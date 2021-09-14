Analyst: Apple line-up 'good' as people stay home

Benzinga

Though Bitcoin was first created in 2008, most of us had never heard of it until 2017 when it had its first meteoric rise to nearly $20k per coin. More people were then made aware of this revolutionary technology when Bitcoin made its historic bull run from $10k to over $60k in the span of six months from 2020 to 2021. With the advent of Bitcoin, its creator Satoshi Nakamoto also gave us the gift of blockchain. This distributed ledger technology essentially lets millions of people contribute to