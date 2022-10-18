Analyst acquitted at trial over discredited Donald Trump dossier

Associated Press

Oath Keepers extremists were prepared to use “any means necessary” on Jan. 6, 2021, to stop the certification of Democrat Joe Biden’s electoral victory, a member of the group testified Tuesday. The testimony from Jason Dolan came in the trial of Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the far-right militia group, and four associates facing seditious conspiracy and other charges. Dolan, who has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in the U.S. Capitol attack, is the first Oath Keepers member to take the stand as part of a cooperation deal with prosecutors as he seeks a lighter sentence in his own criminal case.