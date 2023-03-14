Analyst: DNA matching suspended Somerset County DA found on accuser's shorts

Mar. 14—SOMERSET, Pa. — A state police DNA analyst testified suspended Somerset County District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' DNA was located on his Windber accuser's waistband.

But no traces were verified on a water bong the woman said he used moments prior to the alleged assault, Bureau of Forensic Services Division investigator Breanna Brown told defense attorneys under cross-examination.

Brown, who said she has analyzed approximately 1,500 specimens as a state police investigator, said she found DNA traces from Thomas and the woman on a sample taken inside the waistband.

The Windber woman who reported the crime to police in 2021, previously testified this week that the shorts were pulled down to her ankles while she was being assaulted.

She also testified that she showered in the shorts after she was assaulted when she was in a traumatized state.

Brown said there's a likelihood more DNA could have been washed away.

Regarding the water bong — a black plastic smoking pipe — she said evidence of three separate DNA "contributors" was found, but there wasn't enough present to meet state police standards necessary to compare it with Thomas' DNA.

One of those contributors was determined to be the woman, who has testified she smokes "habitually" for medical purposes.

"So there was no evidence from Jeff Thomas on the bong, correct?" Defense attorney Eric Jackson Lurie asked.

"Yes," she responded.

