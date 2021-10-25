Analysis-From zero to $12 billion; investors chase Trump stock hype

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Trump holds a rally in Wellington, OH
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Krystal Hu and Anirban Sen
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Krystal Hu and Anirban Sen

(Reuters) - Donald Trump has united some of his supporters and detractors in buying shares in his new company and hoping to score a big win.

Anthony Nguyen, a 49-year-old software consultant from Austin, Texas, is a Republican who refused to vote for the former U.S. president in last year's election.

Last week he joined the millions of online day traders who drove up the value of the company that will house Trump's new social media venture to almost $12 billion. The company's app has yet to be rolled out even on a trial basis, and Nguyen said he invested because he wanted to make a quick profit, not because he believed in the business.

"Is Trump's social network going to work out? Probably not. But that doesn't mean you can't make money in the meantime," Nguyen said.

Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp have risen 842% since the blank-check acquisition company announced on Wednesday it would merge with Trump Media & Technology Group, which aims to launch a social media network called TRUTH Social.

Trump Media was worth $8.2 billion based on the closing price of Digital World shares on Friday, while the company that would be created with the merger would have a close to $12 billion valuation. This assumes Digital World valued its shares in the deal at $10, as is customary for special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs). A detailed regulatory filing that will allow a precise calculation is expected this week.

Many of the investors snapping up the shares are political supporters or fans of Trump. Shane Springer, a 28-year-old salesman from Norristown, Pennsylvania, is holding on to the $1,300 worth of stock he bought on trading app Robinhood last week until it goes "to the moon". He bought the shares for $13 and refused to sell even when they reached a high on Friday of $175.

"Trump has a strong history of making people a lot of money and winning. If this was an election I would have lost, but it's not, it's business," Springer said.

Nguyen, on the other hand, said he invested in the SPAC because he saw similarities with GameStop Corp, the video game retailer whose shares skyrocketed in January after an army of retail investors on Reddit and other social media platforms took on hedge funds betting against the company. The retail investors also piled into other "meme" stocks, from movie theater operator AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc to home supplies retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Unlike GameStop and some other meme stocks, Digital World is a SPAC whose shares were not under pressure from hedge funds shorting them. But Nguyen said he detected the same exuberance for the Trump deal among retail investors.

He bought $4,100 worth of Digital World shares at an average cost of $41 per share, sold half of them for $4,800 when the stock was at $96, and a quarter of them for $3,000 when the stock reached $120. He has 25 shares left.

"People like to jump on things and if you are nimble enough you get in, double your money and get out," Nguyen said.

Spokespeople for Trump Media and Digital World did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the investor reaction to their deal.

Some investors are on the lookout for other stocks that could benefit from the hype. Last week Sam Nita, a 36-year-old construction worker in Portland, invested $2,800 in Digital World and $1,368 in U.S. software developer Phunware Inc, which worked on Trump's 2020 election campaign app. He heard about Phunware on trading app WeBull and made a $14,000 profit from the two stocks after Phunware shares rose as much as 1,471% on Friday.

"Everything MAGA (Make America Great Again) went nuts just like when Trump was president," said Nita, who voted for Trump in the past two elections. "I'm hearing friends who don't even do stocks that want to know how to buy this Trump stock."

Phunware chief operating officer Randall Crowder told Reuters he hoped "the excitement about Phunware" was because the company expected to deliver "quarter over quarter growth of 50% in the third quarter and over 100% in the fourth quarter," and because it was building a truly decentralized data economy on blockchain.

BIGGEST SPAC RALLY EVER

Investors trying to predict where the SPAC's shares are heading next say they have little to go by. Many of them found a presentation that Trump Media released last week on its business plan to be voluminous in its aspirations but thin on financial details.

Those who argue the stock could go even higher point to the large social media following Trump enjoyed before he was banned for encouraging his supporters to participate in the U.S. Capital attack on Jan. 6. He had 89 million followers on Twitter, 33 million on Facebook and 24.5 million on Instagram, according to the presentation.

Investors bearish on the stock point to failures of other right-wing social media apps such as Parler. The fact that the rally in Digital World shares is already the biggest ever for a SPAC makes it more likely that people would be buying at the peak, they argue.

SPACs had lost much of their luster with retail investors before the Trump media deal came along. Many of these investors were left with big losses after the companies that merged with SPACs failed to deliver on their ambitious financial projections.

Jay Ritter, a finance professor at the University of Florida who focuses on capital markets, said a big risk for investors was the possibility that Digital World and Trump Media would seek to renegotiate the deal in light of the SPAC's stock rally, to keep more of the new company for themselves at the expense of retail investors.

"The higher the stock price goes, the more downside risk there is for investors," Ritter said.

(Reporting by Krystal Hu in New York and Anirban Sen in Bangalore; Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Daniel Wallis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meet the Mexican Dealmaker in Shanghai Behind Trump’s SPAC Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- A Mexican dealmaker in China was one of the key architects behind former President Donald Trump’s deal with a special purpose acquisition company. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeShanghai-b

  • Trump’s Tech SPAC Could Make Him Billions With Meme-Stock Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s sagging fortune is suddenly poised to get a massive boost from meme-stock mania. Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeNews late Wednesday that the former president’s nascent media

  • PayPal Says It’s Currently Not Pursuing Pinterest Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. said it isn’t pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest Inc., ending days of speculation over a potential $45 billion deal.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Hamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaWhy Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next SummerThe Top Money Maker at Deutsche Bank Reaps Billions From SingaporeSan Jose, Californ

  • Asian markets mixed as China restricts travel amid COVID spike

    Asian stock markets were mixed Monday after Wall Street slipped and China tightened travel controls in some areas in response to coronavirus infections.

  • Panasonic unveils prototype battery to help Tesla lower production costs

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Panasonic on Monday unveiled a new large prototype battery designed to help Tesla Inc lower electric vehicle (EV) production costs, in a move the Japanese company's battery chief said would deepen business ties with its key U.S. customer. During a media roundtable where Kazuo Tadanobu showed the battery that is around five times the size of those currently used by Tesla, he also said Panasonic had no plans to make cheaper Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) batteries for more affordable EVs. Tesla's decision to diversify battery suppliers to companies such of South Korea's LG Energy Solution, and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), and Panasonic's sale of Tesla shares had raised questions over the future of their decade-long partnership.

  • Tesla still dominates the EV market in the U.S., but these rivals are catching up

    Most of the registered EVs in the U.S. are two popular Tesla models, but a few up-and-comers are poised to steal some attention.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    Every investor wants to see his stocks pay off – or he wouldn’t be in the markets. But finding the right investment, the ‘one’ that will bring profits, no matter what direction the overall markets take, can sometimes be challenging. The two simplest courses of action an investor can take to ensure solid returns are based on common sense. The first is, to buy low and sell high. That is, find a cheap stock with sound fundamentals and good prospects for growth – and buy in to take advantage of the

  • Monstrous Earnings Ahead: Facebook, Microsoft, Alphabet, Apple and Amazon in Focus

    Next week’s earnings are of much significance for major market movements as over 160 S&P 500 companies along with four of the five “FAANG” companies would report quarterly results. Following is a list of earnings scheduled for release October 25-29, along with previews for select companies. Investors will keep an eye out for signs that rising costs, labour shortages amid supply chain disruptions will erode U.S. corporate profits this quarter and in the future.

  • Are Atea Pharmaceuticals, Agenus, Novavax, and Ocular Therapeutix Bad News Buy?

    Biotech stocks are in a slump. Despite numerous wins in the high-profile areas of COVID-19 and cancer therapy, the industry has failed to excite investors this year -- as seen in the 12% year-to-date fall in the the bellwether SPDR S&P Biotech ETF. Risk-tolerant growth investors appear to be favoring other vehicles over biotech in 2021, such as the red-hot cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB), electric-vehicle giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), and emerging social media plays such as Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) and Phunware (NASDAQ: PHUN).

  • Take a Chance on Chesapeake Energy Stock. It’s a Cheap Way to Play Natural Gas.

    Chesapeake Energy, once the poster child of the U.S. shale revolution, now has a shareholder-first approach—and a cheap stock.

  • Halyna Hutchins' husband speaks out after Rust cinematographer's death: 'Our loss is enormous'

    Hutchins died Thursday after a prop gun accident on set.

  • Dow Set to Open at Record, PayPal Spikes—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Facebook kicks off Big Tech earnings Monday—closely watched after Snap's results revealed the impact of Apple's privacy changes on advertising.

  • Yellen says U.S. is not losing control of inflation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that the United States was not losing control of inflation, and that she expected inflation levels to return to normal by the second half of next year. Yellen, in an interview on CNN, said spending in President Joe Biden's domestic infrastructure and Build Back Better packages would be allocated over the next 10 years, but she did not say whether that would exacerbate inflation. "I don't think we're about to lose control of inflation," Yellen said.

  • How Low Can Moderna Stock Go?

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) is no longer the seemingly invincible, high-flying stock that it once was. There are plenty of reasons why the vaccine stock has lost some of its mojo. To me, there's a much more important question to attempt to answer: How low can Moderna stock actually go?

  • Big Tech companies report earnings: What to know this week

    Investors' focus this week will be on earnings results, with some of the most heavily weighted companies in the S&P 500 poised to deliver their quarterly reports.

  • There's A Lot To Like About Mesabi Trust's (NYSE:MSB) Upcoming US$1.42 Dividend

    Mesabi Trust ( NYSE:MSB ) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business...

  • Bondholders Risk $2.6 Trillion Hit on Even a Modest Yield Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- After a wild week on Wall Street that saw inflation expectations reach decade highs, portfolio managers are staring down an ever-more dangerous prospect: A modest rise in yields that inflicts trillions of dollars in losses.Most Read from BloombergCities' Answer to Sprawl? Go Wild.Why Americans and Britons Are Rushing to Buy Idyllic Homes in ItalyHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaOne of California’s Wealthiest Counties Could Run Out of Water Next Summer

  • 3 Inflation-Proof Dividend Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    For the stock market, inflationary pressures have historically tended to be something of a mixed bag: Many companies struggle, while others put up a relatively strong performance and can even benefit from unusual economic and monetary dynamics. In order to put investors on the trail of stocks that could perform well in this age of elevated inflation, we put together a panel of Motley Fool contributors and tasked them with identifying top picks for riding out these uncertain times. Keith Noonan (Broadcom): Semiconductors make the world go round.

  • Apple, Amazon, Comcast, Chevron, Boeing, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    Third-quarter earnings season gets busy with results from Big Tech companies, AMD, GE, Ford, Boeing, Visa, Comcast, Starbucks, Chevron, and more. Plus third-quarter GDP data.

  • In Ocado's world, the rise of the machines is unstoppable

    Built by UK online supermarket pioneer Ocado, the washing-machine sized bots have caught the eye of international retailers battling a shortage of workers and rising wage demands in a post-pandemic world. It has already struck deals to provide its technology to supermarket groups in eight countries including the United States, Japan and France. Luke Jensen, CEO of the London-listed company's technology arm, Ocado Solutions, told Reuters they want to automate the entire process from farm and factory gate to shopper's fridge, while driving up productivity at its sites known as customer fulfilment centres (CFCs).