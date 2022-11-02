Analysis: Why the NY governor's race is so tight
The race for New York governor has tightened in the final weeks, surprising democrats who saw strong poll numbers for incument Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Nov. 2) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
The race for New York governor has tightened in the final weeks, surprising democrats who saw strong poll numbers for incument Gov. Kathy Hochul. (Nov. 2) (AP Video/Robert Bumsted)
Here's a look at the candidates for governor in the Volunteer State in 2022. Election Day is Nov. 8.
Republicans are pushing crime and making advances in a state where Democrats outnumber them more than 2 to 1.
A last-ditch effort from Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has helped her pull closer with incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (Nov. 1) (AP video by: Mike Householder)
With interest rates going up, experts give advice on how to stretch your dollars further.
Denis Zakaria marked his Chelsea debut with a winning goal in the Champions League on Wednesday.
WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
For the first time in its history, Arkansas has recognized October as Filipino American History Month. The recognition came in the form of official proclamations issued by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and the state capital of Little Rock, according to KATV. Joshua Ang Price, deputy director of Arkansas United, an immigrant-focused nonprofit, is credited for leading the petition for the recognition at the city, county and state levels.
Allen Parker, a native of Michigan, was a fugitive with outstanding criminal warrants at the time he committed two armed robberies in Brunswick.
Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without parole. Before Cruz was sentenced, parents and other relatives of Cruz's victims spent two days telling him of their anger and hate toward him. (Nov. 2)
Lane Kiffin declined to comment on any potential interest in the Auburn job, but he gave an endorsement to Deion Sanders, another potential candidate.
More than 21,400 migrants and asylum-seekers have come to New York City since the spring.
Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) said Tuesday she is “in vehement agreement” with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on the issue of democracy, despite the two lawmakers’ differing views on policy. “While we disagree — and I look forward to debating her in the future on issues of policy — on democracy, we are in vehement agreement,”…
With inflation an increasing challenge, it's more likely that the central bank will have to cause a recession to stop it, said Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
President Biden threatened Saudi Arabia with 'consequences' for the OPEC+ cut in oil production, but the two countries are now cooperating in the face of an Iranian threat.
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Najib Mikati on Wednesday said that U.S. guarantees would protect a maritime border deal with Israel should Israel's conservative former premier Benjamin Netanyahu win a majority in elections. Netanyahu had threatened to "neutralise" the agreement, which came into force last week after years of indirect U.S.-brokered talks that finally set out the Mediterranean boundary between the two enemy states after decades of hostility. The United States pledged to remain a guarantor of the agreement.
Oregon has voted for a Democratic governor in every gubernatorial election since 1986.
During an interview on Tuesday, Rep. Liz Cheney praised House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and spoke against the idea of certain Republicans winning in the midterms.
The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently encountered four illegal immigrants attempting to smuggle illicit narcotics into West Texas.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is hitting the campaign trail for other Democrats, leading many to question whether his political ambitions extend beyond California. Newsom talked exclusively with Major Garrett about a potential presidential run, the midterm elections and President Biden.
Students of color have long needed more from schools than is typically provided. THEPALMER/E+ via Getty ImagesNational test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern seems to overlook a crucial fac