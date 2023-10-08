Analysis: WSU likely won't face another defense like UCLA's, but the Cougars have issues up front

Oct. 7—PASADENA, Calif. — First, take a deep breath.

So much of what ailed No. 13 Washington State in this 25-17 loss to UCLA the Cougars will not see again this regular season. They will not run into another defensive line like the Bruins', which sacked Cameron Ward twice and made him scramble dozens of times. They will not clash with another edge rusher like Laiatu Latu, who tallied a sack and three hurries, nor will they cross paths with a lineman like Gabriel Murphy, who recorded a sack and 2 1/2 tackles for loss.

In that department, Washington State experienced an anomaly, and when Arizona comes to town next weekend, the Cougars can expect an easier day.

"They're for sure the best defense we've played so far this year," Ward said. "The thing about them is that their D-line linebackers — they have some of the best front seven in the country. They got after us today. They punched us in the mouth early, and they punched us in the mouth the majority of the game."

They won't see another defense that can do that so consistently, which is the good news for the Cougars. The bad news is they thought they had established themselves as a Pac-12 championship contender, and to keep those aspirations, they cannot afford for their offensive line to play remotely like they did in this loss.

This much is clear: WSU has real issues up front. In this loss, Ward had to scramble on most every dropback. That became so clear so early that the Cougs resorted to quick passes to the flat, a first this season, and they lost a fumble on one of those plays. They even placed a stronger emphasis on running the ball, and here are their numbers on the ground: 19 carries for 12 yards.

Washington State's offensive line could not move much of anything in this game, which was never more apparent than on the visitors' final play from scrimmage, a fourth-and-1 near midfield. They dialed up a quarterback keeper from Ward, who was mobbed for no gain. He couldn't run forward because left guard Christian Hilborn, who has submitted an otherwise sterling season, couldn't pull in time to create a running lane.

Question the play call if you want. Dickert said coaches "thought we could get them in unbalanced, where they were normally a pretty basic defense, and they stayed in the pressure situation." But the play's result is not the disease. It's a symptom.

The Cougs have demonstrated a concerning inability to run the ball this season, an issue that Ward has mitigated by scrambling and making otherworldly throws, but that's not a problem a Pac-12 champion has. Here are Washington State's rushing numbers against FBS opponents this season.

Against Colorado State: 37 carries, 90 yards, 3 touchdowns.

Against Wisconsin: 34 carries, 86 yards, 1 touchdown.

Against Oregon State: 30 carries, 106 yards, 1 touchdown.

Against UCLA: 19 carries for 12 yards.

That comes out to 120 carries for 294 yards and 5 touchdowns, an average of 2.5 yards/carry. Gulp.

More concerning for WSU in those games, though, are the efforts from its running backs. Ward has boosted the Cougs' rushing stats by making smart decisions to scramble, but peel back that layer and you get these outings from tailbacks Nakia Watson and Jaylen Jenkins.

Watson against Colorado State: 7 carries for 15 yards. Jenkins: 7 carries for 11 yards.

Watson against Wisconsin: 11 carries for 26 yards. Jenkins: 2 carries for 11 yards.

Watson against Oregon State: 8 carries for 46 yards. Jenkins: 5 carries for 28 yards.

Watson against UCLA: 11 carries for 25 yards.

Early on, this seemed like a problem WSU could fix. For his part, Dickert said he still sees it that way. "I think we have what it takes up front to be better," he said. But what the Cougs' linemen are showing is that these problems are baked into their identity — which doesn't have to be a bad thing.

Washington State has long prided itself on the Air Raid offense. The Cougars have recruited offensive linemen who can facilitate that approach. They have succeeded in a meaningful way. Credit coaches and their talent evaluation for that.

But WSU has never been a ground-and-pound, shove-it-down-your-throat team, which means the team rosters linemen who struggle to play like that. That's a huge reason why the Cougs have fared so poorly in the rushing game this season. It's an even bigger reason why, after four games, Pro Football Focus gave them a run-blocking grade 56.3 — dead last in the Pac-12.

Again, that is not an indictment on these offensive linemen. If you joined a company as a sales representative and the CEO asked you to become an IT expert, you would struggle too. But these are the men on the roster, and running the ball is a part of the game. They will need to be better.

In this loss, that unit showed how meaningful a role it has in helping Ward stay Ward. The Bruins recorded three sacks, six quarterback hurries and six tackles for loss. He rarely had time to sit back and throw. He was rushed all game, even when the Bruins only rushed three or four, which is no way to make a comeback.

"I thought it was everything," Dickert said. "It wasn't just that front seven. I mean, they just have waves of these guys coming in. They're creatures, and I don't say that in a bad way. I mean, they're big, long. They can rush the passer. They have aggressive schemes. I think they kept us off-balance, and we couldn't offset it enough to stay ahead of the chains. And when you gotta pass, I thought that's when they pinned their ears back."

Washington State needs its offensive linemen to be better run-blockers, too, because otherwise, the Cougs put themselves in obvious passing situations, which is when their offensive line struggles the most. Few teams have the horses to hold up against blitzes in those scenarios. The Cougs are no exception.

Can Ward be better? Without question. On too many occasions in this loss he scrambled, which was the right decision, but he ran into trouble when held on to the ball too long. He is a relentless competitor, but the smart ones know when to throw it away and take your lumps. Ward can continue developing by internalizing when to act accordingly.

But for the Cougs to compete with the Pac-12's best, their offensive line can't put Ward in those situations as often as they did in this loss. Otherwise, this loss could precede more like it.