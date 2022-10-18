Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Donald Trump dossier
A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A Russian researcher who contributed explosive details to a document dubbed the "Steele dossier" that alleged ties between former U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign and Russia was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday on charges that he lied to the FBI about the sources of his information. Igor Danchenko's acquittal in federal court in Washington dealt another blow to Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed in 2019 by Trump-era Attorney General William Barr to investigate the FBI's "Crossfire Hurricane" probe into whether members of Trump's campaign had colluded with Russia.
(Bloomberg) -- A business analyst who was the primary source of a 2016 dossier on Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia was acquitted of charges he lied to the FBI, in a blow to the special prosecutor probing the agency’s investigation.Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says China Wants to Seize Taiwan on ‘Much Faster Timeline’A Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Putin’s War Escalation Is Hastening Demographic Crash for RussiaForecast for US Recession Within Year Hits 100%
Russian analyst Igor Danchenko was acquitted of lying to the FBI in a loss for John Durham’s probe into the FBI's investigation of alleged Trump-Russia ties.
Special Counsel John Durham delivered the prosecution’s final rebuttal in the trial of Igor Danchenko, pointing out the FBI as the “elephant in the room, and saying the bureau “failed” on “a number of occasions” related to the Trump-Russia probe.
Igor Danchenko, a primary contributor to the Trump-Russia dossier, has been acquitted of lying to the FBI regarding his sources for some claims in the document in a loss for special counsel John Durham.
‘You have to wonder if this is Durham’s swan song. There was great expectation here. It’s just fizzled’
