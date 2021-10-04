Analysis-World Bank, IMF face long-term damage after data rigging scandal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrea Shalal and David Lawder
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Andrea Shalal and David Lawder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Regardless of whether IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva was to blame for changes to World Bank data in 2017 that benefited China, the scandal has dented the research reputations of both institutions, former staff, government officials and outside experts say.

The damage from the data-rigging scandal that forced the World Bank to discontinue https://www.reuters.com/business/sustainable-business/world-bank-kills-business-climate-report-after-ethics-probe-cites-undue-pressure-2021-09-16 its "Doing Business" investment climate rankings may be difficult to repair and has raised questions over whether the institutions' influential research is subject to shareholder influence.

Georgieva has strongly denied https://www.reuters.com/business/imfs-georgieva-accuses-former-world-bank-president-kims-office-manipulation-2021-09-24 accusations in a World Bank external investigation report https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/84a922cc9273b7b120d49ad3b9e9d3f9-0090012021/original/DB-Investigation-Findings-and-Report-to-the-Board-of-Executive-Directors-September-15-2021.pdf that she applied "undue pressure" on staff for changes that boosted China's business climate ranking to 78th from 85th in the 2018 report on business climate rankings at a time when the bank was seeking Beijing's support for a major capital increase.

A higher ranking in the influential World Bank publication can mean increased inflows of foreign investment funds, boosting countries' economies and financial markets, as fund managers have built the Doing Business rankings https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/bad-business-world-bank-china-rigging-scandal-rattles-investors-2021-09-17 into their analytical models. Current and former bank officials say countries are always pressing their case for a higher ranking.

Georgieva has blamed the office https://www.reuters.com/business/imfs-georgieva-accuses-former-world-bank-president-kims-office-manipulation-2021-09-24 of former World Bank President Jim Yong Kim for ordering changes that were outside of the report's established methodology. The changes, first identified in a December 2020 review https://thedocs.worldbank.org/en/doc/791761608145561083-0050022020/original/DBDataIrregularitiesReviewDec2020.pdf, included removal of metrics for the amount of time it took to open a bank account and obtain invoices, which reduced the amount of time estimated to start a business in Beijing and Shanghai.

"Given how critical it is that this data be... seen as unimpeachable, these allegations are deeply disturbing," wrote Senators Robert Menendez and James Risch in a letter https://www.foreign.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/09-22-21%20Menendez%20Risch%20letter%20to%20POTUS%20re%20Georgieva%20World%20Bank%20investigation.pdf to President Joe Biden asking for "full accountability" in the matter.

"The impact these allegations could have on the strength and reputation of our international financial institutions and the Bretton Woods system are still unknown — but surely they will not be good."

Prominent economists and women leaders are rallying to Georgieva's defense https://www.lse.ac.uk/granthaminstitute/wp-content/uploads/2021/09/Lord_Stern_to_Aleksei_Mozhin_26Sept2021.pdf with published opinion pieces and tweets https://twitter.com/G_stordalen/status/1441371371192209415, including former World Bank chief economist Joseph Stiglitz, who has labeled the allegations a "coup attempt" at the IMF https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/coup-attempt-against-imf-managing-director-georgieva-by-joseph-e-stiglitz-2021-09.

Shanta Devarajan, the former World Bank official in charge of the Doing Business report in 2017 says he was never pressured https://twitter.com/Shanta_WB/status/1441093124638449675 by Georgieva to alter the report. He later told Reuters that changes were made without his consultation, but he does not know by whom.

Georgieva and the outside lawfirm hired by the World Bank for the report are due to be interviewed early this week by the IMF's executive board as the probe into the allegations intensifies, Reuters reported on Sunday.

WITHHOLDING JUDGMENT

Finance ministers of major economies, including U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have so far refrained from weighing in on the matter, and the topic did not come up during a G7 finance leaders meeting last week.

A statement from Britain's finance ministry emphasized only the need for "good governance" at the World Bank.

"We support transparency and are considering the publication of the independent investigation findings on irregularities in data reporting regarding the World Bank Doing Business Report," a UK finance ministry spokesperson said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

With an investigation by law firm WilmerHale continuing, the controversy may overshadow the IMF and World Bank annual meetings Oct 11-17.

The scandal has fueled longstanding criticisms about the inherently political nature of both Bretton Woods institutions, set up in July 1944 to rebuild the war-torn global economy.

In the decades since then, the two have grown to encompass around 190 countries, with combined lending power of more than $1 trillion and research that guides government policy choices and hundreds of billions of dollars in annual private sector investment flows that exceed their annual lending.

Timothy Ash, senior sovereign strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said the accusations suggest https://www.ft.com/content/0b01fd3b-7c31-4630-8463-e644b8de9a52 that some of these investment flows have been based on "compromised, even corrupted" Doing Business rankings.

"The report is deeply troubling in terms of what it suggests as to the damage inflicted on the credibility and ethical culture and standing of the World Bank and IMF," Ash wrote in a letter to the Financial Times.

'STRUCTURAL' CRISIS

Past leadership controversies at the institutions have often involved improprieties among individual leaders.

But the World Bank data-rigging crisis goes beyond the actions of a few individuals to "deeper structural issues" in the governance of both the Bank and the Fund, said Luiz Vieira, coordinator of the London-based Bretton Woods Project, a nonprofit watchdog group.

"It highlights the degree to which the World Bank and the IMF can really be trusted to provide advice based on solid research," he said. "It raises questions about whose interests are being served, how robust is their analysis, and how subject to geopolitical and shareholder pressure are they?"

Former bank officials say they are not surprised.

Harry Broadman, managing director at Berkeley Research Group, who worked at the World Bank from 1994-2008, said he had warned about the risks of manipulation when the bank set up a predecessor to the Doing Business report in the 1990s. But he said those problems did not necessarily spill over to other bank research.

"It would be naive to think that big, large shareholders who sit on the board, including the U.S., the UK, the Germans and so forth, don't carry a lot of influence," Broadman said. "What is more of a surprise is that management of the institution would consider changing certain things, based on someone voicing opposition to the way they came out."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder; Editing by Heather Timmons, Dan Burns and Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philadelphia councilmember and labor leader's bribery trial begins

    The long-awaited bribery trial of City Councilmember Bobby Henon and labor leader John Dougherty kicks off Monday. Jury selection begins at 9:30am in the federal courthouse on Market Street.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeState of play: Both Henon and Dougherty have pleaded not guilty to bribery and fraud charges. The pair was indicted in January 2019.Federal prosecutors are accusing Dougherty, a business manager for Local 98 of

  • Beirut blast probe to resume as court rejects challenges

    Lebanon's appeals court on Monday rejected lawsuits filed against the lead investigator of the Beirut port explosion in a decision that allows him to resume his work, the country's National News agency said. Monday’s ruling came a week after three former Cabinet ministers, who are also defendants in the investigation, accused the judge of bias and filed lawsuits demanding he be dismissed. The challenge automatically suspended the probe until the decision was reached.

  • Biden struggles to secure his 'New Deal' to transform U.S. economy

    Last October, presidential candidate Joe Biden flew to Warm Springs, Georgia just days before the national election, to compare his ambitions with those of the United States' longest-serving president. Franklin Delano Roosevelt "would come back to Warm Springs often to think about how to heal the nation and the world," Biden said, adding that FDR was "the kind of president our nation needs right now." President Biden's "Build Back Better" agenda, the multi-trillion dollar jobs, infrastructure, and climate plan that's on thin ice in Congress now, has drawn comparisons to FDR's New Deal, which created the modern U.S. safety net and employed millions during the Great Depression.

  • Futures down on Evergrande troubles; Tesla rises after record deliveries

    U.S. stock index futures ticked lower on Monday, drawing from weakening sentiment in Asia and Europe on worries about property developer China Evergrande, while Tesla shares rose after reporting a record number of electric vehicle deliveries. Investors also kept close watch on rising U.S. Treasury yields after data last week showed increased consumer spending, accelerated factory activity and elevated inflation growth, which could help push the Federal Reserve towards tightening its accommodative monetary policy sooner than expected. Wall Street's main indexes were battered in September, hit by worries about the U.S. debt ceiling, the fate of a massive infrastructure spending bill and the meltdown of heavily indebted China Evergrande Group.

  • Pandora Papers leak prompts calls for action in Asia

    Malaysia's main opposition leader called Monday for information found in the Pandora Papers data leak to be discussed in Parliament, after learning the country's former finance minister and several current officials might have been involved with offshore firms set up in tax havens. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim asked for a debate of this “urgent issue, as it has mentioned some big names in the country.”

  • Turkey to open 1,000 markets to counter high inflation, Erdogan says

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday Turkey had ordered agricultural cooperatives to open about 1,000 new markets across the country to provide "suitable" prices for consumer goods in the face of nearly 20% annual inflation. Frustrated by stubbornly double-digit inflation and sliding opinion polls, Erdogan's ruling AK Party government has again begun pointing the finger at supermarkets and opened probes into potential exploitative pricing. "We gave the order for about 1,000 of these businesses to open around Turkey, starting at 500 square-meters each," Erdogan told reporters after visiting an agricultural credit cooperative outlet in Istanbul.

  • Anil Ambani isn’t really penniless, the Pandora Papers show

    The former tycoon, who pled poverty in court, allegedly has links with offshore firms that have borrowed or invested around $1.3 billion.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Without Any Hesitation If There's an October Stock Market Crash

    October is sometimes a scary month for investors. But you don't have anything to be afraid about buying these stocks.

  • Kiyosaki: 'Biggest crash in world history’ hits in October — 3 ways to protect yourself

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' has a warning. It's time to listen.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding Till at Least 2050

    What will the economy of 2050 look like? Flying cars, carbon neutrality, robots doing our work for us? Who knows? What we do know is that certainty and reliability are two core attributes of top-tier dividend stocks.

  • Why Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

    Jim Cramer is not one of those financial experts who consistently warns against buying cryptocurrency. The Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager told fans this year that he owns both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). What does Evergrande have to do with crypto?

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • China Steps Up Efforts to Ring-Fence Evergrande, Not Save It

    (Bloomberg) -- As China Evergrande Group edges closer to a massive restructuring, Beijing has stepped up efforts to limit the fallout, signaling it’s willing to prop up healthy developers, homeowners and the real estate market at the expense of global bondholders. In the last week alone, Chinese authorities have dispatched top financial regulators to nudge the country’s massive banks to ease credit for homebuyers and support the property sector. They also bought out part of Evergrande’s stake in

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Medical debt is different, so avoid this common savings strategy

    You have more options with medical bills compared to other types of debt.