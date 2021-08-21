Analyst Estimates: Here's What Brokers Think Of Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) After Its Annual Report

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of AU$145m arriving 2.9% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were AU$0.18, 3.0% ahead of estimates. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Deterra Royalties' seven analysts is for revenues of AU$268.6m in 2022, which would reflect a major 85% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 71% to AU$0.31. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of AU$274.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.35 in 2022. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of AU$4.69, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Deterra Royalties' valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Deterra Royalties analyst has a price target of AU$5.60 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$3.60. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. It's clear from the latest estimates that Deterra Royalties' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 85% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 57% over the past year. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 2.5% annually. So it's clear with the acceleration in growth, Deterra Royalties is expected to grow meaningfully faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Sadly they also cut their revenue estimates, although at least the company is expected to perform a bit better than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$4.69, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Deterra Royalties going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Before you take the next step you should know about the 2 warning signs for Deterra Royalties (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

