.

"I'm willing to listen to that, I'm wide open to it," Biden said.

Reuters interviewed more than a dozen corporate and White House officials engaged in the infrastructure push. Most expect the White House and business groups to compromise on a 25% corporate tax rate - a level neither side would have chosen, but both can live with.

"We don't like it, but we expect to be at 25 percent," a lobbyist at a top U.S. energy firm said, requesting anonymity. "If so, we are going to consider that a win."

The U.S. corporate tax rate dropped to 21% from 35% after the 2017 tax cut pushed by former President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans, but many big U.S. companies pay much less. Increasing what companies pay into the more than $4 trillion federal budget is an important part of Democrat Biden's plan to restructure the U.S. economy to reduce inequality and try to counter China's rise.

U.S. multinational companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Facebook Inc and Merck & Co are among several that have been adept at reducing their taxes, tax and legal experts said.

Amazon.com Inc supports a hike in the corporate tax rate https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BT30J as part of an infrastructure overhaul, Jeff Bezos, chief executive of the largest U.S. retailer, said on Tuesday. Biden said last week that Amazon was one of 91 Fortune 500 companies that "use various loopholes where they pay not a single solitary penny in federal income tax," in sharp contrast to middle class families paying over 20% tax rates.

Biden's infrastructure and investment package includes roads and bridges and funding for affordable housing and elder care workers, among other items.

In addition to raising the corporate tax rate, the White House is pushing a minimum U.S. and global tax for companies, and increasing enforcement of tax laws, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

OPPOSITION

Trade groups, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia who is a moderate on some issues, have said the 28% rate is too high. However, Manchin, whose support is crucial to any bill passing in the 50-50 Senate, said he could support a rate of 25%.

The White House knew that proposing an increase to 28% would face opposition, including from some Democrats. It is prepared to discuss alternatives - including setting the rate to 25%, three administration officials familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

Unlike the coronavirus pandemic relief bill passed by Congress and signed into law by Biden in mid-March, where expiring unemployment benefits created a sense of urgency, the White House believes the infrastructure plan can be debated, and expects Congress will play a more pivotal role.

In 2013, then Vice President Biden and President Barack Obama proposed cutting the corporate tax rate to 28% from 35% and to 25% for manufacturers, but Republicans in Congress blocked the plan https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-obama/obama-offers-grand-bargain-on-corporate-tax-rate-infrastructure-idUSBRE96T0F820130730. So far, Republicans have voiced no support for raising corporate taxes, and criticized the plan for being too large.

"Debate is welcome. Compromise is inevitable. Changes are certain," Biden said during a speech at the White House on Wednesday. He said he would soon invite Republican lawmakers to the White House and that the administration is "open to good ideas and good-faith negotiations."

Increasing the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21% is expected to generate $850 billion, a significant chunk of Biden's proposal, according to the non-profit Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget public policy organization.

At 25% a little under $500 billion would be generated, the committee said, forcing Democrats to search for additional revenue streams or cut spending.

That effort will be made more complicated by Biden’s campaign pledge to not raise taxes on any American earning less than $400,000, making items such as raising the gas tax or establishing a per-mile tax politically toxic.

"It’s a very difficult tax pledge and promise," said the committee's president Maya MacGuineas.

(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Heather Timmons and Grant McCool)

Recommended Stories

  • Is The Market Fully Priced?

    2021 will be a stock pickers market

  • Column: The prosecutors are scoring at the Derek Chauvin trial. Here's why

    The prosecutors in the Chauvin trial have broken out of the paradigm that so often results in not-guilty verdicts where police are concerned.

  • MSNBC apologizes for showing wrong video of congressman

    MSNBC apologized on Wednesday for mistakenly airing video of another Black congressman while reporting a day earlier on the death of U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida. During the report, the network aired archived video of U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Democrat from Mississippi. The report correctly included some still pictures of Hastings.

  • How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

    Vaccine distribution has been ramping up and President Joe Biden has bumped up his deadline for states to make doses available to all adults by April 19. The Dow is up 293.05 points, or 0.9%. The Dow is up 2,839.78 points, or 9.3%.

  • A Novel Effort to See How Poverty Affects Young Brains

    New monthly payments in the pandemic relief package have the potential to lift millions of American children out of poverty. Some scientists believe the payments could change children’s lives even more fundamentally — via their brains. It is well established that growing up in poverty correlates with disparities in educational achievement, health and employment. But an emerging branch of neuroscience asks how poverty affects the developing brain. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Over the past 15 years, dozens of studies have found that children raised in meager circumstances have subtle brain differences compared with children from families of higher means. On average, the surface area of the brain’s outer layer of cells is smaller, especially in areas relating to language and impulse control, as is the volume of a structure called the hippocampus, which is responsible for learning and memory. These differences do not reflect inherited or inborn traits, research suggests, but rather the circumstances in which the children grew up. Researchers have speculated that specific aspects of poverty — subpar nutrition, elevated stress levels, low-quality education — might influence brain and cognitive development. But almost all the work to date is correlational. And although those factors may be at play to various degrees for different families, poverty is their common root. A continuing study called Baby’s First Years, started in 2018, aims to determine whether reducing poverty can itself promote healthy brain development. “None of us thinks income is the only answer,” said Dr. Kimberly Noble, a neuroscientist and pediatrician at Columbia University who is co-leading the work. “But with Baby’s First Years, we are moving past correlation to test whether reducing poverty directly causes changes in children’s cognitive, emotional and brain development.” Noble and her collaborators are examining the effects of giving poor families cash payments in amounts that wound up being comparable to those the Biden administration will distribute as part of an expanded child tax credit. The researchers randomly assigned 1,000 mothers with newborns living in poverty in New York City, New Orleans, the Twin Cities metro region and Omaha, Nebraska, to receive a debit card every month holding either $20 or $333 that the families could use as they wished. (The Biden plan will provide $300 monthly per child up to age 6, and $250 for children 6-17.) The study tracks cognitive development and brain activity in children over several years using a noninvasive tool called mobile EEG, which measures brain wave patterns using a wearable cap of 20 electrodes. The study also tracks the mothers’ financial and employment status, maternal health measures such as stress hormone levels, and child care use. In qualitative interviews, the researchers probe how the money affects the family, and with the mothers’ consent, they follow how they spend it. The study aimed to collect brain activity data from children at age 1 and age 3 in home visits, and researchers managed to obtain the first set of data for around two-thirds of the children before the pandemic struck. Because home visits are still untenable, they extended the study to age 4 and will be collecting the second set of brain data next year instead of this year. The pandemic, as well as the two stimulus payments most Americans received this past year, undoubtedly affected participating families in different ways, as will this year’s stimulus checks and the new monthly payments. But because the study is randomized, the researchers nonetheless expect to be able to assess the impact of the cash gift, Noble said. Baby’s First Years is seen as an audacious effort to prove, through a randomized trial, a causal link between poverty reduction and brain development. “It is definitely one of the first, if not the first” study in this developing field to have direct policy implications, said Martha Farah, a cognitive neuroscientist at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the Center for Neuroscience and Society who studies poverty and the brain. Farah concedes, however, that social scientists and policymakers often discount the relevance of brain data. “Are there actionable insights we get by bringing neuroscience to bear, or are people just being snowed by pretty brain images and impressive-sounding words from neuroscience? It’s an important question,” she said. Skeptics abound. James Heckman, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at the University of Chicago who studies inequality and social mobility, said he did not see “even a hint that a policy would come out of it, other than to say, yes, there’s an imprint of a better economic life.” “And it still remains a question what the actual mechanism is” through which giving parents cash helps children’s brains, he said, adding that targeting such a mechanism directly might be both cheaper and more effective. Samuel Hammond, director of poverty and welfare policy at the Niskanen Center, who worked on a child allowance proposal by Sen. Mitt Romney, agrees that tracking the source of any observed cognitive benefits is tricky. “I have trouble disentangling the interventions that actually help the most,” he said. For example, policy experts debate whether certain child care programs directly benefit a child’s brain or simply free up her caregiver to get a job and increase the family’s income, he said. Yet that is exactly why providing disadvantaged families with cash might be the most potent way to test the link to brain development, Noble said. “It’s quite possible that the particular pathways to children’s outcomes differ across families,” she said. “So by empowering families to use the money as they see fit, it doesn’t presuppose a particular pathway or mechanism that leads to differences in child development.” Neuroscience has a track record for transforming societal thinking and influencing policy. Research showing that the brain continues to mature past adolescence and into a person’s mid-20s has reshaped policies relating to juvenile justice. In another example, research on brain and cognitive development in children who grew up in Romanian orphanages from the mid-1960s into the 1990s changed policy on institutionalization and foster care, in Romania and worldwide, said Charles Nelson, a neuroscientist at Harvard and Boston Children’s Hospital who co-led that work. Those studies demonstrated that deprivation and neglect diminish IQ and hinder psychological development in children who remain institutionalized past age 2, and that institutionalization profoundly affects brain development, dampening electrical activity and reducing brain size. But that work also underscores how consumers of research, policymakers among them, are prone to give more weight to brain data than to other findings, as other studies show. When Nelson presents these findings to government or development agency officials, “I think they find it the strongest ammunition to implement policy changes,” he said. “It is a very powerful visual, more so than if we said, well, they have lower IQs, or their attachment isn’t as strong.” (He is an adviser for Baby’s First Years.) The vividness of such data is not necessarily bad, Noble said. “If we find differences and the brain data make those differences more compelling to stakeholders, then that’s important to include,” she said. Moreover, brain data provides valuable information in its own right, particularly in infants and young children, for whom behavioral tests of cognition are often inaccurate or impossible to conduct, she said. Brain differences also tend to be detectable earlier than behavioral ones, she said. The field may simply be too young to clock its contributions to policy, Farah said. But increasing understanding of how specific brain circuits are affected by poverty, along with better tools for gauging such circuits, may yield science-based interventions that get taken up at a policy level, she said. Meanwhile, Baby’s First Years hopes to address a broader question that is already relevant at the policy level: whether cash aid to parents helps their children’s brains develop in a way that helps them for a lifetime. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Snap stock up more than 20% in a week amid efforts to find new uses for Snapchat

    Snap Inc. shares have jumped more than 20% in the past week as the company attempts to move Snapchat beyond messaging.

  • Biden says China is 'racing ahead' of the US in a fiery speech bashing Republicans who oppose his infrastructure plan

    Biden said China was "counting on American democracy to be too slow, too limited, and too divided to keep up the pace."

  • Intel Has a New Data-Center Chip, and Credit Suisse Says the Stock Is a Steal

    The semiconductor manufacturer officially launched its "Ice Lake" server chips. Shipments began in the first quarter.

  • Piers Morgan claims he has 'universal support' of the British public despite record 57,000 complaints

    Morgan continued to say that he doesn't believe anything Meghan and Harry said during their tell-all interview with Oprah.

  • Higher Education Has a Tax Problem and It's Hurting Local Communities

    On March 30, 2020, toward the beginning of the global COVID-19 pandemic, New Haven citizens stormed the city’s Zoom budget meeting to vent their outrage at Yale University’s continued strain on city finances. Residents specifically pointed to Yale’s vast and tax-exempt property holdings compared to the deficit-ridden New Haven public schools hungry for property-tax dollars. Four months later, on July 29, a new coalition of Yale union workers and residents followed up with a 600-vehicle “Respect Caravan” that brought downtown traffic to a halt.

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US faces 7 major hurdles to economic growth, including high healthcare costs and income inequality

    "Fixing America's problems is going to take hard work," the CEO of the US' largest bank by assets wrote in his annual shareholder letter Wednesday.

  • "Unlikely to succeed," Bulgaria's PM Borissov says he will propose new government

    Following a rise in protest parties accusing it of failing to root out corruption, Borissov's centre-right GERB will be the largest party in the parliament but far short of majority, with some 26.2% of ballots won. In power since 2009, Borissov, 61, has modernised the country's crumbling roads and kept its finances in check. Coming in second in the election with 17.7% was a new anti-establishment grouping founded by TV host Slavi Trifonov, who will likely take a shot at forming a government if Borissov fails.

  • UN says death toll now 56 from clashes in Sudan's Darfur

    The violence poses a challenge to efforts by Sudan’s transitional government to end decades-long rebellions in areas like Darfur, where conflict often falls along ethnic lines. The latest clashes grew out of a shooting on Saturday that killed two people from the Masalit tribe in a camp for displaced people in Genena, the capital of West Darfur province, according to the U.N. humanitarian affairs agency.

  • UK Deliveroo riders strike over pay, gig work conditions

    Riders for the app-based meal delivery platform Deliveroo held a strike in London Wednesday over pay and working conditions, part of a broader backlash against one of the U.K.'s biggest gig economy companies. Scooter and bicycle delivery riders waving flags and red smoke flares rode through the streets of Central London. The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain, which represents migrant and gig workers, expected hundreds of riders to take part.

  • LG Electronics fans bemoan end of era as firm exits smartphone business

    Fans of LG Electronics smartphones rued the loss of more affordable Android-based devices after the South Korean tech company said on Monday it would quit the business, with some praising LG for the innovation it brought to the industry. LG smartphone users in South Korea and the United States posted nostalgic tributes on social media after the firm announced the exit, citing a prolonged sales slump. LG still holds a roughly 10% share of the U.S. smartphone market, according to researcher Counterpoint, though its slice of the global pie is just 2%.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but its largest manufacturer has said its production is under 'stress'

  • Biden willing to negotiate on corporate taxes, but 'sick and tired' of non-payers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden on Wednesday made a fiery appeal for U.S companies to foot the bill for his $2 trillion-plus infrastructure plan, but signaled an openness to negotiate how big their tax bill should be. Biden faces stiff opposition from Republicans, major corporations and even some in his own Democratic Party to key elements of the proposal he laid out a week ago, which must be approved by Congress to become a reality. The president said he would not accept making no changes at all on taxes and infrastructure spending, arguing the United States' position as a pre-eminent global power was under threat from China if it could not make the investments he outlined.

  • Big win for Democrats: Senate parliamentarian to allow additional budget legislation to bypass potential GOP filibuster

    This could have implications for President Joe Biden's infrastructure package.

  • The best clues as to what will take Oscar's best picture come from the past

    Bookies have their odds-making, we have a lens into the past to see what looks like a winner.

  • Former Florida State football star arrested on murder charges in Palm Beach County

    Former Florida State star wide receiver Travis Rudolph — who played for the New York Giants and spent a day on the Dolphins practice squad — is in Palm Beach County jail on first degree murder charges.