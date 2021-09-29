This Analyst Has 10 Great Reasons to Buy Roku Stock; Here Are 5 of Them

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TipRanks
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With shares of streaming device-maker Roku (ROKU) up 71% over the past year, and up 20-fold over the last five years, you might think that this stock's success speaks for itself, and that Roku doesn't need a any cheerleaders for it on Wall Street. Wall Street investment bank Needham, however, begs to differ.

Needham analyst Laura Martin doubled down on her Roku "buy" recommendation, and laid out her "top 10 Roku upside value drivers." Here are the top 5 of her top 10 reasons to buy Roku as this $321 stock grows to $550 a share over the next year:

  • Valuation upside. Martin argues that "YouTube is the best comp for Roku," and that Roku "will look increasingly similar to YouTube over time." If YouTube were an independent entity, its $40 billion in annual sales would "be worth about $450B if separately traded," says Martin. And one way to look at that is that Roku will therefore one day be worth $450 billion.

  • Walled Garden Economics. Martin says that "Walled Gardens maximize value capture [and] ROKU benefits from Walled Garden economics, driven by best-in-class first party viewing data... proprietary ad units, and a direct sales force." As "better data leads to better ad targeting that leads to higher ad CPMs, which leads to rev acceleration, that leads to higher content investments, which leads to more viewing, which leads to better data, etc," Martin expects Roku's business to only get better and more profitable over time.

  • TAM. Ordinarily, companies find a market, target the portion of it that they can address, and try to grab the biggest share of that Total Addressable Market before someone else snaps it up. In contrast, says Martin, "ROKU keeps expanding its TAM, which elongates its growth trajectory and maximizes LT valuation upside." Simply put, Roku doesn't just aim to grab a big piece of the pie -- but to also grow the size of the pie -- with the result that it may grow faster and longer than many investors expect.

  • AVOD beats SVOD. There are two main ways to sell video on demand (VOD) in today's world. One is by selling subscriptions to stream video (SVOD). The other is to provide free streaming videos, and make money selling ads to the people watching the videos -- advertising-based video on demand (AVOD). In Martin's opinion, AVOD is the way to go because "Economics 101 states that demand goes up as price falls. Therefore, free always wins if the target market is a mass audience." AVOD "will be much larger than SVOD over time," says the analyst, and Roku is the king of AVOD.

Q.E.D.

  • Platform. Finally, Martin argues that Roku benefits from the "powerful synergies of an installed base of physical hardware purchased directly by consumers, coupled with proprietary software and services." Because Roku makes the streaming equipment that its customers love, and become trained to use, Roku collects revenues from hardware sales, from customers using its services on that hardware, and from customers using other companies' services to stream content on that hardware. And the more hardware Roku sells, the bigger its "power asymmetry" when negotiating with other companies that want to stream over its devices.

Most other analysts also take a bullish approach. ROKU's Strong Buy consensus rating breaks down into 13 Buys, 2 Holds and a lone Sell. Additionally, the $475 average price target puts the upside potential at a ~57%. (See ROKU stock analysis on TipRanks)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Irish consumer sentiment steady near pandemic high in September

    Irish consumer sentiment remained steady in September just below the two-year high recorded in June, a survey showed on Thursday, as the government prepared to lift almost all pandemic restrictions within weeks. The government has named Oct. 22 as its target date to drop most restrictions, with more than 90% of the adult population vaccinated, one of the highest levels in the world. The KBC Bank Ireland consumer sentiment eased to 86.4 in September from 86.5 in August.

  • Transfer news: McKennie to West Ham; Pulisic to Bayern Munich

    Two USMNT stars have been linked with moves in recent days, as Weston McKennie to West Ham and Christian Pulisic to Bayern Munich has cropped up.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Fizzles As Congress Confronts Huge Deadlines; Tesla Holds In Buy Range

    A lackluster market rebound faded with Capitol Hill deadlines looming. But Tesla led auto plays in buy zones.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures open slightly higher

    Stock futures opened higher Wednesday evening heading into the final session of September and the third quarter, with investors continuing to eye moves in Treasury bond yields and debates in Washington as a possible government shutdown looms.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 1 No-Brainer Stock With 97% Upside, According to Wall Street

    During an age where we can browse the internet on our refrigerators, semiconductors have become the single most important manufacturing component in a growing number of industries. The supply constraints have caused prices to rise materially, and major automakers expect that to continue well into 2022. The semiconductor shortage spells opportunity for semiconductor-service powerhouse Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU), which is already delivering soaring growth.

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Permian roundup: ConocoPhillips reportedly offering acreage for $500M

    When ConocoPhillips announced its plan to buy Shell's Permian business for $9.5 billion, the company said it would sell off $4 billion-$5 billion of other assets in the next two years. Here's the latest on that process plus more news from the Permian Basin.

  • Professor who called Dow 20,000 says he’s nervous about trends in inflation that could spark a stock-market correction

    Jeremy Siegel, professor of finance at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business, on Monday said that a fresh surge in inflation is making him nervous and warned that the accelerating pricing pressures could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates at faster clip than currently anticipated, which could deliver a correction to equity benchmarks.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; Jefferies Says ‘Buy’

    After a full year of market gains, markets are getting a bit nervous. Inflation is up, US job openings are exceeding the number of unemployed by record amount, and the pile-up of container ships on the West Coast is a continuing reminder that supply chains have not yet recovered from the pandemic disruptions. Taking the measure of current conditions, Jefferies’ global equity strategist Sean Darby lays out the worst case scenario: “…if breakeven inflation expectations were to fall, narrowing real

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • General Electric (GE) Wins $28.7M Deal From EWA, Launches Product

    General Electric (GE) secures a deal from EWA to provide its Grid Software for the modernization of electricity and water networks in Bahrain. The company launches Definium Tempo.

  • The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

    The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Union Pacific, Norfolk Southern Corp, CSX Corp, Kansas City Southern and Canadian Pacific Railway

  • 3 Vanguard ETFs I'm Buying if the Stock Market Crashes

    Nobody knows whether the market will crash. But if it does, I'm stocking up on these investments.

  • Early Facebook Investor Says These 3 FAANG Names Will Outperform Because Of Next-Gen Tech

    Jim Breyer, founder and CEO of Breyer Capital, would be a buyer of mega cap tech on pullbacks because he expects most of the FAANG stocks to lead the way in terms of next generation technology, he said Tuesday on CNBC's "TechCheck." Breyer told CNBC he has been buying Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) over the last two years during pullbacks. "For the last two years, when the mega-cap tech stocks sold off significantly, I'm a

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • Dollar Tree, known for its $1 deals, is raising prices to cope with rising shipping costs and inflation

    CEO Michael Witynski suggested Tuesday that some prices could rise $1.25 or $1.50 in certain Dollar Tree stores, without giving more details.

  • Exclusive-Afghan central bank drained dollar stockpile before Kabul fell - document

    The Afghan central bank ran down most of its U.S. dollar cash reserves in the weeks before the Taliban took control of the country, according to an assessment prepared for Afghanistan's international donors, exacerbating the current economic crisis. The confidential, two-page brief, written early this month by senior international economic officials for institutions including the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, said the country's severe cash shortage began before the Taliban took control of Kabul. It criticised how the central bank's former leadership handled the crisis in the months before the Taliban's conquest, including decisions to auction unusually large amounts of U.S. dollars and move money from Kabul to provincial branches.