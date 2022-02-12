Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Today is shaping up negative for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. Revenue estimates were cut sharply as analysts signalled a weaker outlook - perhaps a sign that investors should temper their expectations as well. Shares are up 7.8% to US$1.94 in the past week. Investors could be forgiven for changing their mind on the business following the downgrade; but it's not clear if the revised forecasts will lead to selling activity.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from nine analysts covering MEI Pharma is for revenues of US$27m in 2022, implying a painful 22% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.67 per share. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$33m and US$0.67 per share in losses. So there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a substantial haircut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time holding losses per share steady.

There was no real change to the consensus price target of US$10.10, suggesting that the revisions to revenue estimates are not expected to have a long-term impact on MEI Pharma's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values MEI Pharma at US$20.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$4.00. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely differing views on what kind of performance this business can generate. As a result it might not be possible to derive much meaning from the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 39% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2022. That is a notable change from historical growth of 29% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - MEI Pharma is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and the latest forecasts imply the business will grow sales slower than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on MEI Pharma after today.

