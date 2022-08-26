Analyst: Fed 'locked into' interest rate hikes
The Federal Reserve is "locked into" stark rate cuts in its fight against inflation, according to Ed Moya, a market analyst in New York. (Aug. 26)
The Federal Reserve is "locked into" stark rate cuts in its fight against inflation, according to Ed Moya, a market analyst in New York. (Aug. 26)
STORY: "Reducing inflation is likely to require a sustained period of below-trend growth."Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in hotly anticipated remarks on Friday, warned of slower economic growth and pain ahead for American households, saying the U.S. economy will need more constrictive monetary policy "for some time" before inflation comes under control."While higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses. These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain."The prepared remarks at the annual Jackson Hole central banking conference in Wyoming pushed U.S. stocks sharply lower as the speech suggested the central bank will keep raising interest rates to tame inflation, which is currently more than three times the Fed’s 2% target.Fed policymakers have said they need to curb demand for goods and services by raising borrowing costs and making it more costly to finance homes, cars and business investments. As the process begins to sting, particularly in the housing market, companies may adjust their hiring plans or even resort to layoffs.Powell also said people should not expect the Fed to dial back quickly until the inflation problem is fixed and some policymakers have indicated that even a recession would not dissuade them from fixing it."We must keep at it until the job is done." Powell did not hint at what the Fed might do at its upcoming September meeting but officials are expected to approve either a 50-basis-point or 75-basis-point rate increase.
PM urged to act ‘decisively and urgently’ as households left reeling by 80pc rise in energy price cap The eye-watering cost of groceries if they rose as much as the price cap FTSE 100 sheds 0.7pc Ben Marlow: Renewable energy is the only way out of this mess Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter
U.S. stocks tumble after Federal Reserve Jerome Powell said that the central bank will continue its inflation battle until it falls back to around 2%.
Prices faltered this morning as markets digested Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's warning that "more pain" may be in store. Interoperability -- the ability of blockchains to talk to each other -- is a key issue for the crypto industry.
The state's "flat-out antagonism" toward fossil fuels has weakened its business climate, Denver's top economic development official says.
Jerome Powell says US Federal Reserve’s interest rate increases aimed at ‘far greater pain’ of inflation
There's still so much more to come in the ICU nurse's journey to find the love of her life.
Investors are punishing high-growth tech stocks in the wake of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole economic summit.
The author and market historian accused the Federal Reserve of juicing asset prices, and predicted the Nasdaq would drop by over 40%.
Aristides Aquino reached 99 mph when he tossed out Rhys Hoskins at the plate in Wednesday's game, his 10th outfield assist of the season.
(Bloomberg) -- After viewing 40 apartments online and touring 10 in person in the spring, Sicheng Wan finally decided on a $3,000-a-month one-bedroom in a luxury building in Jersey City, N.J., a one-transfer commute from his graduate studies at Columbia. The rental platform the Chinese expatriate used: Ehomie.Most Read from BloombergGOP Fury Over ESG Triggers Backlash With US Pensions at RiskNearly 60,000 Sneakers in $85 Million Ponzi Scheme to Go on SaleKorea Shatters Its Own Record for World’s
The Federal Reserve should raise its benchmark rate above 3.4% and then 'sit for a while' said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday.
Professor Laurence Tribe told MarketWatch that the grads who stand to get debt relief 'very much need it,' as law students often graduate with sizable debt
THURSDAY, 25 AUGUST 2022, 03:05 The Armed Forces of Ukraine have carried out a new strike on the Kakhovka bridge in southern Ukraine. Source: Operational Command Pivden (South) on Facebook Details: The aftermath of the strike has yet to be confirmed.
The Harry Potter alum took a romantic stroll with Brandon Green in Venice, Italy after first being linked in September 2021
The market has been choppy with a positive bias all week as it awaits comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, here on Friday at 10 a.m. ET. Many traders were surprised by strength on Thursday when the consensus view is that Powell is likely to sound a hawkish note, but futures are giving back a big chunk of the gains in the early going. The great likelihood is that Powell will not be clearly hawkish or dovish.
Pete Arredondo was previously placed on leave after the school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead.View Entire Post ›
Fed Chair Jerome Powell found another slice of evidence to suggest his inflation fight is beginning to bear fruit as he preps for his keynote address in Jackson Hole.
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell cut hopes for a pivot to rate cuts by highlighting the Fed's 1970s failures. Stocks tumbled.
Ukraine’s military destroyed seven Russian ammunition depots this week, head of the joint coordination press center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk has said on Ukrainian national television.