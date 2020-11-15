Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) After Its Third-Quarter Report

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) just released its latest quarterly report and things are not looking great. Statutory earnings fell substantially short of expectations, with revenues of US$1.9m missing forecasts by 88%. Losses exploded, with a per-share loss of US$0.28 some 20% below prior forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Alpine Immune Sciences from four analysts is for revenues of US$41.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 801% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 64% to US$0.51. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$41.7m and US$0.23 per share in losses. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on Alpine Immune Sciences even after this update; although they reconfirmed their revenue numbers, it came at the cost of a per-share losses.

The consensus price target held steady at US$21.50, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Alpine Immune Sciences analyst has a price target of US$27.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$18.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Alpine Immune Sciences' past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Alpine Immune Sciences' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 8x growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 8.7% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Alpine Immune Sciences to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at Alpine Immune Sciences. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings.

You should always think about risks though.

