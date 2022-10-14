Analysis-Xi faces painful gear shift as China's investment-led growth sputters

5
Marius Zaharia and Kevin Yao
·7 min read

By Marius Zaharia and Kevin Yao

HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) - American businessman Brody Shores' furniture business in China grew on a model that leaned heavily on the promise of an enduring property boom and homebuyers desperate for fully furnished new apartments.

Soon after launching in 2019, his company began selling directly to developers who decked out their units with furniture, a marketing trick that sold flats like hotcakes.

Then came the pandemic and a property crisis, and with them, clear evidence of the limits of the debt-fuelled, investment-driven model that had propelled China's economy and businesses like Shores'.

"If people aren't buying houses, then no one really cares if they're getting the furniture included for free or not," Shores said.

As Xi Jinping prepares to extend his tenure as China's leader at next week's Communist Party Congress, he faces once-in-a-generation economic challenges and decisions that will significantly shape the lives of the country's 1.4 billion people.

With youth unemployment at record highs, growth near historic lows, a property crisis and eye-watering debt levels, Xi also needs to rethink the economic model that underpinned its impressive expansion over the past four decades but is now unsustainable.

Many economists say its growth over the past 10-15 years has relied too heavily on construction and investment as sources of demand to achieve ambitious annual targets, with debt sky-rocketing as a result.

With those wells drying up, a sharp slowdown is inevitable, economists say, roughing the seas the world's No.2 superpower will have to navigate under Xi's next mandate.

Michael Pettis, professor of finance at Peking University in Beijing, said while many economies have followed an investment-driven development model, China's reliance on it was extreme.

"You cannot invest 40-45% of gross domestic product (GDP)forever. China has to prepare itself for many, many years of much slower but sustainable growth," Pettis said. "Those who expect the Chinese economy to be the largest in the world by 2035 will almost certainly be disappointed."

World Bank data shows investment as a share of China's GDP is almost 20 percentage points above the global average, while household consumption is almost 20 points below.

China's blistering pace of domestic investment has built the world's largest network of high-speed railways, most of the world's 10 longest bridges, the world's busiest ports but also, by some estimates, enough empty buildings to house the entire population of France.

That investment-consumption imbalance is deeper than it was in Japan in the 1980s, before its infamous "lost decades", and with China accumulating total debt worth almost three times GDP.

Graphic: China's investment share of the economy is among the highest in the world- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/egvbkzlkepq/Pasted%20image%201664956927917.png

One former and two current Chinese government advisers told Reuters while policymakers recognised the need to ramp up domestic consumption, it was seen more as a long-term goal, not an emergency.

Jia Kang, who runs the China Academy of New Supply-Side Economics, says the immediate problem was "weak confidence," including among consumers, and that investment was still needed short-term.

"If there is no investment, consumption will be like a tree without roots," said Jia, who previously led a finance ministry think tank.

China in recent months has already cut interest rates, approved infrastructure projects and given banks new quotas to fund them. To prop up the distressed property sector, many cities have reduced downpayments and eased mortgage rates.

The National Development and Reform Commission, China's macroeconomic management agency, did not respond to requests for comment.

Graphic: Chinese household consumption's share of GDP- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/klvykxmkovg/Pasted%20image%201664957180429.png

BOOM AND BUST

Decades of state ownership and central planning under Mao Zedong left China rural and impoverished, with only basic manufacturing and dire infrastructure.

In 1978, under Deng Xiaoping, China changed course, allowing more private enterprise and ownership, opening the economy to foreign trade and investment and incentivising savings.

Local governments made money leasing land to developers, which, in a rapidly urbanising China, sold ever more flats at ever higher prices.

Policy focused predominantly on supply, not demand. The government spent money on roads, railways and airports, while banks lent more to strategic, state-dominated industries than to consumers.

As China opened to the world, factories took advantage of cheap labour and special economic zones to build tight logistics chains, making the country a manufacturing superpower.

To offset cratering external demand during the 2008-09 global financial crisis, China borrowed aggressively to double down on infrastructure.

Graphic: China's debt- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/zjvqkxakzvx/Pasted%20image%201664957404949.png

In the decade to 2020, China consumed almost 25 times more cement than the United States. By 2021, state-owned China State Railway Group had 5.92 trillion yuan ($825.66 billion) in liabilities, more than the GDP of Saudi Arabia.

In the property market, which now accounts for a quarter of China's economic activity, businesses took more risks and banks offered mortgages before flats were built, leading to massive oversupply.

Many developers, like China Evergrande, paid suppliers in commercial paper instead of cash, so when it defaulted, its supply chain collapsed.

One business owner Reuters spoke to on the condition of anonymity said his firm at its peak made 150 million yuan a year supplying promotional materials to Evergrande.

He now lives in a dormitory and earns 3,000 yuan a month working in a screw factory.

A NEW MODEL?

Many uncertainties hang over China's economy: the zero-COVID policy, a crackdown on tech and other industries, geopolitical tensions and rising borrowing costs in export markets.

A complete re-modelling is therefore not imminent, say government advisers.

"We should consider consumption from a medium- and long-term perspective," said cabinet adviser Yao Jingyuan.

But China now needs seven units of additional investment, up from three in the 1990s, to generate one unit of GDP, Oxford Economics lead economist Adam Slater says.

Using investment, even to dress the latest wounds, will only mean more debt.

Graphic: China pumps credit into its economy whenever exports slow- https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/xmvjozjompr/Pasted%20image%201664957585609.png

And with indebted local governments starved of cash as plummeting land sales hit revenues, heavy infrastructure spending seems an unlikely fix for slowing growth.

China is widely expected to miss this year's 5.5% GDP growth target and Natixis estimates growth may not even top 3% a year into Xi's next mandate.

Oxford Economics expects average annual GDP growth this decade to halve from the 1999-2019 average to 4.5% and slow to 3% in the decade after. This puts China's GDP-per-head at less than a third of the United States' in 2040, they said.

The Communist Party has built its legitimacy on delivering high growth. A slowdown could challenge that.

Economists say more policy support for households will make a transition to consumption-led growth less painful, although it's unlikely to fully account for reduced investment.

Policymakers' options include cutting sales taxes, encouraging wage growth, raising pensions and unemployment benefits, or subsidising medical treatment and other social services.

But no such moves are imminent.

Zhiwu Chen, Professor of Finance at the University of Hong Kong, says street protests in Henan province over a banking scandal and recent mortgage boycotts point to what China may face in the next decade.

"We are in this growth slowdown phase, and maybe eventually, China will experience recessions or other crises," he said. "As that happens, social unrest and injustice will take place much more frequently."

($1 = 7.1700 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao in Beijing, Casey Hall in Shanghai, David Kirton in Shenzhen and Marius Zaharia in Hong Kong; Additional reporting by Martin Pollard in Beijing; writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Recommended Stories

  • Here’s how Taiwan sidestepped a $688 billion problem that was similar to the trouble engulfing U.K. pension funds

    Citing data from the Taiwanese Insurance Bureau, foreign investments have grown nearly 322% there over the past 10 years, outpacing the 111% growth in the U.S. investment-grade market over the same time period, notes Eric Beinstein, head of U.S. credit strategy at JPMorgan. That translates to some $688 billion, a majority of which JPMorgan believes is invested in long end of U.S. high grade market.

  • Biden Says New Action on US Gasoline Prices Coming Next Week

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden again criticized high US gasoline prices and said he’d announce new actions next week to combat what he described as a key driver of inflation.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of

  • Ukrainian Armed Forces explain why Russian kamikaze drones are targeting infrastructure facilities

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 15:39 Russia is deploying Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drones primarily to attack Ukraine's critical infrastructure, which is in line with these drones' intended use.

  • A year of protests signals dissent in Xi's China

    STORY: In July – a filmed protest in China went viral.Plain-clothed officers violently broke up demonstrators outside a bank in Zhengzhou. People wanted to know why they had lost access to their savings in a banking fraud scandal. Entrepreneur Shi, who only gave his surname, did not protest in July, but had joined a protest two months earlier. He said he was not able to access his savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars due to the scandal which centred on a string of rural lenders."It's unbelievable, because I chose to deposit into the bank as I was risk-averse and didn't want to invest. I simply deposited it in a state-approved bank. Now the money can't be withdrawn and it's affecting me badly. I may soon have to sell my apartment, because I have no more money on hand. I can only sell my house, after which I can have at least food, drink, shelter and living expenses. Right now I feel like my world is collapsing, there are no solutions."Vocal protests are not common in China, and the bank scuffle took place at a politically sensitive time as Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to be appointed for a third term - ensuring his place as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.The protests are part of a broader swell of public dissent: from mortgage strikes to COVID lockdown protests, with anger also being vented online. Some say they feel let down by the state they revered. And the protests have persisted despite a security clampdown and fears of repercussions.Lai Jingming, who participated in the July protest, was adamant in voicing his dissatisfaction."I'm scared. But I have to do it so that I can live the rest of my life with security. Otherwise, without this money the rest of my life could be worse than death. What do you think I should do? Even if I lose my life, I want to get that money back. The worst is if I die and I don't get the money back, then I would have died with regrets."Assistant Professor of Political Science at Yale University, Daniel Mattingly, said the lack of enthusiasm for political change is likely to continue."I think the threshold for (people to be) taking to the streets, to demand large-scale political change is pretty high. And it's hard for me to connect the dots between these pretty specific grievances about specific policies that the government can eventually sort of meet. It's hard for me to see it translating into some sort of larger political movement demanding political change."China's Ministry of Public Security, the Henan and Anhui local governments, and relative police departments did not respond to requests for comment for this story.Chinese authorities say social stability is the foundation for a prosperous future.They dismiss human rights complaints as Western propaganda and interference in internal affairs.

  • France won't retaliate with nuclear weapons if Russia uses them in Ukraine – Macron

    France would not respond with nuclear weapons if Russia attacked Ukraine with a tactical nuke, French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview aired on French television.

  • Russians frightened by Ukrainian terrorists: FSB reports on arrests in Briansk and Moscow Oblast

    STANISLAV POHORILOV - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 10:25 The Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation has claimed that it has prevented terrorist attacks by Ukrainian security services in the Russian city of Briansk and in Moscow Oblast.

  • Biden’s chip controls may force Chinese-Americans working in China’s semiconductor firms to choose between their citizenship or their job

    The Biden administration's new export controls on chips bar "U.S. persons" from supporting China's development of advanced computer chips.

  • Palestinian leader does not trust America but happy with Russia

    Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas met Russian President Vladmir Putin on Thursday, restating his mistrust of Washington in resolving the conflict with Israel and expressing appreciation for Russia's role. Abbas reiterated his support for the so-called Quartet of international mediators - Russia, the United States, the United Nations and the European Union - but said the United States could not be left a free hand to act alone.

  • North Korea Fires Another Missile, Sends Warplanes Near Border

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea test-launched a short-range ballistic missile, fired barrages of artillery and flew about 10 warplane near the inter-Korean border, saying its actions were a stern warning to South Korea for recent military moves.Most Read from BloombergStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Gr

  • Lebanon president accepts maritime border deal with Israel

    BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanon's president, Michel Aoun, announced on Thursday his country's acceptance of the U.S.-brokered maritime border deal with Israel, saying talks had come to "a positive end." Aoun said the deal represented an "historic achievement" in which Lebanon regained 860 square km (around 330 square miles) of disputed maritime territory but insisted it did not pave the way to normalization of relations with Israel. "This indirect agreement responds to Lebanon's demands and preserves our rights in full," said Aoun, who was keen to secure the deal as the crowning achievement of his six-year term, which ends on Oct. 31.

  • Jamie Dimon is braced for stocks to go down another 30% in a really severe recession

    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon thinks a soft landing is unlikely and is sounding the recession alarm.

  • A New U.N. Vote Shows Russia Isn't as Isolated as the West May Like to Think

    In a U.N. vote on to condemn Russia's unilateral annexation of Ukrainian territory, 143 members voted against Moscow—but 35 nations, representing nearly half of the world's population, abstained.

  • China's zero-COVID policies save lives - but not livelihoods

    China's ultra-strict COVID-19 curbs are taking a toll on businesses and jobseekers as Beijing stresses again and again the need to maintain its zero-tolerance approach to the virus, to save lives, if not livelihoods. Since 2020, China has reported 5,226 COVID fatalities among its population of 1.4 billion. Keeping a lid on China's COVID death toll has come at a cost to its economy.

  • China chip industry group 'troubled' by U.S. export curbs

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's top trade group for the chip sector said on Thursday it was "disappointed" by recent U.S. export controls and warned they could put more stress on global supply chains. Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department passed a sweeping set of regulations aimed at kneecapping advancements in China's semiconductor industry. If enforced broadly, the regulations could bar research labs and commercial data centres' access to advanced AI chips, prevent Chinese chip fabs from purchasing critical manufacturing equipment, and force U.S. nationals working at advanced Chinese chip companies to resign.

  • Hot U.S. inflation is boosting market expectations for a 5% or higher fed-funds rate in a matter of months

    With inflation showing no signs of letting up, expectations are building in financial markets for a 5% fed-funds rate by March that brings more volatility.

  • Ukraine's UN rep trolls Russia after UN vote it badly lost, using binoculars to spot its 4 allies among 183 nations

    Sergiy Kyslytsya shared a photo of himself using binoculars, mocking Russia as just four countries voted not to condemn its annexations.

  • 'Everything has collapsed': Russia's draft tanks small businesses

    In his brand new co-working space in Chelyabinsk, a city in central Russia, entrepreneur Maxim Novikov is counting the empty seats.

  • Putin tempts Turkey, suggests making it Europe's new gas hub

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday doubled down on his proposal to turn Turkey into a gas hub for Europe after deliveries to Germany through the Baltic Sea's Nord Stream pipeline were halted. Putin floated the idea of exporting more gas through the Turk Stream gas pipeline running beneath the Black Sea to Turkey as he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of a regional summit in Kazakhstan.

  • German government slashes growth forecast, predicts recession in 2023 as Russia’s war in Ukraine takes a toll

    The Economy Ministry said it expects Germany's gross domestic product to grow by 1.4% this year and then decline by 0.4% next year. In late April, it had forecast 2.2% growth in 2022 that would accelerate to 2.5% next year.

  • Seattle three-bedroom home sells for $1.2 million

    Jerry Lee purchased the property located in the 2500 block of 91st Street in Seattle from Paul E Christianson and Angela M Christianson on August 2, 2020. The house built in 1946 has an interior space of 1,610 square feet for $1,165,000 which represents a price per square foot of $724. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an attached garage as well as one parking space. The unit sits on a 10,780 square-foot lot.