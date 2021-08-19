Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) After Its Second-Quarter Report

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) missed earnings with its latest second-quarter results, disappointing overly-optimistic forecasters. Revenues missed expectations somewhat, coming in at US$53m, but statutory earnings fell catastrophically short, with a loss of US$0.28 some 25% larger than what the analysts had predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Telos from six analysts is for revenues of US$285.8m in 2021 which, if met, would be a huge 42% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.58 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$288.8m and losses of US$0.50 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a notable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

As a result, there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$42.33, with the analysts implicitly confirming that the business looks to be performing in line with expectations, despite higher forecast losses. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Telos at US$47.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$32.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Telos' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 103% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 14% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Telos is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider.

