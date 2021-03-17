Analysis: Why Biden's securities regulator faces climate crackdown challenges

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Biden discusses implementation of American Rescue Plan at the White House in Washington
Chris Prentice and Ross Kerber
·4 min read

By Chris Prentice and Ross Kerber

WASHINGTON/BOSTON (Reuters) - With Democrats at the helm, the U.S. securities regulator is pledging to crack down on companies and funds that mislead investors over climate change risks, but that may be easier said than done, more than a dozen attorneys and former agency officials say.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has set up a taskforce to police public companies that fail to disclose material business risks stemming from climate change, such as the potential depreciation of fossil fuel assets or supply chain disruption caused by flooding or wildfires.

The 22-person team, housed within the enforcement division, will also scrutinize investment advisers and funds touting sustainable products for so-called "greenwashing" and other compliance issues, the agency said.

The initiative is part of a broader effort by President Joe Biden's administration to tackle and plan for climate change. With a record $51 billion flooding into sustainable U.S. funds in 2020 alone, according to Morningstar, investors need to be better informed, the SEC says.

"The commission is responding to investors' growing concerns about materially misleading statements and omissions about companies' climate-related risks and activities," said acting deputy enforcement director Kelly Gibson, who is leading the taskforce.

While prosecuting fraudulent or sloppy disclosures is at the core of what the SEC does, the new initiative takes the agency into uncharted terrain, the lawyers said.

The SEC has rarely brought enforcement actions for climate-related disclosure misconduct, a Reuters review found.

In 2018, it closed a high-profile probe https://www.reuters.com/article/us-exxon-mobil-accounting/u-s-regulator-ends-exxon-probe-of-climate-reserves-disclosures-idUSKBN1KO29W of the way ExxonMobil accounted for the impact of climate change on its assets, without taking action.

Whereas European regulators require large companies to disclose risks and metrics on environmental matters and are introducing sustainability disclosures for investment products, the United States has no formal climate-specific disclosure rules.

It also has not agreed definitions for key terms such as "sustainable," and has no commonly used standards for measuring corporate environmental goals or quantifying and reporting climate risks.

"The SEC is looking to ensure the consumer is really getting what they're being advertised," said Sarah Bratton Hughes, head of sustainability for Schroders in North America. "What makes this so difficult is the lack of standardization."

DISCLOSURES

In 2010 guidance, the SEC gave companies some examples of climate change developments they should consider "material" and therefore must be disclosed under securities laws.

As of 2020, 60% of Russell 3000 companies mentioned climate risk in filings, up from 35% in 2009, according to a Brookings Institution review. Those disclosures tended to focus on declining fossil fuel use while glossing over issues such as rising sea levels, fires or heat waves, the study said.

Such gaps by themselves are tough for the SEC to prosecute because the 2010 guidance is broad, outdated and, unlike a formal rule, has weak legal standing, lawyers said.

The law also gives companies leeway on forecasts made in good faith, which could be hard to disprove given the long time horizons and complexities of climate science.

"They would have to prove a disclosure was materially misleading – and intentionally or at least recklessly misleading. Those are pretty high burdens," said Mark Schonfeld, a former SEC director who is now partner at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Still, a person familiar with the regulatory discussions said the SEC could bring fraud charges if companies suppress internal climate risk data, similar to its approach to cyber breach disclosures. In 2018, for example, Altaba, formerly known as Yahoo!, paid $35 million to settle SEC allegations https://www.reuters.com/article/us-altaba-cyber-yahoo/u-s-regulator-fines-altaba-35-million-over-2014-yahoo-email-hack-idUSKBN1HV295 that vague disclosures misled investors about a data breach.

"Investigating disclosures is some of the most fundamental work the SEC does and ESG (environmental, social and governance) is no different than any other subject matter in this regard," said the SEC's Gibson.

Just as companies may underplay climate change risks to protect their share prices, investment product providers may overplay their green credentials to attract cash.

California-based activist group As You Sow gives "failing" grades, for example, to 20 U.S. funds with sustainability mandates that have exposure to fossil fuel companies.

Yet proving funds are misleading investors about their investment strategies could be tough without a standard definition for "sustainability" and related terms.

An oil company spending heavily on renewable energy, for example, could arguably be a sustainable investment, said Ian Roffman, a former SEC attorney who now heads the securities enforcement practice at Boston law firm Nutter McClennen & Fish.

Fund marketing materials are also crafted in broad language with flexible investment parameters to shield them from litigation, lawyers said.

They expect the SEC, which this week began soliciting industry feedback on standardizing its climate change disclosures, will ultimately tighten its rules to address these challenges. But that could take time.

"There's a lot of gray area," said Roffman.

(Editing by Michelle Price and Sonya Hepinstall)

Recommended Stories

  • Senate centrists weigh brokering deals on immigration, minimum wage

    The group of 20 is evenly split between Republicans and Democrats.

  • France's Sarkozy back in court, this time for illegal campaign financing

    Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy goes on trial on Wednesday accused of financing his failed 2012 re-election campaign illegally, less than three weeks after being convicted of corruption and influence-peddling. Prosecutors allege that Sarkozy's party, then known as the UMP, splurged nearly double the 22.5 million euros ($27 million) permitted under electoral law on extravagant campaign rallies, and then used a friendly public relations agency to hide the cost. In their indictment, the prosecutors acknowledge that their investigation had failed to prove Sarkozy either organised or was involved in the scheme, but argue that he benefited from it and must have been aware of it.

  • Betsy DeVos' Title IX rules causing 'insane' results, attorneys and advocates say

    A new report lays out the hardships students say they faced after reporting sexual assaults to their schools.

  • Democratic machine spending millions in full-scale campaign to sell Biden's COVID relief

    All the muscles of the Democratic Party are engaged in selling President Biden's COVID-19 relief bill just days after it was signed, with Democrats treating the $1.9 trillion package like a candidate.Why it matters: The efforts underscore how closely Biden himself — and the broader Democratic machine — have tied the popularity of his first major piece of legislation to the success and ultimate survival of his presidency.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.White House political director Emmy Ruiz said she viewed the effort as "very similar to campaign work," with the administration "taking the story to places that have been most impacted." She singled out Nevada, a state where COVID has hammered the massive tourism and hospitality industries. She says the White House, and likely the president himself, will take the campaign into "deep red" Trump country.The three major Democratic campaign committees — the DNC, DSCC and DCCC — are running ads promoting the American Rescue Plan.The DNC will run TV ads in at least eight battleground states: Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin, Nevada and Pennsylvania. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is running digital ads in swing districts to protect vulnerable House Democrats.The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is already running digital ads targeting two Republican senators for voting against the $1.9 trillion bill: Ron Johnson of Wisconsin and Marco Rubio of Florida.The big picture: Outside groups are allocating millions of dollars to run ads across swing states and competitive districts, according to a Democratic strategist tracking the efforts. The nonprofit House Majority Forward plans to launch a $1.4 million ad campaign this week to "bolster nine vulnerable House Democrats who backed the COVID relief package."Priorities USA plans to run a "two-year, multimillion-dollar campaign" targeting new Democratic voters who turned out in 2020, swing voters who switched from Trump to Biden, and voters vulnerable to social media misinformation. The first ads — "Help is on the Way" and "Jumpstart" — will run in Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.Protect Our Care is running digital ads across 30 congressional districts in 19 states.The pro-Biden super PAC Unite the Country has launched "a seven-figure TV and digital ad campaign in the battleground states of Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Arizona and Georgia."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Bombshell messages show Nicola Sturgeon's chief of staff 'meddled in Salmond probe'

    Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff meddled in a sexual harassment probe into Alex Salmond almost two months before the First Minister claims she first became aware he was being investigated, it has been claimed. David Davis, the Tory MP, invoked parliamentary privilege in the Commons on Tuesday night to make a series of potentially devastating claims about the Salmond affair, saying a whistleblower had passed him information purporting to show “perjury up to criminal conspiracy”. He read out messages from two civil servants, said to have been sent on February 6, 2018, which suggest Liz Lloyd, Ms Sturgeon’s chief of staff, was “interfering in the complaints process against Alex Salmond”. The message said “Liz interference v [very] bad”.

  • New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

    New Covid-19 variant from Philippines found in England

  • Alaska GOP censures Murkowski, looks for ’22 challenger

    The Alaska Republican Party has censured U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski for voting to convict former President Donald Trump at his impeachment trial and now doesn't want her to identify as a GOP candidate in next year’s election, a member of the party’s State Central Committee said Tuesday. “The party does not want Lisa Murkowski to be a Republican candidate,” said Tuckerman Babcock, immediate past chairman of the state party. The vote to censure Murkowski was 53-17 at a Saturday meeting in Anchorage, he said.

  • GOP group that once endorsed Pat Toomey now condemns senator as ‘RINO’ after he voted to convict Trump

    It’s the latest sign of divisions within the party

  • Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse asks AG Merrick Garland to probe 2018 FBI background check into Brett Kavanaugh, suggests it was 'fake'

    Whitehouse called for "congressional oversight to understand how, why, and at whose behest and with whose knowledge or connivance, this was done."

  • Gayle King says Prince Harry's conversations with his family since the Oprah interview were 'not productive'

    The "CBS This Morning" co-host also said, "It's going to be hard to move forward, but they want to move forward with this."

  • Russia and Iran tried unsuccessfully to meddle in the 2020 election while China sat it out, US intelligence report says

    The declassified report also threw cold water on a GOP conspiracy theory about foreign interference with the 2020 voting process.

  • Biden news: Russia ‘tried to back Trump in 2020’, as president to hold first press briefing in 65 days

    Follow the latest as the Biden administration defends its handling of the situation at the US-Mexico border

  • Texas governor demands ‘emergency’ election reform as state GOP unveils two dozen bills aimed at voting rights

    After raging against ‘voter fraud’ on Fox News, Greg Abbott admits no such fraud exists in state

  • Libya profile - Timeline

    A chronology of key events in Libya's history, from the 7th century BC to the present day.

  • Candace Owens calls Cardi B ‘cancer cell to culture’ after singer mocks Fox News segment

    Not first confrontation between conservative pundit and rapper over song WAP

  • Mass Shooting at Georgia Asian Massage Parlors Leaves 8 Dead, Suspect Arrested

    At least eight people have died, four of them of Asian descent, after shootings at three massage parlors near Atlanta, police said on Tuesday. What happened: Three people were fatally shot at one spa in northeast Atlanta, and a fourth person was killed at a different spa across the street, according to Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant. UPDATE: Atlanta police tell us a total of four Asian women were shot and killed.

  • Biden endorses changing Senate rules to require a 'talking filibuster,' like 'back in the old days'

    President Biden for the first time Tuesday publicly endorsed changing the Senate's filibuster rules so if a senator wanted to block a bill, he or she would have to earn it. ABC News' George Stephanopoulos broached the topic in an interview segment released Tuesday night, asking Biden if he will "have to choose between preserving the filibuster and advancing your agenda." Biden said yes, but "I don't think that you have to eliminate the filibuster — you have to do it what it used to be when I first got to the Senate, back in the old days," when "you had to stand up and command the floor, you had to keep talking" and "work for the filibuster." Stephanopoulos followed up to make sure Biden is "for bringing back the talking filibuster," and Biden said yes, he is. "That's what it was supposed to be," he said. "It's getting to the point where, you know, democracy is having a hard time functioning." EXCLUSIVE: @GStephanopoulos: "You're for bringing back the talking filibuster?" Pres. Biden: "I am. That's what it was supposed to be...Democracy's having a hard time functioning." https://t.co/yOAySBh8dz pic.twitter.com/M59cysphgc — ABC News (@ABC) March 17, 2021 Senate Democrats, who narrowly lead the 50-50 chamber, would need every member of their caucus to change the filibuster rules, and several moderate Democrats — including Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), plus Biden — oppose eliminating the filibuster altogether. But Manchin and other Democrats, most recently Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), have voiced support for switching back to a talking filibuster. "The filibuster allows a senator to block a bill by refusing to yield the floor unless at least 60 colleagues vote to end the debate and proceed to a vote," The Washington Post explains. "In recent years, the objecting senator has not had to actually speak for hours — instead, simply announcing an intent to filibuster is enough to block the bill." Currently, NBC News adds, "the onus is on the majority to find 60 votes to advance legislation; if it falls short, it stalls. A talking filibuster would shift the onus to the minority to hold the floor and speak incessantly until it gives up or the majority pulls the bill." More stories from theweek.comCuomo vs. Inslee: A COVID-19 tale of two governorsTenet was robbedTrump urges his supporters to get inoculated with the 'great' and 'safe' COVID-19 vaccines

  • Donald Trump says he's 'not a fan' of Meghan - and hopes she runs for US president in 2024

    Donald Trump has said he is “not a fan” of the Duchess of Sussex but hopes she will run for US president in 2024 so he could run against her. Mr Trump, during a 30-minute call to Fox News, said he did not like the way the Duchess had spoken of the Royal family and the Queen, whom he called a “tremendous person”. Asked by a Fox host about reports Meghan had met with “Democratic operatives” about a possible 2024 bid, Mr Trump said: "I hope that happens because if that happened, I think I would have an even stronger feeling toward running. I am not a fan of Meghan." In one of his lengthiest interviews since leaving the White House in late January, Mr Trump remained non-committal, however, about seeking to recapture the presidency following his one term in office. "Based on every poll, they want me to run again," he said. "But we're going to take a look and we'll see,” suggesting he would wait until after certain Senate races.

  • How #FreeBritney actually started

    ‘We got made fun of a lot in the early days, but we kept pushing forward because we knew in our hearts we were right’

  • 'I am worried': California Gov. Newsom says recall attempt is likely to succeed

    "I'm going to fight this thing, because I'm going to fight for California values and the things I hold dear," Newsom said.