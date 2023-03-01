Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Public Bank Berhad (KLSE:PBBANK) After Its Yearly Report

As you might know, Public Bank Berhad (KLSE:PBBANK) recently reported its yearly numbers. The result was positive overall - although revenues of RM13b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Public Bank Berhad surprised by delivering a statutory profit of RM0.32 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Public Bank Berhad's 19 analysts is for revenues of RM13.8b in 2023, which would reflect a reasonable 5.3% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 12% to RM0.35. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of RM13.9b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.36 in 2023. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of RM4.77, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Public Bank Berhad at RM5.20 per share, while the most bearish prices it at RM3.80. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Public Bank Berhad is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Public Bank Berhad's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Public Bank Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5.3% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.5% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.4% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Public Bank Berhad is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Public Bank Berhad analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Public Bank Berhad that you should be aware of.

