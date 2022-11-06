Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) After Its Third-Quarter Report

The analysts might have been a bit too bullish on HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI), given that the company fell short of expectations when it released its third-quarter results last week. HireQuest missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of US$9.4m and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.31, falling short by 3.0% and 4.6% respectively. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering HireQuest are now predicting revenues of US$35.6m in 2023. If met, this would reflect an okay 6.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 50% to US$1.27. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$35.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.14 in 2023. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$26.33, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on HireQuest, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$29.00 and the most bearish at US$24.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that HireQuest's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 23% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.2% annually. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that HireQuest is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around HireQuest's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that HireQuest's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.33, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

