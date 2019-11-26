Analysis on the World's $4.4Bn AR and VR Display Market, 2019-2024 - VR HMDs to Lead the Market During the Forecast Period

DUBLIN, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "AR and VR Display Market by Device Type (AR HMD, VR HMD, HUD, Projector), Technology (AR, VR), Application (Consumer, Enterprise, Commercial, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense), Display Trends, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The AR and VR display market is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2019 to USD 4.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.8% during the forecast period.

The AR display market was valued at USD 108 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1,509 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.3% during the forecast period. The VR display market was valued at USD 1,021 million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 2,889 million by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.

The VR display market is expected to lead the market due to the increased adoption of VR HMDs, with VR being a mature market as compared with that of AR. Also, the use of VR for commercial purposes to attract customers has been on the rise with business owners using VR headsets to build their sales.



The company profile section includes Samsung Electronics, LG Display, EMagin Corporation, Kopin Corporation, Sony Corporation, Holoeye Photonics, Japan Display, Syndiant Corporation, AU Optronics, Barco, Seiko Epson, and BOE Technology.

Drivers & Restraints



Increasing adoption of AR and VR devices in various applications, increasing demand for OLED in AR and VR devices, rising technological advancement and growing use of microdisplays in AR and VR devices are the major factors fueling the growth of the overall market.

However, the deployment of full-screen alternatives, competition from existing devices with traditional displays, and limited content availability are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.



VR HMDs to lead AR and VR display market during the forecast period.



The use of VR HMDs in gaming and entertainment in the consumer space is the primary driver for the growth of the VR HMD panel market. New entrants in the form of local vendors coming in from APAC countries would be major consumers of VR HMD panels.

The commercial sector is expected to grow at the highest growth rate owing to the use of VR HMDs on a large scale in tourism and sight-seeing, as well as in the retail sector. The realistic and interactive real-time environment offered by these devices makes them ideal for gaming and entertainment.



Enterprise application to lead the AR display market during the forecast period.



AR is a cutting-edge technology involved in the Industry 4.0 trend. The use of AR devices helps minimize human errors, improves efficiency, and reduces expenses. The AR devices have a wide range of use cases, namely in operations for installation and assembly, maintenance and remote assistance, training, quality control, safety management, and for design and visualization.

There is a growing number of use cases of AR HMD for maintenance and repair, allowing a worker to repair an engine by superimposing images and information in his actual line of sight. Complex procedural repairs can be broken down into a series of simple steps offering instructions at a glance. This would help enterprise applications to lead the AR display market during the forecast period.



APAC to register the highest CAGR in AR and VR display market by 2024



The presence of significant AR and VR display manufacturers in countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan is the primary driver of the AR and VR display market. The majority of the demand for AR and VR displays is expected to derive from consumer, enterprise, commercial, and automotive applications.