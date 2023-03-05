Analyst Forecasts Just Became More Bearish On Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

One thing we could say about the analysts on Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After this downgrade, Mirati Therapeutics' 16 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$53m in 2023. This would be a huge 330% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share losses are expected to creep up to US$13.78. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$74m and losses of US$13.68 per share in 2023. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a serious cut to their revenue forecasts while also making no real change to the loss per share numbers.

The consensus price target was broadly unchanged at US$70.73, implying that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite a downwards adjustment to forecast sales this year. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Mirati Therapeutics at US$115 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$50.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Mirati Therapeutics' growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3x annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 48% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 14% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Mirati Therapeutics is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Mirati Therapeutics after today.

