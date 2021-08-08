Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) After Its Interim Report

It's been a pretty great week for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR.) shareholders, with its shares surging 13% to UK£1.12 in the week since its latest half-year results. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Rolls-Royce Holdings' 16 analysts is for revenues of UK£11.9b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 4.9% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 100% to UK£0.00012 in the same period. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of UK£11.8b and losses of UK£0.023 per share in 2021. While there's been no material change to the revenue estimates, there's been a pretty clear upgrade to earnings estimates, with the analysts expecting a per-share profit compared to previous expectations of a loss. So it seems like the latest results have led to a significant increase in sentiment for Rolls-Royce Holdings.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of UK£1.14, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Rolls-Royce Holdings analyst has a price target of UK£1.62 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£0.52. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Rolls-Royce Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 10.0% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.8% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.3% per year. So it looks like Rolls-Royce Holdings is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been a clear step-change in belief around the business' prospects, with the analysts now expecting Rolls-Royce Holdings to become profitable next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£1.14, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Rolls-Royce Holdings going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Rolls-Royce Holdings (including 3 which are significant) .

