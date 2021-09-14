Analyst: Apple line-up 'good' as people stay home
After a few turbulent weeks, Apple unveiled the new line-up of products for the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch. (Sept. 14)
Apple Inc. detailed new iPhones, iPads and smartwatches Tuesday as the most valuable U.S. public company attempts to focus on the coming holiday season instead of its regulatory issues.
Apple will officially reveal the iPhone 13 on Tuesday, September 14th during its latest livestreamed event. Unlike last year, Apple is prepared to launch its latest flagship phone on time this year, despite the ongoing chip shortage.
Apple's iPhone 13 event on Tuesday will bring additional Apple products. The iPhone maker should unveil the next-gen Apple Watch and AirPods versions at the show. The popular wearables are natural iPhone accessories. That's why it makes sense to see the Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods 3 launched alongside the iPhone 13 series.
The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available "later this fall" and comes with a larger screen, 20% more area than its Series 6 predecessor.
In an intriguing turn of events, Apple rolled out iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 on Monday — just one day before the official reveal event for the iPhone 13 is set to take place. Unlike most of Apple's software updates, there was no beta testing period for iOS 14.8.
Apple is about to unveil the iPhone 13 during its September 14th media event. It will also release iOS 15 soon after that. As usual with iPhone announcements, the next-gen iOS release will be available on older iPhone models, going back to the iPhone 6s. But Apple surprised iPhone users on Monday with an unexpected
Apple is hoping to trigger a big new iPhone upgrade cycle with the iPhone 13 — tricked out with an option for up to 1 terabyte of on-board storage on the high end of the line, and multiple enhanced camera features. The tech giant officially took the wraps off the iPhone 13, about which rumors
Getting the new iPhone 13? You’ll need to buy a charger with that! In this video, we tell you everything you need to know about smartphone fast chargers. We show you some great power adapters that will give your phone a solid charge at a decent price, and provide the best argument for each. Why? …
Apple fans, the wait is finally over. After more than a year of leaks and rumors, Apple on Tuesday unveiled its new iPhone 13 lineup of smartphones. The iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max are all now a matter of record. The Apple Watch Series 7 and AirPods
Better camera, faster chip. Steve Jobs’ fairly consequential idea continues to improve at the expected rate. Plus, new iPads!View Entire Post ›
Reports that the new iPhone had chips for connecting to satellites helped push shares of Globalstar higher. Now it's tumbling.
At its fall product event on Tuesday, the iPhone maker is also expected to introduce the next versions of its Apple Watch and AirPods.
The upcoming iPhone 13 might have a leg up on the competition, as the unannounced smartphone will allegedly feature low earth orbit (LEO) satellite connectivity. Apple has been experimenting with the technology for years, with the ultimate goal to give its products the ability to make calls and texts without the need for standard 4G and …
Tuesday has been a jam-packed news day on the Apple front, with the iPhone maker unveiling new phone models at its "California Streaming" iPhone 13 event. An event for which expectations were also primed beforehand for similar announcements on a number of other hardware fronts, including for new AirPods, and a new Apple Watch in
The Remote Play app will work over mobile networks too.
Apple rolled out iOS 15 RC and iPadOS 15 RC on Tuesday, shortly after its big iPhone 13 reveal event came to a close. The release candidates are the final versions of the software that Apple seeds out to developers ahead of the public launch of the update. Everyone with an eligible device will be
Rave reviews for this week's time-traveling assassination game "Deathloop" officially make it a trend: Microsoft is finally on a streak of producing terrific games. Game quality has been an issue for Microsoft for years, while console rivals Nintendo and Sony have flexed their ability to repeatedly make Game of the Year contenders. "Deathloop" follows August's much-praised "Psychonauts 2"
The tech giant holds its "California Streaming" launch event next week. Analysts are talking mostly about the iPhone 13 and the Apple Watch 7.
Apple has debuted its new iPad mini with an all-new design, and iPad with improved camera and display.